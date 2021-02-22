NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results 2/22/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Gabriel Kidd vs. The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay kicks Tenzan in the gut. Ospreay punches Tenzan in the back. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Khan delivers a gut punch. Khan thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Ospreay denies The Mongolian Chop. Ospreay with the irish whip. Tenzan side steps Ospreay into the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay kicks Tenzan in the face. Tenzan dumps Ospreay ribs first on the top turnbuckle. Tenzan repeatedly kicks Ospreay in the ribs. Ospreay gets crotched on the top rope. Tenzan levels Ospreay with a Body Avalanche. Tenzan goes for The BrainBuster, but Cobb gets in the way. Tenzan with a forearm smash. Cobb decks Tenzan with a back elbow smash. Assisted RoundHouse Kick. The Empire clears the ring. Ospreay tags in Khan.

Khan repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Khan applies a nerve hold. Khan transitions into a front face lock. Cobb tags himself in. HeadButt Exchange. Cobb nails Tenzan with a throat thrust. Cobb applies a front face lock. Ospreay tags himself in. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Ospreay is choking Tenzan with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Tenzan with elbows into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay answers with The Mongolia Chop. Tenzan drops Ospreay with The Mountain Bomb. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan stops Tenzan in his tracks. Khan knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Khan stomp on the left shoulder of Tenzan. Khan with a forearm smash. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Khan holds onto the ropes. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan creates distance with Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Khan. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi knocks Cobb off the apron. Tanahashi with a Corner Dropkick. Tanahashi with a Head & Arm Suplex. Tanahashi follows that with an Elbow Drop/Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Khan counters with The Cobra Twist. Tanahashi reverses the hold. Khan hits The GutWrench Suplex. Cobb and Kidd are tagged in. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Kidd with a forearm smash. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd kicks Cobb in the chest. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Cobb.

Kidd goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Ospreay gets in the way. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Kidd with Two Dropkicks. Double Irish Whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Kidd with a running elbow smash. Double BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan clotheslines Ospreay. Khan nails Tenzan with The Pump Kick. Tanahashi responds with The SlingBlade. Cobb dropkicks Tanahashi. Kidd kicks Cobb in the gut. Kidd with a forearm smash. Cobb goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Kidd rolls him over for a two count. Kidd with an inside cradle for a two count. Kidd kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Kidd with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb connects with The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb plants Kidd with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, SHO, and Toru Yano vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny, Chase Owens, and Jado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Tonga HeadButts Hashi. Loa is choking Goto with his boot. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Loa is raining down haymakers. Loa continues to choke Goto in the corner. Goto drops Tonga with a shoulder tackle. Double boot into the midsection of Loa. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Tonga in the gut. Goto with a wrist lock takedown. Hashi stomps on the left shoulder of Tonga. Goto kicks Tonga in the back. Hashi SuperKicks Tonga. Goto stomps on Jado’s back. War Drums to Jado and Owens. Goto punches Loa in the back. Goto sends Loa to the red corner. Goto tags in Sho. Goto repeatedly stomps on Loa’s chest. Sho kicks Loa in the gut. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with Combination Kicks. Loa PowerBombs Sho. Jado pulls Sho out of the ring. Jado throws Sho into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Owens brutally attacks Sho and Yano with the leather strap. Jado rolls Sho back into the ring. Loa tags in Jado. Jado unloads four overhand chops. Jado rams Sho’s face across the top strand. Following a snap mare takeover, Jado applies a rear chin lock. Sho with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Jado mocks Sho. Jado tags in Tonga. Tonga with two haymakers. Tonga whips Sho across the ring. Tonga with a Back Body Drop. Tonga with an elbow drop for a two count. Tonga tags in Owens. Owens sends Sho to the corner. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Owens toys around with Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Owens delivers his combination offense. Owens with the irish whip. Sho side steps Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Owens denies The German Suplex. Sho ducks a clothesline from Owens. Sho Spears Owens. Sho tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. The referee admonishes Owens and Yano. Who will drop their weapons first?

