NJPW Road To Dominion Results 6/1/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Roppongi 3K & Yuya Uemura vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

YOH and El Desperado will start things off. Kanemaru attacks Yoh from behind. Kanemaru with clubbing blows to Yoh’s back. Desperado knocks Sho and Uemura off the ring apron. Kanemaru kicks Yoh in the gut. Kanemaru with a straight right hand. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Yoh side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown. Yoh with a Back Body Drop. Yoh stomps on Desperado’s chest. Yoh with a forearm shiver into Desperado’s back. Yoh tags in Sho. Yoh with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination for a one count. Sho repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Sho unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Sho with forearm shivers. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Suzuki kicks Sho in the back. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook on the bottom rope. All hell is breaking loose on the outside.

Suzuki repeatedly whips Sho into the steel barricade. Kanemaru drops Sho with The Big Boot. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Suzuki rolls Sho back into the ring. Desperado with an elbow drop for a two count. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Sho in the face. Suzuki toys around with Sho. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki with a single leg takedown. Suzuki applies another Heel Hook. Suzuki transitions into the single leg crab. Suzuki refuses to let go of the hold. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Double Heel Hook. Suzuki kicks Sho in the face. Suzuki tells Sho to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a running dropkick for a two count. Sho with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Kanemaru stomps on Sho’s back. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Double Irish Whip. Sho creates distance with The Double Spear. Sho tags in Yoh. Yoh knocks Suzuki off the apron. Yoh with four dropkicks. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Yoh follows that with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Second Forearm Exchange. Yoh slaps Desperado in the face. Desperado with a big haymaker. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Desperado denies The SuperKick. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Desperado uppercuts Yoh. Yoh responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh tags in Uemura. Uemura clears the ring. Uemura with forearm shivers. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a running forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Sho with a corner clothesline. Uemura follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Sho dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Sho kicks Suzuki off the apron. Desperado denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Uemura. Uemura with a forearm smash. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Yoh counters with The SuperKick. Uemura rolls Desperado over for a two count. Desperado negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura with forearm shivers. Desperado shoves Uemura into the referee. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Desperado connects with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, Tiger Mask, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. EVIL, El Phantasmo, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori w/Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tomoaki Honma and Chase Owens will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens kicks Honma in the gut. Owens punches Honma in the back. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens with the irish whip. Honma rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Owens kicks Honma in the face. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens kicks Honma in the chest. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma applies a front face lock. Taguchi tags himself in. Taguchi drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. Following a snap mare takeover, Hip Smash Party. Taguchi Japan clears the ring. Taguchi sends Owens to the corner. Taguchi starts calling the plays. Taguchi stands on the middle turnbuckle. EVIL pulls Tanahashi out of the ring. Owens whips Honma into Taguchi’s backside. Back Rake Party. Owens goes into the lateral press for a two count. Owens tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with an elbow drop. Ishimori with a forearm shot across the back of Honma. Ishimori tags in EVIL. Ishimori knocks Tanahashi and Tiger Mask off the ring apron. EVIL whips Honma into the exposed steel. EVIL stands on Honma’s chest for a two count. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Honma. EVIL dumps Honma out of the ring.

Bullet Club gangs up on Honma behind the referee’s back. Togo rolls Honma back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a gut punch. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Phantamso with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Honma denies The UFO. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Honma. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Honma drops Phantasmo with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honam tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party for a two count. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Phantasmo rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi with the backslide cover for a two count. Phantasmo with an Atomic Drop. Phantasmo tags in EVIL. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Taguchi into the exposed steel. Taguchi side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Taguchi with a Leaping Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi dropkicks Bullet Club off the apron. EVIL denies The SlingBlade. EVIL applies a waist lock. Tanahashi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. EVIL throws the right leg of Tanahashi into the referee’s hands.

EVIL goes for a thrust kick, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Togo trips Tanahashi from the outside. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Tanahashi counters with Two Twist and Shouts. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Tiger Mask and Ishimori are tagged in. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishimori denies The Tiger Driver. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Tiger Mask rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Tiger Mask applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Honma and Taguchi clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Ishimori side steps Taguchi into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori nails Honma with The Pump Kick. Ishimori hammers down on the left knee of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Tiger Mask has Ishimori perched on the top turnbuckle. Tiger Mask connects with an Avalanche Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Phantasmo negates The Tiger Suplex. Pump Knee Strike/Spinning NeckBreaker Combination. Ishimori plants Tiger Mask with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, El Phantasmo, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Third Match: Kota Ibushi & Yota Tsuji vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

