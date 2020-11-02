NJPW Road To Power Struggle Results 11/2/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd backs Tsuji into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd slaps Tsuji in the chest. Strong lockup. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Kidd with a side headlock takeover. Tsuji whips Kidd across the ring. Tsuji drops down on the canvas. Kidd grabs another side headlock. Tsuji with heavy bodyshots. Tsuji whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd runs into Tsuji. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Tsuji drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Tsuji follows that with The Hip Toss for a two count. Tsuji hammers down on the back of Kidd’s neck. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Tsuji applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Tsuji applies The Camel Clutch. Tsuji with a Seated Senton. Kidd answers with forearm shivers. Kidd blasts Tsuji with a knife edge chop.

Tsuji with another forearm smash. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Kidd with a Back Body Drop. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Kidd whips Tsuji across the ring. Kidd scores the forearm knockdown for a two count. Kidd applies a rear chin lock. Kidd uppercuts Tsuji. Kidd with a double hand chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Kidd with a knee drop for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Kidd hits The Senton Splash for a two count. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji blocks it. Kidd punches Tsuji in the back. Tsuji with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Tsuji bodyslams Kidd. Tsuji with a Running SomerSault Senton. Tsuji connects with The Running Splash for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd with clubbing blows to Tsuji’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd negates The Running PowerSlam. Kidd rolls Tsuji over for a two count. Kidd with an inside cradle for a two count. Tsuji rocks Kidd with a forearm smash. Tsuji goes for The Sunset Flip, but Kidd rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gabriel Kidd via Pinfall

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada & Yuya Uemura vs. Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan w/Bea Priestley

Okada and Khan will start things off. Ospreay immediately attacks Okada from behind. Ospreay knocks Uemura off the ring apron. Khan punches Okada in the back. Ospreay kicks Okada in the gut. Ospreay with two haymakers. Khan kicks Okada in the ribs. Double Irish Whip. Okada kicks Ospreay in the chest. Okada ducks a clothesline from Khan. Okada shoves Khan into Ospreay. Okada kicks Khan in the gut. Okada drops Khan with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Okada slams Khan’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Okada tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Ospreay trips Uemura from the outside. Ospreay pulls Uemura out of the ring. Uemura rocks The Empire with two forearm smashes. Ospreay grabs the left leg of Uemura. Khan clotheslines Uemura. Ospreay knocks Okada off the apron. Ospreay stomps on Okada’s chest. Ospreay repeatedly whips Okada into the steel barricade.

Khan with The GutWrench FaceBuster for a two count. Khan walks over Uemura. Khan grabs Uemura by his left ear. Khan with a tomahawk chop. Khan tags in Ospreay. Ospreay is choking Uemura with his knee. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Ospreay whips Uemura across the ring. Ospreay scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Ospreay slams Uemura’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay unloads two knife edge chops. Ospreay bodyslams Uemura. Ospreay is choking Uemura with his boot. Ospreay tags in Khan. Ospreay stands on the back of Uemura’s head. Khan kicks Uemura in the face. Khan slams Uemura’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan is mauling Uemura in the corner. Priestley repeatedly rams her boot across Uemura’s face.

Khan toys around with Uemura. Second Forearm Exchange. Uemura goes for a Bodyslam, but Khan blocks it. Khan punches Uemura in the back. Khan whips Uemura into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura side steps Khan into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura creates distance with The Bodyslam. Uemura tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Khan. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada drops Ospreay with The FlapJack. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Khan in the gut. Okada follows that with The DDT for a two count. Khan denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Third Forearm Exchange. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan with The FaceBuster for a two count. Okada hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Khan kicks Okada in the gut. Khan with a FaceCrusher. Okada dodges The Big Boot. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Uemura.

Uemura knocks Ospreay off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Uemura with a forearm smash to Khan. Okada uppercuts Khan. Uemura whips Khan across the ring. Uemura dropkicks Khan for a two count. Khan negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura runs into Khan. Khan with a forearm smash. Uemura answers with a running elbow smash. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Khan. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Okada kicks Ospreay off the apron. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Uemura with forearm shivers. Khan nails Uemura with The Pump Kick. Khan hits The FlatLiner for a two count. Okada avoids Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Okada. Ospreay kicks Okada in the face. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Okada goes for a Dropkick, but Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay drops Okada with The Rolling Elbow. Khan connects with The Reverse BrainBuster. Khan plants Uemura with The Eliminator to pickup the victory. After the match, Okada attacks The Empire from behind. Okada applies The Money Clip. Khan rakes the eyes of Okada. Ospreay nails Okada with The Hook Kick. Khan plants Okada with The Eliminator.

