NJPW Road To Dominion Results 6/2/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura vs. EVIL, El Phantasmo, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori w/Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Yuya Uemura and EVIL will start things off. EVIL kicks Uemura in the gut. EVIL applies a side headlock. Uemura reverses the hold. EVIL whips Uemura across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. EVIL drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. EVIL toys around with Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Ishimori kicks Uemura in the back. Tsuji returns the favor on the other side of the ring. Tsuji with two toe kicks. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Toe Kick. Tanahashi and Honma with a double shoulder tackle. Uemura stomps on EVIL’s back. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Honma tags himself in. Honma hammers down on the left wrist of EVIL. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. EVIL runs into Honma. EVIL rakes the eyes of Honma. EVIL bodyslams Honma. EVIL with a Senton Splash for a two count. EVIL tags in Owens. Owens punches Honma in the jaw. Owens kicks Honma in the gut. Owens with a knife edge chop. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens kicks Honma in the face. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma tags in Tsuji.

Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji with the irish whip. Tsuji follows that with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Owens blocks it. Tsuji grabs Owens hair. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Tsuji bodyslams Owens. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji goes for Mount Tsuji, but Owens gets his knees up in the air. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Owens with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Owens with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Owens tags in EVIL. EVIL rakes the back of Tsuji. EVIL dumps Tsuji out of the ring. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo rolls Tsuji back into the ring. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Back Rake Party. Ishimori tags in Owens. Owens toys around with Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Owens slaps Tsuji in the face. Tsuji rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Owens with The Pump Kick. Tsuji responds with The BrainBuster. Tsuji tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Bullet Club off the apron. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Togo. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Owens. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Phantasmo is throwing haymakers at Tanahashi. Honma sends Phantasmo tumbling to the floor. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt for added pressure.

EVIL rakes the eyes of Honma. EVIL breaks up the submission hold. Tanahashi and Owens are trading back and forth shots. Owens applies a waist lock. Tanahashi decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Owens drops Tanahashi with The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Owens tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with two haymakers. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Tanahashi denies The Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Tanahashi hits The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Uemura with a running forearm smash. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Uemura sends Ishimori to the corner. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Phantasmo negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura fights out of the torture rack position. Uemura shoves Phantasmo into Ishimori. Uemura launches Phantasmo over the top rope. Uemura rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Uemura with a double leg takedown. Ishimori denies The Boston Crab. Ishimori with combination palm strikes. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori connects with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, El Phantasmo, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Second Match: Roppongi 3K & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

R3K and Taguchi attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Desperado wraps a shirt around Yoh’s neck. Desperado kicks Yoh in the back. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Yoh with a Back Body Drop. Yoh kicks Desperado in the back. Yoh tags in Sho. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Double Dropkick to Douki. Sho stomps on Desperado’s back. Sho with a Mid-Kick. Sho with foearm shivers. Sho denies The SpineBuster. Sho with a forearm smash. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Kanemaru pulls Sho out of the ring. Kanemaru whips Sho into the steel barricade. Kanemaru with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Desperado attacks Yoh with the bell hammer. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Sho on the outside. Sho gets back in the ring at the count of ten. Desperado slams Sho’s head on the right boot of Douki. Desperado tags in Douki.

Douki whips Sho across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Douki kicks Sho in the face. Sho with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Sho. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Sho. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Kanemaru with an elbow smash. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the face. Kanemaru stomps on Sho’s back. Sho with forearm shivers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sho. Kanemaru drops Sho with The Helluva Kick. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kanemaru holds onto the referee’s t-shirt. Kanemaru continues to rake the eyes of Sho. Sho Spears Kanemaru. Sho tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi drops Kanemaru with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Three Amigos. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Kanemaru with two sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Taguchi goes for a Hip Attack, but Kanemaru counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi with a Leaping Hip Attack. Kanemaru avoids The Bomaye. Kanemaru with a low dropkick. Yoh and Desperado are tagged in.

Yoh with a forearm knockdown. Yoh scores the elbow knockdown. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a spinning elbow strike. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Yoh drops Desperado with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Desperado tugs on Yoh’s hair. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Running Elbow Smash Party. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Douki with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Sho breaks up the submission hold. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Taguchi with a Hip Attack. Desperado Spears Taguchi. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Yoh applies a waist lock. Desperado decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Yoh dropkicks Desperado. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh negates The Suplex De Luna. Douki uppercuts Yoh. Yoh makes Douki tap out to The Star Gazer.

Winner: Roppongi 3K & Ryusuke Taguchi via Submission

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Gedo vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

GOD attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Loa with forearm shivers. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Tonga rakes the eyes of Taichi. Tonga with a straight right hand. Loa starts choking Sabre. Gedo attacks Suzuki with the bell hammer. Loa slams Sabre’s head on the ring apron. Loa starts choking Sabre with the microphone stand. Tonga sends Taichi face first into the steel ring post. Gedo kicks Sabre in the gut. Tonga whips Sabre across the ring. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Sabre. Tonga pulls Sabre down to the mat. Gedo SuperKicks Sabre for a two count. Taichi negates The Magic Killer. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre makes Gedo tap out to The Clarky Cat.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

The Empire attacks Ibushi and Wato before the bell rings. Khan kicks Ibushi in the gut. Khan punches Ibushi in the back. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault. Ibushi stares at Cobb. Ibushi tags in Wato. Wato hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Wato whips Khan across the ring. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Khan. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato unloads two mid-kicks. Khan applies The Cravate. Khan with an elbow drop. Khan knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Khan repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Khan is choking Wato with his boot. Khan whips Wato into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb punches Wato in the back. Cobb with a clubbing blow to Wato’s chest. Cobb whips Wato into the turnbuckle pad for a two count.