The Empire attacks Ibushi and Tsuji before the bell rings. Cobb with a forearm smash. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Cobb catches Ibushi in mid-air. Cobb drives Ibushi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Ibushi dives over Cobb. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Cobb dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Cobb avoids The Standing MoonSault. Cobb regroups on the outside. Tsuji and Khan are tagged in. Khan signals for the test of strength. Tsuji applies a wrist lock. Khan stomps on the left foot of Tsuji. Tsuji blocks a boot from Khan. Tsuji hammers down on the right knee of Khan. Khan drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Khan with a Delayed Bodyslam for a two count. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Tsuji into the canvas. Khan taunts Ibushi. The referee is trying to calm down Ibushi. Khan tags in Cobb. Khan is choking Tsuji with his boot. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Cobb with a Delayed GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Cobb stares at Ibushi. Cobb teases The Kamigoye. Ibushi is pissed. Cobb tags in Khan.

Khan with another Mongolian Chop. Khan knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Khan with a single leg takedown. Khan stomps on the midsection of Tsuji. Khan drives Tsuji chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Tsuji in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Ibushi knocks Cobb off the apron. Khan kicks Ibushi in the gut. Khan dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Tsuji dropkicks Cobb. Cobb stomps on Tsuji’s back. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji dropkicks Cobb. Tsuji tags in Ibushi. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Ibushi with The Slingshot Pescado. Ibushi drops Khan with a running forearm smash. Ibushi rolls Cobb back into the ring. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Khan gets in the way. Cobb with The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count.

Cobb goes for The Kamigoye, but Ibushi counters with The Pump Knee Strike. Cobb with an Inside Out Lariat. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan knocks Tsuji off the apron. Khan applies the cravate. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Khan decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi tags in Tsuji. Tsuji runs into Khan. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Khan blasts Tsuji with a knife edge chop. Khan with the irish whip. Tsuji kicks Khan in the face. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Khan. Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji denies the knee smash. Tsuji applies a waist lock. Khan with two sharp elbow strikes. Tsuji with a double leg takedown. Tsuji goes for The Boston Crab, but Khan counters with The Triangle Choke. Tsuji Spears Khan for a two count. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Cobb drives Tsuji back first into the turnbuckle pad. Khan with a corner clothesline. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Khan with a double hand chop. Khan follows that with a Face Plant for a two count. Ibushi and Cobb are brawling on the outside. Tsuji rolls Cobb over for a two count. Tsuji with an inside cradle for a two count. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Shingo Takagi will start things off. Hand fighting display. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Takagi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Takagi on the chest. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi HeadButts Okada. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takagi punches Okada in the back. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Okada kicks Takagi in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a sliding dropkick for a two count. Takagi regroups on the outside. Hashi and Bushi are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hashi backs Bushi into the ropes. Bushi avoids the knife edge chop. Bushi with forearm shivers. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Bushi kicks Hashi in the face. Bushi with a Hurricanrana. Hashi answers with a knife edge chop. Bushi dropkicks Hashi. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada punches Hashi in the back. Sanada with two closed fist shots. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Ishii. Sanada tags in Naito.

LIJ clears the ring. Naito repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Naito hooks the outside leg for a two count. Naito sends Hashi to the corner. Forearm Exchange. Naito kicks Hashi in the gut. Naito with clubbing blows to Hashi’s back. Naito applies The Kimura Lock. Naito with a forearm smash. Hashi avoids The Corner Dropkick. Goto with a corner clothesline. Double Shoulder Tackle. Triple Kick. Chaos clears the ring. Okada with a Senton Splash. Hashi stomps on Naito’s chest. Hashi hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Hashi removes Naito’s t-shirt. Chop Exchange. Hashi sends Naito face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Hashi tags in Ishii. Ishii kicks Naito in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange.

Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii talks smack to Naito. Ishii toys around with Naito. Third Forearm Exchange. Ishii HeadButts Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Ishii in the gut. Naito punches Ishii in the back. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Naito kicks Ishii in the gut. Sanada denies The Ushigoroshi. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada kicks Ishii in the face. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada dropkicks Goto. Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Naito decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito dropkicks the back of Ishii. Okada and Takagi are tagged in.

Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Okada. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Okada applies a waist lock. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada drops Takagi with The DDT. Takagi denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Takaig. Takagi with combination forearms. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Takagi holds onto the ropes. Okada avoids The Sliding Lariat. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada uppercuts Takagi. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Okada dropkicks Takagi. Goto and Bushi are tagged in.