Winner: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

The Participants In NJPW’s Best Of The Super Juniors 27 (Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Hiromu Takahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, SHO, Robbie Eagles, Bushi, Douki)

The Participants In The Super J-Cup 2020 (El Phantasmo, Clark Connors, TJ Perkins, ACH, Blake Christian, Chris Bey, Rey Horus, Lio Rush)

Third Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Takagi sends Suzuki chest first into the steel barricade. Takagi with forearm shivers to Suzuki. Chop Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Desperado HeadButts Takahashi. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi side steps Kanemaru into Desperado. Takahashi with a Double ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi slams Desperado’s head on the right boot of Takagi. Takahashi tags in Takagi. Takagi whips Desperado across the ring. Takagi drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Takagi tells Suzuki to bring it. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Takagi stomps on Desperado’s back. Suzuki is pissed. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi hammers down on the left wrist of Desperado. Bushi with the irish whip. Desperado side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi with a Flying Hurricanrana. Bushi stomps on Desperado’s chest. Bushi with a forearm smash. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Kanemaru kicks Bushi in the back. Desperado Spears Bushi. Kanemaru pulls Takahashi off the apron.

All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Following a snap mare takeover, Kanemaru with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Bushi. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies The Boston Crab. Takagi clotheslines the back of Suzuki’s neck. Suzuki kicks Takagi off the apron. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the gut. Suzuki sends Takagi chest first into the barricade. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Suzuki with a forearm smash. The referee has lost complete control of the match. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Suzuki stands on the back of Bushi’s left knee. Desperado stomps on Bushi’s face. Suzuki Gun are double teaming Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Bushi holds onto the ropes. Bushi kicks Kanemaru in the face. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Bushi shoves Desperado into Kanemaru. Bushi dropkicks Desperado. Bushi creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Takagi and Suzuki are tagged in. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Takagi blocks a boot from Suzuki. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Takagi answers with his chop/forearm combination. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Takagi with a double hand chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Suzuki. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi toys around with Suzuki. Third Forearm Exchange. Takagi decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Suzuki HeadButts Takagi. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki avoids The Sliding Lariat. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the face. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi negates The Gotch Style PileDriver. Suzuki brings Takagi to his corner. Kanemaru tags himself in. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the face. Belly to Back Suplex/Running Dropkick Combination for a two count.

Kanemaru drops Takagi with The Tilt-A-Whirl DDT for a two count. Desperado dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Takagi negates Deep Impact. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Takagi. Kanemaru kicks Takagi in the gut. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Takagi side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Stereo Low Dropkicks. SitOut PowerBomb/Vertical Suplex Combination. Takagi delivers The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi with a back elbow smash to Suzuki. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Suzuki to the floor. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Kanemaru shoves the referee towards Takagi. Kanemaru kicks Takagi in the face. Kanemaru rolls Takagi over for a two count. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi with a Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Kanemaru with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory. After the match, Suzuki attacks Takagi from behind with a steel chair. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki plants Takagi with The Gotch Style PileDriver. Suzuki applies The Boston Crab. Suzuki is reminding Takagi that he’s the NEVER OpenWeight Champion ahead of their upcoming match at NJPW Power Struggle.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Chase Owens w/Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yota Tsuji refuses to join Bullet Club. Kenta attacks Tanahashi before the bell rings. Kenta is putting the boots to Tanahashi. Owens repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. White rakes the eyes of Ibushi. Bullet Club with stereo knee lifts. The Golden Aces dumps Bullet Club out of the ring. Owens has nowhere to run. Owens gets treated like a battering ram. Honma with forearm shivers. Owens with a knife edge chop. Honma answers with a straight right hand. Honma with a forearm smash. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Owens hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Honma prepares for The Kokeshi HeadButt. White and Kenta pulls Honma out of the ring. Owens knocks The Golden Aces off the ring apron. Kenta with a straight right hand. Kenta blasts Honma with a knife edge chop. White is choking Ibushi with his boot. Owens rolls Honma back into the ring. The referee admonishes White. Owens slams Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens tags in White. White repeatedly kicks Honma in the gut. White with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. White toys around with Honma. White uppercuts Honma. White tags in Kenta. White kicks Honma in the gut.

