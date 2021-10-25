NJPW Road To Power Struggle Results 10/25/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: SHO vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa whips Sho out of the rin. Sho regroups on the outside. Sho kicks Oiwa in the gut. Sho with forearm shivers. Oiwa drops down on the canvas. Oiwa with The Hip Toss. Oiwa drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa goes for a Bodyslam, but Sho blocks it. Oiwa backs Sho into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Sho with a toe kick. Sho dumps Oiwa out of the ring. Sho with two forearm smashes. Sho whips Oiwa into the steel barricade. Sho is raining down forearms. Sho starts choking Oiwa with the barricade door. Sho unloads a series of overhand chops. Sho drives Oiwa back first into the barricade. Oiwa gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Sho stands on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Sho slams Oiwa’s back on the turnbuckle pad. Sho repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Sho is choking Oiwa with his boot. Sho bodyslams Oiwa. Sho applies a rear chin lock. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa with three overhand chops. Sho rocks Oiwa with a forearm smash. Sho continues to stomp on Oiwa’s chest. Oiwa dropkicks Sho. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa with a running shoulder block. Sho denies The Boston Crab. Oiwa blocks a boot from Sho. Oiwa hammers down on the right knee of Sho. Oiwa hits The GutWrench Suplex. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Sho clotheslines Oiwa. Sho with Three German Suplex’s. Sho makes Oiwa pass out to The Snake Bite.

Winner: SHO via Referee Stoppage

Second Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Kosei Fujita

Hiromu Takahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi will start things off. Both men argue about the proper technique for The Mongolian Chop. Fujita attacks Takahashi from behind. Fujita knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Taguchi and Fujita with a Forearm/Mongolian Chop Combination. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Taguchi applies a rear chin lock. Taguchi with a Tomahawk Chop. Taguchi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Taguchi slams Takahashi’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Taguchi stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Taguchi tags in Fujita. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Fujita with another round of forearms. Takahashi denies The Bodyslam. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Fujita’s back. Takahashi with blistering chop. Takahashi knocks Taguchi off the apron. Takahashi unloads a series of knife edge chops. Takahashi stands on the back of Fujita’s neck. Chop Exchange. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Fujita’s back and chest. Bushi toys around with Fujita. Bushi is lighting up Fujita’s chest. Bushi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bushi sends Fujita face first into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Bushi is choking Fujita with his boot. Bushi backs Fujita into the ropes. Bushi with three overhand chops for a two count. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Second Chop Exchange. Fujita kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Takahashi continues to dish out chops. Fujita dropkicks Takahashi. Fujita tags in Taguchi.

Hip Attack Party. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock from the outside. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi goes for The Three Amigos, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi with two sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Takahashi counters with The Atomic Drop. Takahashi blocks The Mongolian Chop. Takahashi headbutts the midsection of Taguchi. Takahashi with The Mongolian Chop. Takahashi SuperKicks Taguchi. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Taguchi’s back. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Taguchi with The Flying Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Fujita. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita whips Bushi across the ring. Fujita dropkicks Bushi for a two count. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Fujita with forearm shivers. Bushi with a Back Body Drop. Bushi stomps on Fujita’s back. Bushi applies the single leg crab. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi stomps on Fujita’s back. Fujita with an inside cradle for a two count. Fujita with forearm shivers. Bushi dropkicks Fujita. Bushi bodyslams Fujita. Bushi makes Fujita tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi via Submission

Third Match: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare vs. Togi Makabe & Toru Yano

United Empire attacks Makabe and Yano before the bell rings. Khan repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Henare kicks Makabe out of the ring. Khan poses with The KOPW Trophy. Khan is choking Yano with his boot. Khan punches Yano in the back. Khan continues to choke Yano with his boot. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Khan rolls Yano back into the ring. Khan is trying to make Yano kiss his boot. Yano brings Khan down to the mat. Yano talks smack to Khan. Chain grappling exchange. Henare kicks Yano in the gut. Henare with a double sledge. United Empire repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Makabe punches Khan in the back. Makabe with a forearm smash. Makabe stomps on Henare’s back. Henare knocks Makabe off the apron. Yano dumps Henare out of the ring. Yano kicks Khan in the gut. Yano runs into Khan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Yano rakes the eyes of Khan. Both men are knocked down after a double shoulder tackle. Khan applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan kicks Yano out of the ring.

