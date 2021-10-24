NJPW Road To Power Struggle Results 10/24/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato vs. Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask and Ryohei Oiwa In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ryusuke Taguchi and Tiger Mask will start things off. Taguchi is playing mind games with Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask runs Taguchi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tiger Mask pats Taguchi on the chest. Taguchi continues to dance. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s back. Tiger Mask whips Taguchi across the ring. Tiger Mask drops down on the canvas. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Double Basement Dropkick. Taguchi continues to fall down to the mat. Tiger Mask tags in Oiwa. Oiwa drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa clears the ring. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s back. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa whips Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi with The Flying Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Overhand Chop Exchange. Wato goes into the cover for a one count. Wato whips Oiwa across the ring. Wato scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Wato applies a front face lock. Wato tags in Tenzan.

Tenzan with two toe kicks. Tenzan unloads two knife edge chops. Tenzan HeadButts Oiwa. Tenzan punches Oiwa in the back. Tenzan with The Mongolian Chop. Tenzan stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Tenzan is lighting up Oiwa’s chest. Tenzan with another headbutt. Tenzan sends Oiwa to the corner. Tenzan levels Oiwa with The Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Oiwa with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Tenzan with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Tenzan toys around with Oiwa. Oiwa dropkicks Tenzan. Oiwa tags in Eagles. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Eagles knocks Wato off the ring apron. Forearm Exchange. Eagles dropkicks the right knee of Tenzan. Eagles with Three Mid-Kicks. Taguchi kicks Eagles in the gut. Taguchi sends Eagles to the corner. Tenzan with The Body Avalanche. Taguchi with The Flying Hip Attack. Tenzan follows that with a Falling HeadButt for a two count.

Tenzan tags in Wato. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Wato whips Eagles across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Eagles. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Eagles. Wato with a Back Fist. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato goes for The TTD, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Wato kicks Eagles in the gut. Wato with another Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Eagles in the chest. Wato drops Eages with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Taguchi whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Taguchi with The Hip Attack. Eagles launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato dives over Eagles. Eagles clips the back of Wato’s knee. Eagles with a Sliding Lariat across the back of Wato’s neck. Eagles tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa with an inside cradle for a two count. Oiwa dropkicks Wato. Wato denies The Boston Crab. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Wato dropkicks Oiwa. Taguchi knocks Tiger Mask off the apron. Wato makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato via Submission

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Kosei Fujita vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks The House Of Torture before the bell rings. Goto whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle to Takahashi. Goto kicks Togo in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Hashi with a toe kick to Sho. Goto and Hashi peppers Sho with chops and forearms. Double Irish Whip. Sho holds onto the ropes. Ishii rolls Sho back into the ring. Chaos gangs up on Sho. Goto with the irish whip. Goto with a corner clothesline. Double Shoulder Tackle. Tripe Kick. Goto and Ishii gangs up on EVIL. Fujita with two dropkicks. Fujita with forearm shivers. Takahashi drops Fujita with The Big Boot. Fujita rises back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi dumps Fujita out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. EVIL wraps a cable cord around Goto’s neck. Takahashi sends Fujita back first into the steel barricade. Sho is choking Hashi with his boot. Takahashi rolls Fujita back into the ring. Takahashi stomps on Fujita’s back and chest. Takahashi bodyslams Fujita for a two count. Takahashi tags in Togo.

Togo repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Togo tells Fujita to bring it. Fujita with a forearm smash. Togo rakes the eyes of Fujita. Togo stomps on Fujita’s back. Togo bodyslams Fujita. Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. House Of Torture clears the ring. EVIL unloads a series of knife edge chops. EVIL bodyslams Fujita for a two count. Fujita kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with a double axe handle strike. Sho stares at Ishii. Sho stands on the back of Fujita’s neck. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. Sho and Ishii starts brawling with each other. Togo dumps Ishii out of the ring. EVIL whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Fujita dropkicks Sho. EVIL clears the ring. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho bodyslams Fujita. Sho applies The Snake Bite. Meeting Of The Minds. EVIL denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Sho Spears Hashi. Takahashi clotheslines Goto. Double Toe Kick to Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Ishii shoves Takahashi into Sho. Ishii with a forearm smash. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho clotheslines Ishii. Sho Powerslams Fujita for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Togo. Sho breaks a chair over Fujita’s head. Sho makes Fujita pass out to The Snake Bite.

