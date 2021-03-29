NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Results 3/29/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Master Wato, Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tsuji dropkicks Naito before the bell rings. Tsuji bodyslams Naito for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito applies a waist lock. Tsuji decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Tsuji kicks Naito in the gut. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Tsuji. Naito drops Tsuji with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito applies The Boston Crab. Wato repeatedly kicks Naito in the back. Takagi dumps Wato out of the ring. Naito tags in Sanada. LIJ gangs up on Tsuji. Sanada bodyslams Tsuji for a two count. Sanada stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Tsuji’s back. Bushi unloads three chops. Bushi kicks Tsuji in the gut. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi taunts Wato. Bushi toys around with Tsuji. Forearm Exchange. Bushi stomps on Tsuji’s back. Bushi with a toe kick. Tsuji bodyslams Bushi. Tsuji tags in Wato.

Naito kicks Wato in the gut. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Wato leapfrogs over Naito. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Naito. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato follows that with two hamstring kicks. Bushi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato continues to dish out hamstring kicks. Wato denies The Knee Crusher. Wato drops Bushi with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Wato goes for The Recientemente, but Bushi counters with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi repeatedly kicks Wato in the face. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Wato fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick. Wato with The Windmill Kick. Wato tags in Kidd.

Kidd with a running forearm smash. Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Kidd clears the ring. Second Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Short-Arm Reversal by Kidd. Kidd bodyslams Takagi. Kidd with a Senton Splash for a two count. Kidd goes for The BrainBuster, but Takagi blocks it. Takagi decks Kidd with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Kidd. Takagi tags in Sanada. Double Irish Whip. Kidd kicks Sanada in the face. Takagi blocks a boot from Kidd. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Kidd dropkicks Takagi. Sanada kicks Kidd in the gut. Kidd drills Sanada with The BrainBuster. Kidd tags in Uemura.

Uemura with forearm shivers. Misfired Clotheslines. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Uemura knocks Naito off the ring apron. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Sanada denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura with a back elbow smash. Sanada side steps Uemura into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi drops Uemura with The DDT. Triple Basement Dropkick. Sanada applies Skull End. Uemura with a flurry of rollups. Sanada goes back to Skull End. Uemura with an inside cradle for a two count. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Uemura with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

Second Match: SHO, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Tiger Mask vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ryusuke Taguchi and Douki will start things off. Taguchi is playing mind games with Douki. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taguchi with a fireman’s carry takeover. Taguchi applies an arm-bar. Taguchi with a side headlock takeover. Douki answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taguchi with two arm-drags. Taguchi leapfrogs over Douki. Douki drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Douki with a basement dropkick. Douki whips Taguchi across the ring. Hip Attack Party. Triple Dropkick. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Douki drives Taguchi crotch first into the steel ring post. Douki attacks Taguchi with his staff. Taguchi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Douki stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Douki tags in Desperado. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s back. Desperado dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado goes after Taguchi’s hip. Desperado knocks Sho off the ring apron. Desperado with the irish whip. Desperado uppercuts Taguchi. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru is choking Taguchi with his boot. Kanemaru with an Atomic Drop. Kanemaru applies The Boston Crab. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Suzuki Gun are putting the boots to Taguchi in the corner. Taguchi with rapid fire bodyshots. Douki rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi goes for The Roll Through Hip Attack, but Douki holds onto the ropes. Taguchi creates distance with The Hip Attack. Sho and Kanemaru are tagged in.

Sho dodges The Big Boot. Sho knocks Desperado off the apron. Sho side steps Kanemaru into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho drops Kanemaru with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho applies a waist lock. Kanemaru with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho with a forearm smash. Kanemaru dropkicks Sho. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Sho denies The British Fall. Sho with a Vertical Suplex. Sho with combination forearms. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Sho. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Sho. Sho clings onto the top rope. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Sho Spears Desperado. Sho tags in Tiger Mask.

