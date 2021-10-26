NJPW Road To Power Struggle Results 10/26/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Yuji Nagata

Hiromu Takahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taguchi backs Takahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Taguchi teases a Mongolian Chop. Strong lockup. Takahashi backs Taguchi into the ropes. Taguchi avoids The Mongolian Chop. Taguchi with a Judo Throw. Taguchi decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Taguchi tells Takahashi to bring it. Taguchi avoids the basement dropkick. Taguchi with a Falling HeadButt. Taguchi tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Takahashi in the gut. Nagata applies a wrist lock. Takahashi with heavy bodyshots. Nagata punches Takahashi in the back. Nagata stomps on Takahashi’s back. Nagata grabs a side wrist lock. Takahashi slaps Nagata in the ribs. Nagata delivers a gut punch. Nagata whips Takahashi across the ring. Nagata with The Kitchen Sink. Nagata tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with Three Seated Sentons for a two count. Taguchi punches Takahashi in the back. Takahashi unloads three chops. Taguchi kick Takahashi in the gut. Taguchi sends Takahashi to the corner.

Taguchi with a Hip Attack. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Taguchi dives over Takahashi. Taguchi ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Takahashi avoids The Flying Hip Attack. Sanada knocks Nagata off the ring apron. Takahashi dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Takahashi sends Taguchi chest first into the steel barricade. Takahashi applies The Ring Post Stretch. The referee admonishes Takahashi. Takahashi applies a front face lock. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Sanada kicks Taguchi in the ropes. Takahashi shoves Taguchi into the canvas. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Sanada tags in Takahashi. Takahashi talks smack to Taguchi. Monoglian Chop Exchange. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Takahashi counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi answers with The Running Hip Attack. Nagata and Sanada are tagged in.

Nagata ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Nagata kicks the left hamstring of Sanada. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Sanada to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata rocks Sanada with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Sanada denies The BrainBuster. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Nagata whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Nagata. Nagata denies The TKO. Forearm Exchange. Nagata sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada side steps Nagata into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Sanada dropkicks Nagata. Takahashi SuperKicks Nagata. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Takahashi dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Sanada applies Sull End. Nagata responds with The Nagata Lock II. Takahashi breaks up the submission hold. Taguchi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Taguchi ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Taguchi with a Running Hip Attack. Sanada denies The Back Drop Driver. Sanada with forearm shivers. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nagata goes for The Release German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Nagata kicks Sanada in the face. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Master Wato vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Hashi rakes the eyes of Sho. Hashi stomps on Sho’s back. Ishii wraps a t-shirt around EVIL’s neck. Hashi is raining down forearms in the corner. Hashi applies a side headlock. Sho whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi runs into Sho. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi drops Sho with a NeckBreaker. Goto with a corner clothesline. Double Shoulder Tackle. Triple Kick. War Drums to Takahashi. Goto kicks EVIL in the gut. Goto with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. EVIL holds onto the ropes. EVIL bails out to the floor. Togo shoves Ishii into Goto. Togo ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Togo with a straight right hand. Wato kicks Togo in the gut. Wato with a straight right hand. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato with a Running Headscissors Takeover. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Wato. Wato leapfrogs over EVIL. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of EVIL. Wato with a back fist. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Sho with a shoulder tackle. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi stomps on Sho’s back. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Ishii tags himself in. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Chaos peppers Sho with forearms from the ring apron. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho starts bending Ishii’s fingers. Sho wih the arm-ringer. Sho whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Sho clears the ring. Takahashi kicks Ishii out of the ring.