Winner: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Referee Stoppage

Third Match: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare vs. Satoshi Kojima & Toru Yano

United Empire attacks Kojima and Yano before the bell rings. Khan grabs the KOPW Trophy. Khan stomps on Yano’s chest. Khan rakes the eyes of Yano. Henare whips Kojima into the steel barricade. Khan starts choking Yano. Henare rolls Kojima back into the ring. Yano with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Henare applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Henare across the ring. Henare drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Henare stomps on Kojima’s chest. Kojima drops down on the canvas. Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima scores two forearm knockdowns. Yano tags himself in. Henare drives Yano back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags himself in. United Empire is mauling Yano in the corner. Khan knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Khan grabs the left ear of Yano. Yano denies The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Henare punches Yano in the back. United Empire is putting the boots to Yano. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Khan kicks Yano out of the ring. Khan is choking Yano with his boot. Khan drives Yano back first into the barricade. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of eleven.

Khan applies a front face lock. Khan tags in Henare. Henare repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Yano. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Yano grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare slams Yano’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare tags in Khan. Khan does the same thing. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan taunts Kojima. Khan is trying to make Yano kiss his boot. Yano rakes the eyes of Khan. Yano is trying to remove a turnbuckle pad. Khan with the irish whip. Yano side steps Khan into a turnbuckle pad. Yano with the fireman’s carry takeover. Kojima and Henare are tagged in. Kojima ducks a clothesline from Henare. Forearm/Overhand Chop Exchange. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Henare sends Kojima to the corner. Kojima side steps Henare into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Henare delivers the gut punch. Henare with a Vertical Suplex. Henare tags in Khan. Khan knocks Yano off the apron. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Kojima into the canvas for a two count. Yano trips Khan from the outside. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima drops Khan with The DDT. Khan denies The Koji Cutter. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Short-Arm Reversal by Khan. Khan with The Fireman’s Carry Takeover. Khan knocks Yano off the apron. United Empire gangs up on Kojima. Double Irish Whip. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Khan with a corner clothesline. Mid-Kick/Pump Kick Combination for a two count. Khan is trying to make Kojima kiss his boot. Yano grabs Khan’s ponytail. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Khan counters with The Mongolian Chop. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hirsohi Tanahashi & Yuji Nagata vs. KENTA & Gedo

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Gedo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Gedo whips Tanahashi across the ring. Kenta trips Tanahashi from the outside. Kenta and Gedo gangs up on Tanahashi. Nagata drops Gedo with The Big Boot. Nagata kicks Kenta in the gut. Nagata punches Kenta in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Kenta holds onto the ropes. Kenta bails out to the floor. Kenta delivers a gut punch. Kenta drives Tanahashi face first into the steel ring post. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Kenta is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Kenta rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Gedo tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Kenta tags himself in. Kenta plays around with Tanahashi’s hair. The referee is trying to calm down Nagata. Kenta stomps on Tanahashi’s back and chest. Kenta uppercuts Tanahashi. Kenta with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kenta tags in Gedo. Gedo drives Tanahashi face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Gedo is throwing haymakers at Tanahashi. Gedo kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Gedo rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Kenta attacks Tanahashi behind the referee’s back.

