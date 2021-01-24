NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results 1/24/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask, and Yuya Uemura vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki attacks Uemura before the bell rings. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura whips Suzuki into the steel barricade. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a Running Elbow Smash. Desperado kicks Nagata in the face. Nagata hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Nagata drops Kanemaru with The Big Boot. Desperado kicks Nagata in the gut. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Nagata with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Nagata with another Big Boot. Nagata stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Tiger Mask and Douki are tagged in.

Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask unloads a flurry of mid-kicks. Tiger Mask with a straight right hand. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask kicks Douki in the chest. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Douki. Tiger Mask kicks the right hamstring of Douki. Tiger Mask with an elbow smash. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger Mask stomps on Douki’s chest. Desperado kicks Tiger Mask in the back. The referee is distracted by Suzuki. Tiger Mask knocks Desperado off the ring apron. Douki clocks Tiger Mask with the led pipe. Suzuki kicks Uemura off the apron. Douki applies an illegal choke hold. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Forearm Exchange. Kanemaru rolls Tiger Mask back into the ring. Douki hooks the outside leg for a two count. Douki tags in Desperado. Desperado puts Tiger Mask on the top turnbuckle. Desperado is trying to rip off Tiger’s Mask. The referee admonishes Desperado.

Desperado repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Desperado is choking Tiger Mask with his boot. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki is mauling Tiger Mask in the corner. Suzuki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru stomps on Tiger Mask chest. Kanemaru slams Tiger Mask’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru sends Tiger Mask to the corner. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tiger Mask lands back on his feet. Kanemaru hammers down on the left knee of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask creates distance with The Tiger Driver. Makabe and Suzuki are tagged in. Makabe drops Suzuki with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Makabe hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Makabe with a forearm smash. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Suzuki kicks Makabe in the chest. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki runs around Makabe.

Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Desperado kicks Makabe in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a Double Clothesline. Makabe tags in Uemura. Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Uemura scores the elbow knockdown. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Uemura dropkicks Desperado. Double Irish Whip. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Tiger Mask follows that with The RoundHouse Kick. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Desperado negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Desperado HeadButts Uemura. Uemura with an inside cradle for a two count. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Desperado goes for Guittara de Angel, but Uemura rolls him over for a two count. Desperado kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura denies Loco Mono. Desperado shoves the referee towards Uemura. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Desperado connects with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki via Pinfall

Second Match: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan vs. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

El Phantasmo joins the commentary team for this match. The Empire attacks Kojima and Tenzan before the bell rings. Ospreay whips Kojima into the steel barricade. Khan is raining down haymakers. Khan punches Tenzan in the back. Khan repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Forearm Exchange. Tenzan delivers a gut punch. Tenzan HeadButts Khan. Tenzan and Khan are trading back and forth shots. Khan whips Tenzan into the barricade. Khan rams his elbow across the back of Tenzan’s neck. Khan uppercuts Tenzan. Khan rolls Tenzan back into the rig. Ospreay with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron.

Khan puts his knee on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Khan stomps on Tenzan’s back. Khan starts ripping off Tenzan’s medical tape. Khan applies The Sleeper Hold. Tenzan headbutts Khan in the chest. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Tenzan clotheslines Khan. Tenzan stomps on Khan’s back. Tenzan prepares for The TTD. Ospreay delivers a massive chair shot. Ospreay transitions into a ground and pound attack. The Empire launches multiple chairs into the ring which causes the disqualification. After the match, Kojima whips Ospreay into the barricade. Kojima negates The Eliminator. Kojima drives a chair into the midsection of Tenzan. Kojima clotheslines a chair out of Ospreay’s hand.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan via Disqualification

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hirooki Goto and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Takahashi pie faces Goto. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Goto reverses the hold. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s fingers. Hashi punches Takahashi in the back. Hashi suffers the same fate. Takahashi sends Goto to the corner. Goto side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Goto knocks Bullet Club off the ring apron. Takahashi with a running chop. Hashi drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Assisted Hip Toss for a two count. Chaos gangs up on Hashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Goto punches Takahashi in the back. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto denies The Reverse DDT. Takahashi sends Goto tumbling to the floor. Bullet Club clears the ring. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Takahashi attacks Goto with the pimp stick. EVIL wraps the staff around Hashi’s neck. EVIL rolls Goto back into the ring. Takahashi stomps on Goto’s chest. Takahashi with a straight right hand. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

Goto with three open hand chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Takahashi removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Goto into the exposed steel. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo is putting the boots to Goto. Togo with an elbow drop across the right knee of Goto. Togo applies a leg lock. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a running fist drop for a two count. Togo tags in Takahashi. The referee is trying to calm down Okada. Goto is displaying his fighting spirit. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Goto. Takahashi slaps Goto in the face. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Goto ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Goto applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Double Clothesline. Goto creates distance with a Running Lariat. Goto tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada blasts Bullet Club off the apron. Okada side steps Takahashi into the exposed steel. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada drops Takahashi with The DDT for a two count.