Clubbing Shoulder Block/Chop Party. The referee is trying to get Ibushi out of the ring. Owens kicks Honma in the gut. Owens decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Owens tags in Kenta. Kenta with two gut punches. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Honma in the back for a two count. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta with a back heel kick. Kenta mocks Tanahashi. Honma with forearm shivers. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown. Kenta mocks Honma. Kenta knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Kenta rakes the eyes of Honma. Honma ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Honma drops Kenta with The DDT. Honam uses his feet to create separation. Honma tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Owens. Tanahashi with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta PowerSlams Tanahashi for a two count. Kenta applies a waist lock. Tanahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Kenta with a Desperation Boot. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top rope. Kenta follows that with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Tanahashi denies The GTS. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Kenta. Kenta delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi denies The Spinning Back Fist. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Kenta answers with The Spinning Back Fist. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade.

Ibushi and White are tagged in. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from White. Ibushi unloads his lighting quick offense. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. White blocks a boot from Ibushi. White hammers down on the right knee of Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi knocks Owens off the apron. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ibushi applies a waist lock. White with three sharp elbow strikes. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from White. White kicks Ibushi in the face. White ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. White with an Inverted Atomic Drop/DDT Combination. White with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. White follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White goes for The BladeBuster, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. White with a knife edge chop. Ibushi dives over White. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi tags in Honma. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma with the irish whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Honma bodyslams White. White avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Ibushi kicks White in the back. Honma clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi with The Helluva Kick. Tanahashi with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Honma kicks White in the gut. Honma drops White with The Running Bulldog. Bullet Club prevents The Triple Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma negates The Blade Runner. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. White with a blistering chop. Honma HeadButts White. White plants Honma with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club lays out The Golden Aces. White walks away with Ibushi’s WrestleKingdom 15 Briefcase.

Winner: Jay White, KENTA, and Chase Owens via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo

LIJ attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito slams EVIL’s head on the ring apron. Naito repeatedly drives EVIL back first into the steel barricade. Naito continues to slam EVIL’s head on the apron. Naito rolls EVIL back into the ring. Naito wraps his jacket around EVIL’s neck. Naito repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s back. Naito repeatedly slams EVIL’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada kicks EVIL in the gut. Sanada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Sanada with a straight right hand. Sanada with the irish whip. EVIL kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada with a Leaping Hurricanrana. EVIL avoids The SlingShot Pescado. EVIL kicks Sanada in the gut. EVIL drives Sanada back first into the barricade. EVIL violently whips Naito into the barricade. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Naito. EVIL stands on Naito’s face. EVIL stomps on Naito’s chest. Takahashi sends Sanada chest first into the steel ring post. Takahashi rolls Sanada back into the ring. EVIL with the standing cover for a two count. EVIL talks smack to Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. EVIL whips Sanada into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi slams Sanada’s head on the exposed steel. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a leg drop/elbow drop/splash combination for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Sanada out of the ring. EVIL knocks Naito off the ring apron. EVIL once again lays out the ring announcer while running Sanada into the barricade. The referee ignores EVIL’s dirty tactics. EVIL stomps on the midsection of Sanada. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Sanada with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Takahashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Sanada blocks it. Takahashi starts biting Sanada’s fingers. Takahashi whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL stops Sanada in his track.s EVIL applies a wrist lock. Sanada side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Sanada creates distance with a Belly to Back Suplex. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito dropkicks the back of EVIL’s head.

Naito knocks Togo off the apron. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Combination Cabron for a two count. Naito repeatedly kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL denies the irish whip. Naito with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Togo trips Naito from the outside. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Sanada off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi follows that with The Sliding Boot for a two count. EVIL kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada dumps EVIL out of the ring. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sanada dropkicks Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. EVIL pulls Sanada out of the ring. EVIL slams Naito’s head on the top rope. Takahashi tries to hit Naito with his pimp stick. Naito kicks Takahashi in the gut. Naito punches Takahashi in the back. The referee admonishes Naito. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Naito follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada kicks Takahashi in the chest. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito connects with Gloria. Naito plants Takahashi with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Taichi and Hashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hashi backs Taichi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Hashi tells Taichi to bring it. Taichi tags in Sabre. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Hammerlock Exchange. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre applies a top wrist lock. Sabre starts bending Hashi’s fingers. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Hashi. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. HeadScissors Neck Lock Exchange. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hashi with forearm shivers. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Hashi drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Hashi punches Sabre in the back. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto kicks Sabre in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss for a two count. Goto stomps on Sabre’s back. Goto whips Sabre across the ring. Goto scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto applies a rear chin lock. Taichi rakes the eyes of Goto. Taichi stomps on Goto’s back.