The referee has lost complete control of this match. Gedo tags in Kenta. Kenta drops Tanahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Tanahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Nagata. Nagata with The Big Boot. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Kenta to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Gedo gets in the way. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Kenta kicks Nagata in the back of the head. Short-Arm Reversal by Nagata. Nagata gets Kenta trapped in The Nagata Lock II. Gedo rakes the eyes of Nagata. Nagata kicks Gedo in the gut. Nagata dumps Gedo out of the ring. Kenta denies The Exploder Suplex. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Nagata. Kenta with The DDT. Kenta applies The STF. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on Kenta’s back. Kenta attacks Tanahashi from behind. Kenta with combination palm strikes. Nagata denies The Spinning Back Fist. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Kenta. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Eye Rake Exchange. Kenta delivers The Kitchen Sink. Kenta tags in Gedo. Gedo unloads a flurry of right jabs. Tanahashi answers with a big palm strike. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Gedo counters with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Tanahashi for a two count. Gedo thrust kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi denies The Gedo Clutch. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi goes for The Texas Cloverleaf, but Kenta counters with another eye rake. Nagata punches Kenta in the back. Nagata dumps Kenta out of the ring. Gedo grabs the brass knuckles. Tanahashi stops Gedo in his tracks. Tanahashi puts on the brass knuckles.The referee admonishes Tanahashi. Gedo with the greco roman eye poke. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi makes Gedo tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf. After the match, Kenta walks away with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuji Nagata via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Tama Tonga will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Tonga into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga with clubbing axe handle strikes. Tonga hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Okada drops Tonga with The Big Boot. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Tonga with a double leapfrog. Tonga with a double handed chop. Tonga goes for The Double Underhook PileDriver, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop. Okada ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Tonga avoids The Rain Maker. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Honma and Loa are tagged in. Jado attacks Honma from behind. Loa stomps on Honma’s back. Loa with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Loa in the face. Honma kicks Jado in the gut. Honma with The DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Makabe.

Makabe with two shoulder tackles. Makabe with a series of corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Loa denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Loa with clubbing blows to Makabe’s back. Makabe rocks Loa with a forearm smash. Jado nails Makabe with the kendo stick. Loa knocks Honma off the ring apron. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Makabe’s chest. Loa dumps Makabe out of the ring. Jado sends Makabe chest first into the barricade. Tonga attacks Okada and Honma. Tonga is raining down haymakers. Jado is choking Makabe with the kendo stick. Loa rolls Makabe back into the ring. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa drives Makabe back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. GOD with clubbing shoulder blocks. Tonga stomps on Makabe’s chest. Tonga tags in Jado. Jado rams Makabe’s face across the top strand. Jado slams Makabe’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Jado stomps on Makabe’s back. Jado tags in Loa. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Makabe tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks Tonga off the apron. Okada sends Loa to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Loa in the gut. Okada drops Loa with The DDT for a two count. Loa denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada ducks a clothesline from Loa. Okada applies The Money Clip. Loa runs Okada back first into the turnbuckle pad. Loa with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Loa with The T-Bone Suplex. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with two bodyshots. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Okada avoids The Stinger Splash. Tonga snap mares out of The Money Clip. Tonga kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Okada goes for The Dynamic Dropkick, but Tonga holds onto the ropes. Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada tags in Honma. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Tonga to the corner. Tonga kicks Honma in the face. Honma ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Honma with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Makabe inadvertently clotheslines Honma. Tonga dropkicks Makabe. Tonga with The Tongan Twist for a two count. Okada dropkicks Loa to the floor. Tonga responds with The Valeno. Tonga connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Shingo Takagi and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Hand fighting display. Test Of Strength. Sabre applies the cravate. Takagi with an arm-drag takeover. Takagi sends Sabre into the ropes. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Takagi with The Hip Toss. Takagi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Sabre blocks a lariat from Takagi. Takagi avoids The Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre dodges The Sliding Lariat. Takagi avoids The PK. Takagi with another arm-drag takeover. Sabre applies an arm-bar. Takagi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Quick shoving contest. Bushi and Douki are tagged in. Douki with a single leg takedown. Bushi drops down on the canvas. Bushi leapfrogs over Douki. Bushi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Bushi stomps on Douki’s back. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with The Pendulum Kick. Kanemaru drops Bushi with The Big Boot. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Forearm Exchange. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre rakes the eyes of Takagi. Desperao and Kanemaru are putting the boots to Bushi. Kanemaru rolls Bushi back into the ring. Douki with a basement dropkick for a two count. Douki tags in Desperado.