All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Takahashi, Togo and Sho gangs up on Ishii. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Hashi. Sho is choking Ishii with his boot. Sho rolls Ishii back into the ring. Sho repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Sho continues to choke Ishii with his boot. Sho repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s face. Sho tags in Takahashi. Takahashi sends Ishii back first into the exposed steel. EVIL is bending Ishii’s fingers. Takahashi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi tags in Togo. Togo toys around with Ishii. Ishii with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL whips Ishii into the exposed steel. EVIL clears the ring. EVIL repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii starts headbutting the midsection of EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. EVIL continues to whip Ishii into the exposed steel. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Ishii tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Takahashi and Togo off the ring apron. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. EVIL with a knife edge chop. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. Goto ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Goto with a running clothesline. EVIL denies The Ushigoroshi. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto with a forearm smash. Goto gets distracted by Takahashi. EVIL applies a waist lock. Goto decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Togo trips Goto from the outside. EVIL with a toe kick. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi backs Goto into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Goto blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Goto drops Takahashi with The Discus Lariat. Goto tags in Wato. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato knocks Sho off the apron. Wato with two hamstring kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Takahashi in the chest. Wato SuperKicks Takahashi for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Takahashi denies The Recientemente. Takahashi starts biting Wato’s fingers. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Takahashi dumps face first on the top rope. House Of Torture clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Wato side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Wato ducks a clothesline from Sho. Wato shoves Sho into Takahashi. Wato rocks Sho with a forearm smash. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Togo. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi clotheslines Takahashi. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Wato with The Windmill Kick. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Wato drags Takahashi to the corner. Wato goes for The RPP, but Sho gets in the way. The referee gets distracted by Togo. Takahashi nails Wato with the pimp stick. Takahashi connects with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory. After the match, House Of Torture lays out Chaos.

Winner: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Pinfall

Third Match: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare vs. Tomoaki Honma & Toru Yano

United Empire attacks Honma and Yano before the bell rings. Khan repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Khan kicks Yano out of the ring. Khan with a double sledge. Khan rakes the eyes of Yano. Yano with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Honma whips Henare into the barricade. Yano rolls Khan back into the ring. Yano stomps on Khan’s back. Yano is trying to make Khan kiss his feet. Amateur style lockup. Henare attacks Yano from behind. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Henare with a forearm smash. Honma launches Henare over the top rope. Honma and Yano gangs up on Khan. Double Irish Whip. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Honma drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Yano plays to the crowd. Yano stomps on Khan’s back. Khan nails Yano with The Pump Kick. Henare knocks Honma off the ring apron. Khan starts choking Yano. Khan repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back. Khan applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Yano puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Khan tags in Henare.

Khan is choking Yano with his boot. Henare stomps on Yano’s chest. Henare HeadButts Yano. Henare repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Yano for a two count. Henare stares at Honma. Henare continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. Henare knocks Honma off the apron. Henare with another headbutt. Henare tags in Khan. Henare is trying to make Yano kiss Khan’s boot, but Honma gets in the way. Honma sends Khan face first into the canvas. Khan avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Khan kicks Honma out of the ring. Khan grabs the left ear of Yano. Khan slams Yano’s head on the turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Khan whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Yano slaps Khan in the back of the head. Khan is pissed. Fireman’s Carry Takeover Exchange. Honma and Henare are tagged in. Honma runs into Henare. Shoulder Block Exchange.

Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Henare with a shoulder tackle. Henare avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Honma delivers a gut punch. Henare hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma applies a waist lock. Henare decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Yano trips Henare from the outside. Yano knocks Khan off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Yano with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Yano dumps Khan out of the ring. Honma drills Henare with The BrainBuster for a two count. Henare denies The PileDriver. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Yano grabs Khan’s ponytail. Khan uppercuts Yano. Khan slams Honma’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Khan sends Honma to the corner. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Khan with a corner clothesline. Pump Kick/Mid-Kick Combination for a two count. Honma denies The Streets Of Rage. Honma with a forearm smash. Henare answers with a back elbow smash. Henare blocks a lariat from Honma. Henare HeadButts Honma. Henare connects with The Streets Of Rage to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Togi Makabe vs. KENTA & Gedo