Owens starts swinging the leather strap at Yano. Yano slaps Owens in the back of the head. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Owens whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Owens with a toe kick. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens decks Yano with a back elbow smash. Yano goes for an Inverted Atomic Drop, but Owens counters with The Pump Knee Strike. Yano negates The Package PileDriver. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat. Hashi and Tonga are tagged in. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tonga. Tonga denies The Bunker Buster. Hashi kicks Tonga in the gut. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Hashi. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Goto suffers the same fate.

Owens kicks Yano off the ring apron. Tonga tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Tonga with a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. Loa follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Owens connects with The Shining Wizard. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jado applies The CrossFace. Hashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Jado punches Hashi in the back. Jado kicks Hashi in the chest. Jado goes for The Green Killer, but Yano gets in the way. Owens nails Yano with The Pump Kick. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Tonga rakes the eyes of Sho. Tonga drops Sho with The Tongan Twist. Tonga kicks Goto in the gut. Loa with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a running forearm smash. Goto with a Discus Lariat to Loa. Tonga denies The Ushigoroshi. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Jado. Hasshi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Side Russian Leg Sweep/Head Hunter Combination. Hashi makes Jado tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, SHO, and Toru Yano via Submission

Third Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Bullet Club rakes the eyes of Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ishimori. Takagi shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi whips Phantamso into Ishimori. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi slaps Phantasmo in the chest. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Phantasmo’s chest. Bushi is choking Phantasmo with his knee. Bushi hammers down on the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Bushi punches Phantasmo in the back. Bushi slams Phantasmo’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi slams Phantasmo’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Double Irish Whip. Phantasmo scores the elbow knockdown. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Ishimori kicks Takagi in the back. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Phantasmo drags Takagi to the corner. Ishimori tags himself in.

Ishimori with a Knee Drop. The referee tells Phantasmo to get out of the ring. Ishimori stands on Takagi’s back. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Takagi. Phantasmo is looking for Hiromu Takahashi. Ishimori with a knee lift. Ishimori with forearm shivers across the back of Takagi. Ishimori kicks Takagi in the back. Ishimori continues to stand on Takagi’s back. Bushi applies a waist lock. Phantasmo punches Bushi in the back. Phantasmo dumps Bushi out of the ring. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Takagi denies the irish whip. Phantasmo rocks Takagi with a forearm smash. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Takagi. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo with The Quebrada for a two count. Takagi denies Sudden Death. Tip Up by Takagi. Takagi hits The Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Bushi and Ishimori are tagged in.

Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Bushi drops Ishimori with The DDT for a two count. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Bushi with the irish whip. Ishimori side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Bushi. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slide under Bushi. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Phantasmo in the face. Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination.

Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takagi with clubbing blows to Ishimori’s back. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Bushi follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. BackStabber/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Ishimori denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Takagi clotheslines Phantasmo. Ishimori nails Takagi with The Pump Kick. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Bushi whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori goes for The HandSpring Back Elbow Smash, but Bushi blocks it. Phantasmo connects with Two Sudden Deaths. Ishimori hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory. After the match, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru lays out Phantasmo and Ishimori.

Winner: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Sanada vs. Tomoaki Honma

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada backs Honma into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Sanada with repeated boots into the midsection of Honma. Sanada maintains wrist control. Sanada with the irish whip. Honma kicks Sanada in the face. Honma drops Sanada with The Turnbuckle Flatliner. Honma hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Honma applies another cravate. Honma with forearm shivers across the back of Sanada for a one count. Honma slams Sanada’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange. Honma with clubbing elbow smashes. Sanada answers with forearm shivers.

Honma shoves Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Honma. Sanada dumps Honma out of the ring. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada wraps the left leg of Honma around the steel barricade. Sanada kicks the barricade for added pressure. Sanada rolls Honma back into the ring. Sanada with a Knee Crusher. Sanada repeatedly drops his weight on the left knee of Honma. Sanada applies a leg lock. Honma grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Honma with forearm shivers. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Honma. Sanada goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Honma counters with a Crossbody Block. Honma continues to dish out forearms. Honma sends Sanada to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma drops Sanada with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count.