Bushi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Goto sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Goto denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi with The DDT for a two count. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Goto’s back. Bushi with a forearm smash. Goto clotheslines Bushi. Chaos clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Bushi denies The Ushigoroshi. Bushi hits The Backstabber. Bushi tags in Sanada. Double Irish Whip. Goto takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Sanada connects with The TKO for a two count. Takagi dumps Okada out of the ring. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Goto avoids The Muto MoonSault. Sanada applies Skull End. Okada drops Sanada with The Big Boot. Takagi clotheslines Okada. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Hashi SuperKicks Bushi. Sanada shoves Goto into Hashi. Hashi SuperKicks Sanada. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Goto plants Sanada with The Goto Nishiki to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny (c) w/Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi w/Miho Abe & Douki For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Red Shoes ejected Jado and Douki from the ringside area. Tama Tonga and Taichi will start things off. Choke Hold Party. Tonga knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga whips Taichi across the ring. Taichi holds onto the ropes. Taichi kicks Tonga in the face. Taichi dumps Loa out of the ring. Sabre with a running uppercut. Taichi with a judo takedown. Tonga regroups on the outside. Loa attacks Sabre from behind. Tonga holds Abe hostage. Loa repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s back. Loa is choking Taichi with his boot. Tonga drives Sabre back first into the steel barricade. Tonga with a forearm smash. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Tonga with clubbing crossfaces. Tonga rakes the eyes of Taichi. Loa runs Sabre into the edge of the ring frame. Tonga kicks Taichi in the chest. Loa rolls Taichi back into the ring. Tonga with clubbing blows to Taichi’s chest. Tonga applies The Sleeper Hold. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa with The Slingshot Senton. Loa puts his knee on the back of Taichi’s neck. Loa repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Loa with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Taichi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Loa tags in Tonga. Loa with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Tonga with a Slingshot Senton. Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Tonga wih forearm shivers. Tonga with the irish whip. Taichi avoids The Stinger Splash. Tonga stops Taichi in his tracks. Tonga sends Taichi to the corner. Taichi creates distance with The Axe Bomber. Sabre and Loa are tagged in. Sabre kicks Loa in the face. Sabre with three uppercuts. Loa rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Loa talks smack to Sabre. Loa with the irish whip. Sabre rolls under a clothesline from Loa. Sabre continues to dish out uppercuts. Sabre kicks Loa in the face. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Loa. Loa denies The PK. Loa drives Sabre back first into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Sabre transitions into The Knee Bar. Loa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Loa. Loa clotheslines Sabre. Loa goes for The Running Powerslam, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre drops Loa with The Tornado DDT. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi kicks Loa in the face. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Loa blocks a boot from Taichi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Loa drops Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Tonga drops Taichi with a Flatliner. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Tonga’s neck. Loa Spears Sabre. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver. Taichi rips off his pants. Loa denies The SuperPlex. Loa applies The OJK. Taichi refuses to quit. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Taichi. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Loa dumps Sabre out of the ring. Taichi denies The Magic Killer. Sabre pulls Loa out of the ring. Taichi rocks Tonga with a forearm smash. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre with two uppercuts. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga goes for The Superman Punch, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Tonga with a Hip Toss. Tonga drops Sabre with The Tongan Twist. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Sabre transitions into The Omoplata. Red Shoes gets distracted by Jado.

Gedo walks into the ring with brass knuckles. Douki lays out Gedo. Douki knocks Jado off the apron. Douki with The Slingshot Pecado. Sabre applies a double arm lock. Loa whips Taichi into the steel barricade. Loa breaks up the submission hold. Loa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Loa Powerslams Sabre. GOD delivers Guerrilla Warfare for a two count. PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Loa repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s back. GOD nails Taichi with The Magic Killer. Tonga is raining down forearms. Loa lands The Diving HeadButt. Tonga connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Loa drives Sabre back first into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. GOD goes for The Super PowerBomb, but Sabre counters with The FrankenSteiner. Tonga blocks a boot from Taichi. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Taichi with a Double Axe Bomber. Taichi with The RoundHouse Kick. Taichi is trying to wake up Sabre. Sabre blasts Tonga with The PK for a two count. Loa negates The Black Mephisto. Loa shrugs off The Axe Bomber. Loa clotheslines Taichi. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Sabre uppercuts Loa. Taichi with The RoundHouse Kick. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Suzuki Gun hits The Zack Mephisto. Tonga delivers the low blow. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Tonga rolls Sabre over for a two count. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki plants Tonga with The Holy Zack Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