Kenta is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Makabe and Gedo are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gedo rakes the eyes of Makabe. Gedo is throwing haymakers at Makabe. Gedo gives Makabe the middle finger. Makabe drops Gedo with a shoulder tackle. Kenta kicks Makabe in the back. Kenta with a forearm smash. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Makabe with another shoulder tackle. Makabe with three corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Gedo crumbles to the canvas. Kenta pulls Makabe out of the ring. Kenta drives Makabe back first into the steel barricade. Kenta with a straight right hand. Tanahashi punches Kenta in the back. Bodyshot Exchange. Kenta whips Tanahashi into the barricade. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Kenta is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Kenta stomps on Makabe’s back. Gedo rolls Makabe back into the ring. Gedo stomps on Makabe’s chest. Gedo with a knee drop. Gedo drives his knee into the injured back of Makbe. Gedo is stretching Makabe. Gedo argues with the referee. Gedo tags in Kenta.

Kenta with three knee drops. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Kenta knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Kenta toys around with Makabe. Makabe hulks up. Kenta rakes the eyes of Makabe. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe with The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi kicks Kenta in the face. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi goes for The Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but Kenta gets in the way. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Kenta denies The Texas Cloverleaf. Kenta rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Kenta with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Tanahashi denies The GTS. Eye Rake Exchange. Kenta drops Tanahashi with The Kitchen Sink. Kenta tags in Gedo. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Tanahashi for a two count. Gedo grabs the brass knuckles.

The referee admonishes Gedo. Kenta brings a steel chair into the ring. Makabe kicks Kenta in the gut. Makabe punches Gedo. Kenta with clubbing blows to Makabe’s back. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Kenta whips Makabe into the barricade. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Gedo counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Gedo with the greco roman eye poke. Ged rolls Tanahashi over for a two count. Tanahashi block a boot from Gedo. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi goes for The Texas Cloverleaf, but Kenta gets in the way. Tanahashi slaps Kenta in the face. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Kenta nails Tanahashi and Makabe with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship which causes the disqualification. After the match, Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta attacks The Young Lions. Kenta walks away with the IWGP US Title.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Togi Makabe via Disqualification

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Okada attacks Tonga before the bell rings. Okada with clubbing blows to Tonga’s back. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada whips Tonga into the steel barricade. Jado rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Okada sends Tonga back first into the barricade. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. Kojima stomps on Jado’s back. Forearm/Mongolian Chop Combination. Double Toe Kick to Loa. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Kojima punches Loa in the back. Kojima bodyslams Loa. Falling HeadButt/Slingshot Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Loa’s back. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Loa Spears Tenzan. Tonga clears the ring. Tonga drives Kojima back first into the barricade. Tonga sends Okada shoulder first into the steel ring post. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Tonga is raining down haymakers. Jado is choking Tenzan with his boot. Tonga talks smack to Okada. GOD gangs up on Tenzan. Jado with a knife edge chop. Loa rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tenzan with heavy bodyshots. Loa hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s back. Loa drives Tenzan back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jado tags himself in.

Jado rams Tenzan’s face across the top strand. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Jado. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Jado applies The OJK. Kojima breaks up the submission hold. Jado tags in Tonga. Tonga with Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan responds with The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada kicks Tonga in the gut. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks Loa off the apron. Okada sends Tonga to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Tonga in the gut. Okada drops Tonga with The DDT for a two count. Tonga denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Tonga with The Superman Punch. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Okada denies The Tongan Twist. Okada applies The Money Clip. Tonga with a snap mare escape. Misfired Clotheslines. Okada applies a waist lock. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kojima and Loa are tagged in. Kojima ducks a clothesline from Loa. Kojima with a series of overhand chops. Loa kicks Kojima in the gut. Loa sends Kojima to the corner. Kojima side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd.

Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Loa avoids The Rolling Elbow. Loa kicks Kojima in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Loa with a shoulder tackle. Kojima blocks a lariat from Loa. Kojima kicks Loa in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Tenzan knocks Jado off the apron. Kojima prepares for The Lariat. Jado nails Kojima with the kendo stick. Double Irish Whip. Tonga with a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. GOD follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Two Corner Clotheslines. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Okada attacks Tonga from behind. GOD gangs up on Okada. Double Irish Whip. Okada side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Okada scores the forearm knockdown. Tonga with two haymakers. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Okada goes for The Dynamic Dropkick, but Tonga holds onto the ropes. Okada denies The GunStun. Okada goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga applies a waist lock. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. Tonga dropkicks Okada. Kojima kicks Tonga in the gut. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga hits The Tongan Twist. Loa connects with Ape Shit to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Douki

Shingo Takagi and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Hand fighting display. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre applies an arm-bar. Takagi backs Sabre into the ropes. Takagi whips Sabre across the ring. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi denies the deep arm-drag. Takagi sends Sabre back first into the canvas. Takagi goes for a Senton Splash, but Sabre ducks out of the way. Sabre with a deep arm-drag. Sabre goes for an arm-bar, but Takagi counters with the headscissors escape. Sabre applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Takagi falls on top of Sabre for a one count. Sabre avoids The Sliding Lariat. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Bushi and Douki are tagged in. Douki kicks Bushi in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. Douki whips Bushi across the ring. Douki drops down on the canvas. Douki goes for a leapfrog, but Bushi counters with a dropkick. Bushi stomps on Douki’s back. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi kicks Douki in the face. Bushi with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Bushi stomps on Douki’s chest. Bushi with a forearm smash. Douki dumps Bushi face first on the top rope. Sabre kicks Takagi off the ring apron. Douki dumps Bushi out of the ring.

Forearm Exchange. Takagi HeadButts Sabre. Takagi whips Sabre into the steel barricade. Sabre uppercuts Takagi. Douki is choking Bushi with the staff. Sabre stands on the back of Takagi’s neck. Douki rolls Bushi back into the ring. Douki with a basement dropkick for a two count. Douki slams Bushi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki tags in Sabre. Suzuki Gun abuses the referee’s five count. Sabre continues to kick Takagi off the apron. Sabre tags in Douki. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a corner clothesline. Sabre with a running uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Bushi with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Bushi. Douki tags in Sabre. Doube Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Douki into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Sabre in the face. Bushi shoves Douki into Sabre. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Sabre. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with forearm shivers. Douki with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Douki in the face. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Takagi. Takagi goes for The Noshigami, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke.

Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre with a Leg Drop on the right shoulder of Takagi. Sabre follows that with two arm-ringers. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi whips Sabre across the ring. Takagi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi goes for The Fake Out DDT, but Sabre counters with The Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Takagi drops Sabre with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi knocks Douki off the apron. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Bushi with The DDT for a two count. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Sabre. Bushi sends Sabre to the corner. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi with a knee lift. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takagi clotheslines the back of Sabre’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Bushi follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. SpineBuster/BackStabber Combination for a two count. Sabre denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi goes for The Rewind Kick, but Sabre counters with The Indian Death Lock. Takagi breaks up the submission hold. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Douki dumps Takagi out of the ring. Douki lands The Asai MoonSault. Bushi with forearm shivers. Sabre uppercuts Bushi. Bushi goes for The Backslide Cover, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre hits The PK. Sabre connects with The Zack Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Douki via Pinfall