Khan drives Yano back first into the steel barricade. Khan whips Yano into the barricade. Khan with a running forearm smash. Khan kicks Makabe in the chest. Henare rolls Yano back into the ring. Khan applies a front face lock. Henare tags himself in. Henare repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Yano. Henare goes into the lateral press for a two count. Henare applies a standing leg lock. Henare transitions into The Heel Hook. Yano grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare applies a front face lock. Khan tags himself in. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan slams Yano’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Yano in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan taunts Makabe. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Khan kicks Yano in the gut. Khan punches Yano in the back. Yano with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Yano with a fireman’s carry takeover. Yano tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Henare off the apron.

Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Khan denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe with forearm shivers. Khan ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe with The Western Lariat for a two count. Khan kicks Makabe in the gut. Khan grabs Makabe’s ears. Khan throws Makabe into the canvas. Khan tags in Henare. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare with The Mid-Kick. Henare talks smack to Makabe. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Henare delivers a gut punch. Henare hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Yano trips Henare from the outside. Yano grabs Khan’s ponytail. Yano dumps Khan out of the ring. Makabe with The Running Lariat for a two count. Makabe bodyslams Henare. Makabe goes for The King Kong Knee Drop, but Henare ducks out of the way. Khan unloads two knife edge chops. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Khan with a corner clothesline. Pump Kick/Mid-Kick Combination for a two count. Makabe with clubbing palm strikes. Henare HeadButts Makabe. Henare connects with The Streets Of Rage to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma

Sanada and Satoshi Kojima will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kojima applies a wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Kojima whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima drops down on the canvas. Kojima kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Kojima with a running shoulder tackle. Kojima tags in Honma. Honma stomps on Sanada’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Sanada avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Sanada knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Takagi brings Honma to the corner. Takagi applies The Sleeper Hold. Sanada kicks Honma in the gut. Sanada punches Honma in the back. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi applies an arm-bar. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada with a flying double axe handle strike. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada hammers down on the left shoulder of Honma. Sanada with a Leg Drop on the left shoulder of Honma. Takagi tags himself in.

Takagi with a flying double axe handle strike. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Honma with forearm shivers. Takagi kicks Honma in the gut. Takagi HeadButts Honma. Double Irish Whip. Honma side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Honma ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Honma with The DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Kojima. Kojima scores two forearm knockdowns. Machine Gun Chop Exchange. Kojima sends Takagi to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Takagi has Kojima perched on the top turnbuckle. Kojima denies The SuperPlex. Kojima slams Takagi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takagi denies The Koji Cutter. Takagi applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Takagi with The DDT for a two count. Takagi decks Kojima with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Fake Out DDT. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Lariat Exchange. Kojima drills Takagi with The BrainBuster. Sanada and Honma are tagged in.

Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Sanada to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with forearm shivers. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Honma. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sanada pops back on his feet. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Honma hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Honma. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Honma gets in the way. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Honma kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Honma responds with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Honma rolls him over for a two count. Sanada with a forearm smash. Honma HeadButts Sanada. Honma with a Running Lariat for a two count. Sanada denies The PileDriver. Sanada applies Skull End. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Sanada makes Honma tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Sanada via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Master Wato vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tiger Mask and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Desperado attacks Tiger Mask from behind. Suzuki Gun gangs on Tiger Mask. Kanemaru sends Tiger Mask to the corner. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Desperado kicks Tiger Mask in the face. Tiger Mask denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado with a straight right hand. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Kanemaru denies The Tiger Driver. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Tiger Mask punches Kanemaru in the back. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tiger Mask. Kanemaru is trying to remove the mask, but Eagles gets in the way. Wato and Douki are tagged in. Wato with a single leg takedown. Douki drops down on the canvas. Douki leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Douki. Douki sends Wato into the ropes. Wato goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki kicks Wato in the gut. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Wato leapfrogs over Douki. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Douki. Wato with a back fist. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Wato tags in Tenzan.