Okada plays to the crowd. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Misfired Boots. Takahashi sends Okada face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL whips Okada into the exposed steel. EVIL stands on Okada’s neck. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Okada with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi goes for a Bodyslam, but EVIL lands back on his feet. Hashi with a blistering chop. Togo kicks Hashi in the back. Hashi knocks Togo off the apron. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Goto trips EVIL from the outside. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Goto sends EVIL to the corner. Two Corner Clothesline. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but EVIL lands back on his feet. EVIL shoves Goto into Hashi. EVIL clotheslines Goto. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Togo wraps the choker around Hashi’s neck. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito vs. SHO & Tomoaki Honma

LIJ attacks Sho and Honma before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Naito wraps his hoodie around Honma’s neck. Takahashi whips Sho into the steel barricade. Naito rolls Honma back into the ring. Second Forearm Exchange. Naito kicks Honma in the gut. Honma with a running elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Naito avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Takahashi with a low dropkick. Takahashi knocks Sho off the apron. Takahashi tosses Sho around the ringside area. Honma also receives the barricade treatment. Naito rolls Honma back into the ring. Naito repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Naito stands on the back of Honma’s neck. Naito slams Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito tags in Takahahsi. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Honma. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Honma is throwing forearms at Naito. Takahashi punches Honma in the back. Takahashi is lighting up Honma’s chest. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Takahashi applies a front face lock. Naito tags himself in. Naito with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Naito applies the grounding cravate. Naito tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike of his own. Takahashi stomps on Honma’s chest. Takahashi with two knife edge chops. Takahashi tags in Naito. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Honma puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito refuses to let go of the hold. Naito toys around with Honma. Honma with forearm shivers. Naito repeatedly kicks Honma in the face. Honma with machine gun forearms. Naito rakes the eyes of Honma. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Honma kicks Naito in the gut. Honma creates distance with The Vertical Suplex. Takahashi and Sho are tagged in.

Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Takahashi denies The PK. Takahashi hammers down on the right knee of Sho. Sho with a running shoulder tackle. Sho knocks Naito off the apron. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho Spears Takahashi for a two count. Takahashi denies The Deadlift German Suplex. Third Forearm Exchange. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Sho with a Rebound German Suplex. Takahashi rises back on his feet. Double Clothesline. Takahashi hits The Pop Up SitOut PowerBomb. Naito and Honma are tagged in. Honma drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Honma with the irish whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with The Running Bulldog.

Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma puts Naito on the top turnbuckle. Naito denies The SuperPlex. Naito with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Honma clings onto the top turnbuckle. Honma is raining down haymakers. Naito kicks Honma in the gut. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Takahashi knocks Sho off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Honma denies Gloria. Naito with a back elbow smash. Honma answers with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Sho with a corner clothesline. Sho with a Vertical Suplex. Honma connects with another Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Naito negates The Michinoku Driver. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. LIJ plants Honma with their SuperKick/Jackknife Hold Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Master Wato vs. Sanada, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kota Ibushi and Sanada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Ibushi with a side headlock takeover. Sanada answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Sanada applies a side headlock. Ibushi whips Sanada across the ring. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Sanada leapfrogs over Ibushi. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Misfired Paradise Locks. Sanada kicks Ibushi in the gut. Ibushi dropkicks Sanada. Ibushi applies a front face lock. Wato tags himself in. Wato kicks Sanada in the ribs. Wato hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato kicks Bushi off the ring apron. Wato unloads a flurry of kicks. Sanada hammers down on the left knee of Sanada. Wato with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato applies a front face lock. Tanahashi tags himself in.

Tanahashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi delivers a gut punch. Tanahashi runs towards Takagi. Sanada kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Sanada sends Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Takagi trips Tanahashi from the outside. Sanada with a low dropkick. Takagi pulls Tanahashi out of the ring. Bushi knocks Ibushi and Wato off the apron. Takagi slams Tanahashi’s head on the apron. Takagi dumps Tanahashi face first on the apron. Sanada applies a nerve hold. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Takagi rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with a Slingshot Foot Stomp. Takagi stands on Tanahashi’s chest. Takagi hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Takagi sends Tanahashi to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi is mauling Tanahashi in the corner. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with a knee drop. Takagi slams Tanahashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takagi tags in Bushi.

Bushi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Bushi drops Tanahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi knocks Wato off the apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi stomps on the midsection of Tanahashi. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi toys around with Tanahashi. Third Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Takagi denies The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi avoids The Sliding Lariat. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada stops Tanahashi in his tracks. Tanahashi rolls Sanada over for a two count. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Sanada dodges The Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada avoids The PK. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd.

Standing Switch Exchange. Ibushi decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Ibushi to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. Ibushi denies The TKO. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Sanada backs Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada dives over Ibushi. Sanada applies Skull End. Ibushi drops Sanada with The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi and Wato are tagged in. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato dives over Bushi. Bushi kicks Wato in the gut. Wato leapfrogs over Bushi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato follows that with a flurry of hamstring kicks.

Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato with a Flying Mid-Kick. Wato delivers The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Wato goes for The TTD, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi dropkicks Wato. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi responds with The Rewind Kick. Wato with a Jumping Knee Strike. Palm Strike Exchange. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Wato with a Spinning Back Fist. Wato drops Bushi with The Dreamcast Kick. Wato tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi with an open palm strike to Takagi. Tanahashi with the irish whip. Bushi side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Bushi hits The BackStabber for a two count. LIJ dumps Ibushi and Wato out of the ring. Bushi goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Tanahashi refuses to let go of the hold. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Wato counters with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato with The 619. Tanahashi makes Bushi tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Master Wato via Submission