Seventh Match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Tiger Mask will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kanemaru backs Tiger Mask into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Kanemaru kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Kanemaru applies a hammerlock. Kanemaru repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask reverses the hold. Tiger Mask backs Kanemaru into the ropes. Desperado attacks Tiger Mask from behind. Tiger Mask knocks Desperado off the ring apron. Kanemaru with a toe kick. Kanemaru punches Tiger Mask in the back. Tiger Mask sweeps out the legs of Kanemaru. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Mule Kick to Desperado. Double Leg Sweep. Combination Mid-Kicks. Double Hip Toss to Desperado. Double Basement Dropkick. Suzuki Gun pulls Eagles and Tiger Mask out of the ring. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask dodges The Big Boot. Kanemaru avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kanemaru blocks a boot from Tiger Mask. Forearm Exchange. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Kanemaru whips Tiger Mask into the steel barricade. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Desperado desperado Eagles face first into the steel ring post. Kanemaru wraps the left leg of Tiger Mask around the barricade. Kanemaru repeatedly kicks the barricade. Kanemaru stomps on Tiger Mask’s back. Kanemaru rolls Tiger Mask back into the ring. Kanemaru whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tiger Mask. Kanemaru tags in Desperado.

Knee Crusher/Running Dropkick Combination for a one count. Desperado stands on the left knee of Tiger Mask. Desperado with a Standing Frog Splash on the left knee of Tiger Mask for a two count. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru slams Tiger Mask’s knees on the canvas. Desperado knocks Eagles off the apron. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Tiger Mask. Kanemaru whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Kanemaru hyperextends the left leg of Tiger Mask. Kanemaru continues to stomp on Tiger Mask’s back. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Wish Bone Attack. Desperado taunts Eagles. Desperado rakes the eyes of Tiger Mask. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Eagles. Desperado hooks both legs for a two count. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Tiger Mask grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tiger Mask headbutts the midsection of Kanemaru. Tiger Mask with heavy bodyshots. Kanemaru goes back to targeting the left knee of Tiger Mask. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Desperado kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Kanemaru avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles.

Eagles with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick to Kanemaru. Desperado kicks Eagles in the gut. Desperado sends Eagles to the corner. Eagles dives over Kanemaru. Eagles with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Eagles with a Leg Lariat. Eagles follows that with a series of mid-kicks. Desperado blocks a boot from Eagles. Desperado hammers down on the left knee of Eagles. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru inadvertently dropkicks Desperado. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Eagles shoves Kanemaru into Desperado. Eagles with a double basement dropkick for a two count. Eagles repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Desperado. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Desperado denies The Asai DDT. Desperado rolls Eagles over for a one count. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Desperado with The SpineBuster for a two count. Desperado goes back to Numero Dos. Tiger Mask breaks up the submission hold. Kanemaru dumps Tiger Mask out of the ring. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Desperado kicks the left knee of Eagles. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Desperado. Desperado goes for The SpineBuster, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Desperado denies The Asai DDT. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with The Roundhouse Kick. Desperado with a straight right hand. Eagles answers with an Overhead Kick. Tiger Mask and Kanemaru are tagged in.

Kanemaru with a toe kick. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Tiger Mask with The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask puts Kanemaru on the top turnbuckle. Kanemaru denies The Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Tiger Mask avoids Deep Impact. Kanemaru kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Tiger Mask with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Tiger Suplex. Tiger Mask goes for The Tiger Driver, but Kanemaru blocks it. Tiger Mask drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Tiger Mask applies The Double Arm-Bar. Desperado breaks up the submission hold. Tiger Mask dumps Desperado out of the ring. Tiger Mask repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tiger Mask. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tiger Mask refuses to quit. Running Boot/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Kanemaru bodyslams Tiger Mask. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Tiger Mask denies The Vertical Suplex. Kanemaru kicks Tiger Mask in the face. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Eagles dropkicks Desperado off the apron. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles with The Running Mid-Kick for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Turbo Backpack. Eagles SuperKicks Kanemaru. Running Meteora/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Eagles with The Asai DDT. Eagles connects with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Tiger Mask dropkicks Desperado to the floor. Tiger Mask lands The Suicide Dive. Eagles lands The 450 Splash on the left knee of Kanemaru. Kanemaru with an inside cradle for a two count. Eagles SuperKicks Kanemaru. Kanemaru with another quick rollup for a two count. Eagles makes Kanemaru tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask via Submission