Wato hammers down on the back of Douki’s neck. Tenzan kicks Douki in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Tenzan with The Falling HeadButt. Tenzan stomps on Douki’s back. Tenzan HeadButts Douki. Tenzan applies a rear chin lock. Douki puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Tenzan kicks Douki in the face. Tenzan tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask and Eagles gangs up on Douki. Double Mid-Kick. Eagles with a knee drop for a two count. Tiger Mask tags in Wato. Douki uppercuts Wato. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Douki launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Desperado pulls Wato off the apron. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Desperado sends Wato chest first into the steel barricade. Desperado attacks Eagles with the bell hammer. Kanemaru with a running dropkick. Desperado rocks Wato with a forearm smash. Desperado rolls Wato back into the ring. Douki tags in Desperado. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Desperado applies a side headlock. The referee is trying to calm down Eagles. Desperado tags in Sabre. Sabre bends the left ankle of Wato. Sabre applies The Indian Death Lock. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru tags himself in.

Kanemaru stomps on Wato’s chest. Kanemaru with The Knee Crusher. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Wato on the canvas. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru toys around with Wato. Wato with a knife edge chop. Kanemaru continues to stomp on the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado kicks Wato in the face. Wato with three overhand chops. Desperado answers with The Greco Roman Eye Poke. Wato denies The Knee Crusher. Desperado hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato drops Desperado with The Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Eagles. Eagles with a double leg takedown. Desperado kicks Eagles across the ring. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Desperado denies The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Kanemaru kicks Eagles in the gut. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru sends Tiger Mask to the corner. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Running Boot/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles goes for The Ron Miller Special, but Desperado counters with an inside cradle for a two cont. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Desperado denies The Asai DDT. Desperado rolls Eagles over for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Forearm Exchange. Desperado kicks the left knee of Eagles. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Desperado. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Sabre and Tenzan are tagged in. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan HeadButts Sabre. Tenzan stomps on Sabre’s chest. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Sabre applies a front face lock.Tenzan drills Sabre with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan kicks Sabre in the gut. Sabre applies an arm-bar. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Tenzan. Team Eagles clears the ring. Tenzan with The Mountain Bomb for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Kanemaru breaks up the submission hold. Another brawl breaks out. Tiger Mask launches Desperado over the top rope. Eagles dropkicks Desperado off the apron. Tiger Mask with a Mule Kick to Kanemaru. Stereo Suicide Dives. Sabre kicks Tenzan in the face. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Tenzan with The Mongolian Chop. Sabre heabutts the midsection of Tenzan. Sabre with The Overhead Wrist Kick. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Sabre. Tenzan delivers another round of Mongolian Chops. Sabre denies The TTD. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre transitions into The Cobra Twist. Sabre makes Tenzan tap out to The Octopus Stretch.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki via Submission

Sixth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto and Yoshi Hashi vs. EVIL,

KENTA, The Guerrillas Of Destiny and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo & Jado In A 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Chaos attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. A massive brawl ensues on the outside. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a running chop. Goto kicks Takahashi in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Hashi kicks EVIL in the gut. Hashi punches EVIL in the back. Hashi with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. EVIL holds onto the ropes. EVIL bails out to the floor. War Drums to Togo. Hashi stomps on Takahashi’s back. Hashi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Hashi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Tanahashi drops Takahashi with a flying forearm smash. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Kenta applies The Sleeper Hold. Takahashi clears the ring. Takahashi with a running clothesline. Takahashi tags in Kenta. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Kenta whips Tanahashi into the exposed steel. Kenta tags in Loa. Kenta stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Loa repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Loa applies a front face lock. Loa tags in Tonga. Loa with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Tonga with a leaping elbow drop. Tonga taunts Okada. Tonga with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s chest. Tonga knocks Okada off the apron. Tonga runs away from Okada. Tonga attacks Okada from behind. Tonga dumps Okada out of the ring. Tonga tags in EVIL.