Tiger Mask with a Flying Crossbody Block. Douki applies The Full Nelson Lock. Tiger Mask back drops Desperado. Tiger Mask with a Mule Kick. Tiger Mask with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tiger Mask dumps Douki out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Desperado negates The Tiger Suplex. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tiger Mask. Desperado hooks both legs for a two count. Douki dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Tiger Mask. Desperado goes for Loco Mono, but Tiger Mask counters with The RoundHouse Kick. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado makes Tiger Mask tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki via Submission

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Bullet Club gangs up on Okada. Ishimori sends Okada to the corner. Okada launches Ishimori over the top rope. Takahashi inadvertently knocks Ishimori off the ring apron. Okada side steps Fale into Takahashi. Okada kicks Fale in the gut. Okada drops Fale with The DDT. Okada tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. EVIL whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano gets distracted by Togo. EVIL kicks the left knee of Yano. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yano. Side Step Display. Yano slaps the back of EVIL’s head. Togo blinds Yano with the towel. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls EVIL down to the mat. Yano tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Chaos clears the ring. Goto with a corner clothesline. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Mid-Kick/SuperKick Combination. Stereo Boots into the midsections of Takahashi and Ishimori. War Drums to Takahashi and Ishimori. Hashi punches EVIL in the back. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Kenta kicks Hashi in the back. Hashi takes a swipe at Kenta. EVIL dumps Hashi out of the ring. Kenta throws Hashi into the steel barricade. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Kenta is choking Hashi with his boot. Kenta sends Hashi face first into the steel ring post. Bullet Club gangs up on Hashi. Fale rolls Hashi back into the ring.

EVIL with the lateral press for a one count. EVIL applies The Abdominal Stretch. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. EVIL goes into the cover for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Ishii with clubbing blows to Fale’s back. Ishii denies The Grenade. Ishii with a forearm smash. Shoulder Tackle Party. Yano backs away from Fale. Fale tags in Ishimori. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Hashi. Ishimori is choking Hashi with his boot. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahashi stomps on Hashi’s chest. Hashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Takahashi stomps on Hashi’s back. Takahashi sends Hashi back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Hashi denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Hashi. Hashi creates distance with The BrainBuster. Hashi tags in Ishii.

Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Takahashi blocks a boot from Ishii. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi sends Ishii to the corner. Chaos with three shoulder tackles. Double Boot into the midsection of EVIL. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Okada kicks Fale in the gut. Double Shoulder Tackle. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Takahashi blocks a boot from Ishii. Takahashi sends Ishii face first into the canvas. Ishii avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi drops Ishii with The Reverse DDT. Kenta clears the ring. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Ishii denies The Miami Shine. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii Powerslams Takahashi. Takahashi refuses to stay down. Ishii with a Belly to Back Suplex. Goto and Ishimori are tagged in.

Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Goto. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Goto applies a waist lock. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks EVIL off the apron. Chaos delivers their combination offense. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination for a two count. Goto goes for The GTR, but EVIL gets in the way. Yano kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL whips Yano into the exposed steel. Okada with The Big Boot. Fale with a shoulder tackle. Goto denies The Bloody Cross. Kenta and Takahashi runs interference. Double Irish Whip. Stereo Big Boots. Goto shoves Kenta into Takahashi. Kenta with two sharp elbow strikes. Kenta rakes the eyes of Goto. Kenta nails Goto and Hashi with the staff. Ishimori connects with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Jay White, Gedo, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jay White will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tanahashi backs White into the ropes. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from White. Tanahashi flexes his muscles. White with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. White with a straight right hand. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. White with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks White with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Body Block. Gedo and Jado attacks Tanahashi from behind. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi holds onto the ropes. TenCozy starts brawling with Gedo and Jado. Tanahashi slams White’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a toe kick. Tenzan slams White’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi sends White to the corner. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Kojima with a running elbow smash. Tenzan levels White with a Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills White with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Forearm/Mongolian Chop Combination. Kojima bodyslams White. Jado nails Tenzan with the kendo stick. White slams Kojima’s head on the top rope. White knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. White starts strangling Tanahashi. Jado rolls Tenzan back into the ring. White goes into a flurry of covers. White kicks Tenzan in the face. White tags in Jado. Jado kicks Tenzan in the chest. Jado taunts Kojima. Jado rams Tenzan’s face across the top strand. Jado with rapid fire haymakers for a two count. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Jado rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Jado tags in Gedo. Gedo with a palm thrust. Gedo fish hooks Tenzan. Gedo talks smack to Tenzan. Following a snap mare takeover, Gedo stands on Tenzan’s face. The referee admonishes Gedo. Tenzan avoids The Fist Drop. Tenzan kicks Gedo in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Gedo. Gedo with an open palm strike. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi blasts White off the apron. Gedo pnches Tanahashi in the back. Gedo whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi knocks Jado off the apron. Tanahashi bodyslams Gedo. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Gedo counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Gedo. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi goes for The Texas Cloverleaf, but White gets in the way. White pulls Tanahashi down to the mat. White knocks Kojima off the apron. Gedo tags in White. White repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Tanahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White with a single leg takedown. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi responds with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Kojima.