Sabre applies The Triangle Choke on the bottom rope. Suzuki Gun abuses Red Shoves five count. Red Shoes ignores Desperado. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru with a Hammerlock Bodyslam. Kanemaru stomps on Bushi’s back and chest. Kanemaru applies a hammerlock. Kanemaru drives Bushi shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru tags in Sabre. Sabre stands on the left shoulder of Bushi. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Bushi with forearm shivers. Sabre brings Bushi down to the mat. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Bushi. Sabre kicks Takagi off the ring apron. Sabre tags in Douki. Douki stomps on Bushi’s chest. LIJ and Suzuki Gun illegally run into the ring. Douki rakes the eyes of Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Douki into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi with a Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Sabre kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Takagi decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Sabre goes for The Guillotine Choke, but Takagi counters with a Vertical Suplex.

Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Douki lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Douki with a SpringBoard HeadButt. Douki with a shoulder block. Douki follows that with The Day Break for a two count. Takagi denies The Gory Bomb. Douki with two uppercuts. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi hits The Noshigami. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Douki has been eliminated. Sabre bumps into Takagi’s chest. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Takagi. Sabre denies The Noshigami. Takagi drops Sabre with The DDT. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Sabre counters with The Arm-Twist. Sabre with Two Arm-Ringers. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi whips Sabre across the ring. Takagi goes for The Pop Up Death Valley Driver, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre goes for The Octopus Stretch, but Takagi counters with The Death Valley Driver. Takagi sends Sabre to the apron. Takagi with forearm shivers. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch in the ropes. Sabre with a low bridge that sends Takagi to the apron. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi HeadButts Sabre. Sabre fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold in the ropes. Takagi passes out and falls to the floor. Shingo Takagi has been eliminated.

Takahashi attacks Sabre from behind. Takahashi tries to throw Sabre over the top rope, but Desperado and Kanemaru gets in the way. Kanemaru brings Takahashi down to the mat. Suzuki Gun are putting the boots to Takahashi. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with The Vertical Suplex for a one count. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Kanemaru stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Desperado bodyslams Takahashi for a two count. Desperado with a Big Splash on Takahashi’s back for a two count. Desperado slams Takahashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru applies The Camel Clutch. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru punches Takahashi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi avoids the double clothesline. Takahashi shoves Kanemaru into Desperado. Assisted Hurricanrana that sends Desperado to the floor. Kanemaru kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kanemaru sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi repeatedly kicks Kanemaru in the face. Kanemaru with The Big Boot. Takahashi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Takahashi knocks Sabre off the apron. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Takahashi goes for The Running Death Valley Driver, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru drives Takahashi chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru shoves Red Shoes towards Takahashi. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru is trying to throw Takahashi over the top rope, but Sanada gets in the way. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Takahashi launches Kanemaru to the apron. Takahashi SuperKicks Kanemaru off the apron. Yoshinobu Kanemaru has been eliminated. Desperado hammers down on Takahashi’s back. Takahashi with two chops. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Desperado blocks a boot from Takahashi. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies The Indian Death Lock. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado goes for Numero Dos, but Takahashi rolls him over for a two count. Takahashi SuperKicks Desperado. Desperado fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Desperado brings Takahashi to the apron. Second Forearm Exchange. Desperado kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Takahashi. Desperado shoves Takahashi off the apron. Hiromu Takahashi has been eliminated.

Desperado kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Desperado. Desperado denies The TKO. Eye Rake Exchange. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Desperado Spears Sanada. Desperado knocks Bushi off the apron. Sanada denies Pinche Loco. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Sanada. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Desperado with a forearm smash. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll. El Desperado has been eliminated. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Sabre crawls under Sanada. Sanada avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Rollup Exchange. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Sanada reverses the hold. Sanada skins the cat. Sabre kicks Sanada off the apron. Sanada has been eliminated. Sabre sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi kicks Sabre in the face. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sabre applies a front face lock. Sabre whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Bushi goes for a Running Headscissors Takeover, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi denies The Zack Driver. Bushi with forearm shivers. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi with The Bridging Backslide Cover for a two count. Sabre uppercuts Bushi. Bushi dropkicks Sabre. Bushi hits The Draping DDT on the apron. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Sabre negates The MX. Sabre makes Bushi tap out to Yes! I Am A Long Way From Home.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki via Submission