Double Irish Whip. Goto with a double clothesline. Goto repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Goto is choking Sabre with his boot. Goto with clubbing blows to Sabre’s back. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Taichi kicks Goto in the back. Goto takes a swipe at Taichi. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Goto. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Goto’s neck. Sabre knocks Hashi off the apron. Taichi whips Goto into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps the microphone cord around Goto’s neck. Taichi applies the cravate against the barricade. Taichi talks smack to Toru Yano. Sabre is choking Goto with his boot. Taichi rolls Goto back into the ring. Sabre is choking Goto with his knee. Taichi abuses Red Shoes five count. Sabre stands on the left knee of Goto. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi stomps on Goto’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Goto in the back. Taichi applies the cravate. Taichi taunts Hashi. Goto with an open hand chop. Taichi drives Goto down to the mat. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre knocks Hashi off the apron. Sabre applies The HeadScissors Neck Lock. Goto reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Taichi toys around with Goto. Goto with an open hand chop. Goto with forearm shivers. Double Choke Hold. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Taichi starts choking Goto in the corner. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Taichi side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Goto denies The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi rakes the eyes of Goto. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto denies The Back Drop Driver. Goto hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Goto drops Taichi with The Discus Lariat. Sabre and Hashi are tagged in. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Hashi thurst kicks the midsection of Sabre. Hashi has Sabre draped across the top rope. Hashi dropkicks the back of Sabre. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi goes for The Bunker Buster, but Sabre blocks it. Sabre grabs a side wrist lock. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Hashi. Sabre avoids The Spinning Mule Kick. Sabre applies The Heel Hook. Sabre transitions into The Ankle Lock. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi avoids another leg sweep. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Goto.

Goto drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Taichi off the apron. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Sabre denies The Ushigoroshi. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Goto. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Sabre transitions into a guillotine choke. Goto with a Vertical Suplex. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi follows that with a running chop. Goto kicks Sabre in the gut. Taichi pulls Hashi out of the ring. Taichi drives Hashi back first into the barricade. Sabre applies the cravate. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Sabre side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre hits The PK for a two count. Taichi dumps Hashi out of the ring. Goto negates The Zack Driver. Goto with a forearm smash to Taichi. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Goto kicks Sabre in the face. Sabre drops Goto with The Tornado DDT. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Taichi gets Hashi trapped in The Dragon Sleeper. Taichi SuperKicks Goto. Goto refuses to quit. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Taichi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Goto blocks it. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Goto counters with a Back Body Drop. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sabre goes for The Assisted Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but Hashi counters with The Pounce. Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Taichi denies The GTR. Hashi with Two SuperKicks. Chaos hits The GYR for a two count. Goto blasts Taichi with The Mid-Kick. Goto goes for The GTR, but Taichi counters with The Back Drop Driver. Goto rises back on his feet. Goto with a Big Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi with a running chop. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi clotheslines Taichi for a two count. Taichi denies Karma. Taichi decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi with a back elbow smash. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Taichi goes for Black Mephisto, but Hashi blocks it. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Hashi shrugs off The Axe Bomber. Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi with The Running SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Sabre uppercuts Hashi. Hashi dodges The Big Boot. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi bodyslams Taichi. Hashi lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count.

Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Sabre repeatedly kicks Hashi int he back. Hashi refuses to let go of the hold. Goto tackles Sabre. Hashi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Taichi shoves Red Shoes. Taichi with the low blow. Taichi with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Running Boot/Running Forearm Exchange. Hashi repeatedly kicks Taichi in the face. Forearm/Hamstring Kick/Chop Exchange. Taichi drops Hashi with The Mid-Kick. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Taichi rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi SuperKicks Taichi. Hashi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi drills Taichi with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi goes for Karma, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Goto clotheslines the back of Sabre’s neck. Hashi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker onto the left knee of Goto. Taichi blindsides Hashi with The Pounce. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki Gun connects with their SuperKick/Zack Driver Combination. Hashi responds with The Running Meteora. Double Lariat. Hashi clotheslines Taichi for a two count. Taichi negates Karma. Suzuki Gun plants Hashi with their Black Mephisto/Zack Driver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