Kojima kicks White in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends White to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima decks White with a back elbow smash. White with a knife edge chop. Kojima blocks a lariat from White. Kojima kicks White in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White drops Kojima with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Tenzan is putting the boots to White. White rakes the eyes of Tenzan. White fires off Two Mongolian Chops. TenCozy Cutter for a two count. Tanahashi and Tenzan clears the ring. White negates The Lariat. Kojima with a Western Lariat for a two count. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White plants Kojima with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White, Gedo, and Jado via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kota Ibushi and Will Ospreay will start things off. Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Ospreay backs Ibushi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ospreay kicks Ibushi in the gut. Ospreay applies a side headlock. Ospreay with a side headlock takeover. Ibushi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ospreay slaps Ibushi in the face. Ibushi is pissed. Nagata and Khan are tagged in. Hand fighting display. Khan kicks Nagata in the gut. Khan hammers down on the back of Nagata’s neck. Khan punches Nagata in the back. Nagata dodges The Pump Kick. Nagata denies The Mongolian Chop. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Khan. Khan rakes the eyes of Nagata. Khan whips Nagata across the ring. Khan with a shoulder tackle. Khan stomps on Nagata’s back. Khan punches Nagata in the back. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Khan. Nagata stomps on Khan’s back. Cobb runs interference. Khan nails Nagata with The Pump Kick. The Empire clears the ring.

All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Ospreay HeadButts Ibushi. Opsreay sends Ibushi chest first into the steel barricade. Ospreay talks smack to Ibushi. Cobb rolls Nagata back into the ring. Khan repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s back. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan is choking Nagata with his boot. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb headbutts the midsection of Nagata. Cobb hammers down on the back of Nagata’s neck. Cobb taunts Honma. Cobb drives Honma back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Cobb runs Nagata into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan with a toe kick. Khan slams Nagata’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Nagata in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan tags in Ospreay. The Empire gangs up on Nagata. Ospreay with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Osprey stares at Ibushi. Ospreay rocks Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ospreay with a knee drop. Ospreay drives his knee into Nagata’s back. Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Ibushi walks into the ring. Ibushi kicks Ospreay in the back. Khan kicks Ibushi in the gut. Khan dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Forearm Exchange. Cobb HeadButts Nagata. Cobb goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Nagata lands back on his feet. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Ibushi.

Ibushi dives over Cobb. Ibushi takes a swipe at Cobb. Ibushi side steps Cobb into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ibushi kicks Cobb in the back. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb catches Ibushi in mid-air. Cobb with a Belly to Back Suplex. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay knocks Honma off the apron. Ospreay delivers a gut punch. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay is choking Ibushi with his boot. Ibushi dives over Ospreay. Ospreay with The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Ibushi denies The Storm Breaker. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ibushi starts laughing. Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay blocks a boot from Ibushi. Ospreay goes for London Has Fallen, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Ibushi drops Ospreay with The Pele Kick. Ibushi tags in Honma.

Honma unloads five knife edge chops. Khan answers with The Mongolian Chop. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Nagata kicks Ospreay in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Nagata dumps Cobb out of the ring. Honma bodyslams Ospreay. Khan applies The Claw. Khan nails Honma with The Pump Kick. Nagata with The Big Boot. Cobb clotheslines Nagata. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Ibushi dropkicks Cobb to the floor. Ospreay responds with Pip Pip Cheerio. Honma with a Back Body Drop. Ospreay denies The BrainBuster. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Honma HeadButts Ospreay. Honma goes for The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt, but Ospreay counters with The SuperKick for a two count. Ospreay connects with London Has Fallen for a two count. Cobb with a blindside attack to Ibushi. Cobb applies The Sleeper Hold. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow across the back of Honma’s neck. Ospreay plants Honma with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