Tanahashi with three overhand chops. EVIL sends Tanahashi back first into the exposed steel. EVIL stands on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi stomps on Tanahashi’s back and chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi applies a front face lock. Kenta tags himself in. Kenta with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Tanahashi fires back with forearm shivers. Kenta rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Okada and Tonga are tagged in. Okada scores a forearm knockdown. Okada with the back elbow smash. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks Loa off the apron. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Okada kicks Takahashi in the chest. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Okada shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT. Tonga with a liver shot. Tonga punches Okada in the back. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada is trying to dump Tonga over the top rope. Tonga hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Tonga continues to attack the midsection of Okada. Tonga drops Okada with The Superman Punch. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Tonga follows that with The Tongan Twist.

Bullet Club clears the ring. Okada denies The GunStun. Tonga denies The Backslide Rain Maker. Tonga repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. Okada is pissed. Tonga with a low bridge that sends Okada to the apron. Okada blocks The GunStun. Okada carries Tonga over the top rope. Okada sends Tonga crashing to the outside. Tama Tonga has been eliminated. Tonga punches Okada in the back. Okada eliminated himself by delivering a Flying Axe Handle Strike off the apron. Kazuchika Okada has been eliminated. Okada and Tonga are brawling on the outside. That leads us to a huge standoff. Shoulder Block Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Loa kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Loa. Ishii with a German Suplex. Loa rises back on his feet. Loa with a running shoulder tackle. Double Forearm Smash. Loa sends Ishii to the corner. Loa Spears Ishii. Loa goes for The Running Powerslam, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Loa kicks Ishii in the face. Loa uses EVIL for leverage. Loa brings Ishii to the apron. Hashi attacks EVIL from behind. Ishii rocks Loa with a forearm smash. Goto with The Mid-Kick. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Loa lands back on his feet. Goto and Hashi prevents the interference from EVIL. Hashi pulls Loa off the apron. Tanga Loa has been eliminated.

EVIL with a reverse hammer throw into a steel barricade. Ishii shrugs off a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishii with a forearm smash. Loa runs interference. Takahashi kicks Ishii off the apron. Tomohiro Ishii has been eliminated. Hashi launches Takahashi over the top rope. Hashi is trying to kick Takahashi off the apron. EVIL trips Hashi from the outside. Takahashi stomps on Hashi’s chest. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takahashi sends Hashi to the corner. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Hashi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Takahashi whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi holds onto the ropes. Hashi kicks Takahashi in the face. EVIL attacks Hashi from behind. EVIL whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Hashi dropkicks Takahashi off the top rope. Yujiro Takahashi has been eliminated. EVIL kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Hashi rolls EVIL over for a two count. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Tanahashi knocks Kenta off the apron. Hashi gets distracted by Togo. EVIL uses Red Shoes as a human shield. SHO Spears Hashi. EVIL dumps Hashi over the top rope. Yoshi Hashi has been eliminated.

Ishii runs after Sho. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Double Irish Whip. Goto ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Goto clotheslines EVIL. Kenta kicks Goto in the gut. Kenta with two haymakers. Tanahashi pulls Kenta out of the ring. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. EVIL denies The GTR. EVIL shoves Goto towards Red Shoes. Goto with The Discus Lariat. Goto launched EVIL over the top rope, but Red Shoes was distracted by Togo. EVIL sends Goto to the apron. Second Forearm Exchange. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto HeadButts EVIL. Togo pulls Goto off the apron. Hirooki Goto has been eliminated. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Whip on the middle rope. That makes EVIL tumble to the floor. EVIL has been eliminated. Tanahashi hammers down on the back of Kenta’s neck. Third Forearm Exchange. Kenta with a short-arm lariat. Kenta with The Spinning Back Fist. Tanahashi slaps Kenta in the face. Kenta drills Tanahashi with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Tanahashi denies The GTS. Kenta is trying to kick Tanahashi off the apron. Kenta with three haymakers. Tanahashi with a Slingshot Crossbody Block. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi skins the cat. Tanahashi with The Headscissors Takeover over the top rope to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi via Over The Top Rope Elimination

Checkout Episode 280 of The Hoots Podcast