Cobb with a Delayed GutWrench Suplex. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan mongolian chops the ribs of Wato. Khan kicks Ibushi off the ring apron. Khan talks smack to Wato. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato dropkicks the back of Khan’s right knee. Wato drops Khan with The Zig Zag. Ibushi and Cobb are tagged in. Ibushi dives over Cobb. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with another Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb goes for The Kamigoye, but Ibushi counters with a Hurricanrana. Cobb catches Ibushi in mid-air. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Cobb whips Ibushi across the ring. Ibushi holds onto the ropes. Ibushi kicks Cob in the face. Cobb Powerslams Ibushi. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan clotheslines the back of Ibushi’s neck. Khan puts Ibushi on the top turnbuckle. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Ibushi tied up in the tree of woe. Ibushi avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Ibushi with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Ibushi tags in Wato. Khan launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato connects with The Dreamcast Kick for a two count. Khan avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Wato applies The Knee Bar. Cobb stomps on Wato’s chest. Cobb drops Wato with The SpineBuster. Cobb drives Ibushi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi For The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Hirooki Goto and Sanada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto backs Sanada into the ropes. Sanada turns Goto over. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Sanada pats Goto in the chest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Goto applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sanada decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Goto answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ishii and Naito are tagged in. Naito is playing mind games with Ishii. Ishii runs after Naito. Ishii with a forearm smash. Naito attacks Ishii from behind. Ishii backs Naito into the turnbuckle pad. Ishii unloads six knife edge chops. Sanada rakes the eyes of Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Ishii side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Goto drops Bushi with a shoulder tackle. Triple Mid-Kick.

War Drums to Bushi. Ishii with a blistering chop. Ishii tags in Hashi. Hashi hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Ishii HeadButts Bushi. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto kicks Bushi in the gut. Goto punches Bushi in the back. Goto whips Bushi across the ring. Goto scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto drives his elbow into Bushi’s forehead. Goto sends Bushi to the corner. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi kicks Bushi in the gut. Hashi with the irish whip. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hashi hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Hashi whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi holds onto the ropes. Bushi kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Naito kicks Hashi in the back. Hashi takes a swipe at Naito. Naito slams Hashi’s head on the top rope. Bushi dropkicks Hashi. Sanada clears the ring.

Forearm Exchange. Naito rakes the eyes of Ishii. Naito tosses Ishii around the ringside area. Naito repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Naito applies the cravate against the barricade. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Naito tags himself in. Naito with a flying double axe handle strike. Naito hammers down on the right shoulder of Hashi. Bushi is choking Hashi with his boot. Naito applies a wrist lock. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada with a flying double axe handle strike. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada hammers down on the right shoulder of Hashi. Sanada whips Hashi across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi continues to stomp on Hashi’s chest. Bushi applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Ishii breaks up the submission hold. Sanada trips Ishii from the outside. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito with a Hip Toss. Sanada with a basement dropkick to Goto. Bushi drops Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi stomps on Hashi’s back. Bushi tags in Naito.

Naito applies an arm-bar. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Hashi. Combination Cabron for a two count. Naito hooks both legs for a two count. Hashi with forearm shivers. Naito hammers down on the right shoulder of Hashi. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Hashi denies The Satellite DDT. Misfired Clotheslines. Hashi creates distance with The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Ishii. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii shoves Sanada into Bushi. Sanada inadvertently kicks Naito in the face. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Ishii toys around with Naito. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito blocks it. Ishii with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii sends Naito to the corner. Naito kicks Ishii in the face. Naito decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Ishii’s head. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada fights out of the electric chair position. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii goes for a German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies The Full Nelson Lock. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Ishii with a German Suplex. Ishii tags in Goto. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Goto with a misdirection clothesline. Bushi kicks Goto in the gut. Bushi sends Goto to the corner. Goto side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Goto drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Goto with a Hip Toss on top of Sanada. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Sanada denies The Ushigoroshi. Sanada applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada dives over Goto. Sanada side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada with an Atomic Drop. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Bushi clears the ring. Goto denies The TKO. Goto applies a waist lock. Sanada with three sharp elbow strikes. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto with The Goto Nishiki for a two count.

Sanada denies The Ushigoroshi. Sanada shoves Goto into Hashi. Hashi SuperKicks Sanada. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Hashi dumps Naito out of the ring. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Sanada rakes the back of Goto. Sanada goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Goto counters with a back rake of his own. Sanada hits The TKO. Hashi and Bushi are tagged in. Third Forearm Exchange. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi dropkicks Ishii. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Hashi back into the ring. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Bushi drops Hashi with The DDT for a two count. Bushi hammers down on the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a Spin Kick. Goto clears the ring. Chaos delivers their combination offense. Goto kicks Bushi in the gut. Naito trips Hashi from the outside. Ishii with forearm shivers. Naito kicks Ishii in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Hashi takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Naito with The Running Knee. Bushi hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count.

Hashi avoids The MX. Goto with forearm shivers. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat. Goto HeadButts Sanada. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Bushi rolls him over for a two count. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Hashi. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito counters with The DDT. Ishii rises back on his feet. Naito with a back elbow smash. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker. Bushi connects with The MX for a two count. Sanada dumps Goto out of the ring. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Hashi clotheslines Bushi in mid-air. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Bushi denies The Magic Killer. Ishii with a forearm smash. Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo Dropkicks. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada kicks Hashi in the chest. Bushi with the bridging backslide cover for a two count. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Bushi. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Bushi negates Karma. Hashi negates The CodeBreaker. Hashi makes Bushi tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi via Submission