Sanada denies The Spike PileDriver. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Honma. Standing Switch Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Honma with The DDT. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Honma hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Honma with the irish whip. Sanada delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Honma rolls Sanada over for a two count. Sanada connects with The TKO for a two count. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Honma has Sanada perched on the top turnbuckle. Honma with Two Leaping Kokeshi HeadButts. Honma drops Sanada with a Running Lariat for a two count. Honma applies The STF. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Honma puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. Second Forearm Exchange. Sanada dropkicks Honma off the middle turnbuckle. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Honma counters with an inside cradle. Honma shrugs off The ShotGun Dropkick. Sanada makes Honma tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Sanada via Submission

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. EVIL & Jay White w/Gedo & Dick Togo

Tomohiro Ishii and Jay White will start things off. Ishii runs after White. White applies a front face lock. Ishii backs White into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. White regroups on the outside. White pulls Ishii out of the ring. White avoids the forearm smash. White repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back. White applies a side headlock. Ishii whips White across the ring. White proceeds to exit the ring. White runs into Ishii. White continues to dodge everything Ishii throws at him. EVIL and Okada are tagged in. Togo trips Okada from the outside. EVIL kicks the left hamstring of Okada. EVIL punches Okada in the back. EVIL with a knife edge chop. EVIL whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT. Togo continues to run interference. Togo begs for mercy. EVIL with a double sledge. EVIL violently whips Okada into the steel barricade. Ishii has had enough of White’s games. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. Red Shoes ignores EVIL. EVIL applies a wrist lock. White tags himself in. White hammers down on the right shoulder of Okada. White applies a wrist lock. White pulls Okada down to the mat. White applies an arm-bar. White repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. White whips Okada into the exposed steel. White tags in EVIL.

EVIL relying heavy on the double sledges. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL sends Okada back first into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in White. White drives Okada back first into the steel barricade. White wraps a cable chord around Okada’s neck. EVIL blasts Ishii off the ring apron. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. White rolls Okada back into the ring. White shoves Red Shoes. White applies a side headlock. White is playing mind games with Ishii. White knocks Ishii off the apron. Okada headbutts the midsection of White. White punches Okada in the back. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from White. White holds onto the ropes. White kicks Okada in the face. Okada drops White with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Ishii. Ishii pulls White back into the ring. Ishii tugs on White’s hair. White slaps the back of Ishii’s head. Ishii backs White into the turnbuckle pad. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. White with a forearm smash. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White follows that with running forearm smashes. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii with a shoulder to EVIL. White kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii responds with another shoulder tackle. Ishii rolls White back into the ring. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii tells Red Shoes to stay out of his way. Ishii kicks White in the face. Ishii brings Gedo into the ring.

Ishii whips Gedo into White. White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Gedo trips Ishii from the outside. Ishii kicks Gedo in the face. White kicks the left knee of Ishii. White drops Ishii with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White with a chop/forearm combination. White repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Ishii wants more punishment. White rakes the eyes of Ishii. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Misfired Signature Moves. White with a forearm smash. Ishii Powerslams White. White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii with a back elbow smash. White kicks Ishii in the face. White with The Death Valley Driver. White tags in EVIL. EVIL whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Ishii returns the favor. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Ishii tags in Okada. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Okada. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. EVIL whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada is fired up. Okada with the irish whip. EVIL kicks Okada in the face. Okada hits The Flapjack. for a two count.

EVIL denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Okada with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. Okada is distracted by Togo. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. EVIL blocks a boot from Okada. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp. White with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Ishii. EVIL sends Okada to the corner. White with a Running European Uppercut. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Okada negates Everything Is EVIL. Okada uppercuts EVIL. Ishii and White are brawling on the outside. Okada drops EVIL with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada applies The Money Clip. White breaks up the submission hold. Ishii kicks White in the gut. Okada uppercuts White. Ishii with The Release German Suplex. Chaos knocks Gedo and Togo off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Okada dropkicks EVIL. Okada applies The Money Clip. Red Shoes is distracted by Gedo. EVIL backs Okada into the exposed steel. Togo wraps the choker around Okada’s neck. EVIL plants Okada with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL & Jay White via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 245 of The Hoots Podcast