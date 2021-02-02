NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results 2/2/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Tsuji backs Kidd into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd with an arm-bar takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kidd with a wrist lock takedown. Kidd applies an arm-bar. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Kidd hyperextends the left shoulder of Tsuji. Tsuji drop steps into a side headlock. Tsuji with a side headlock takeover. Kidd backs Tsuji into the ropes. Kidd unloads two overhand chops. Kidd applies a side headlock. Kidd with a side headlock takeover. Tsuji with heavy bodyshots. Tsuji whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji drops down on the canvas. Tsuji leapfrogs over Kidd. Tsuji with a Hip Toss. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange.

Tsuji sends Kidd to the corner. Tsuji with a running elbow smash. Tsuji applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Tsuji applies The Camel Clutch. Tsuji with a Flying Splash for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd with a Back Body Drop. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Kidd bodyslams Tsuji. Kidd follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Tsuji goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd slaps Tsuji in the face. Kidd drills Tsuji with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tsuji denies The Butterfly Suplex. Third Forearm Exchange. Kidd drops Tsuji with an open palm strike. Kidd uppercuts Tsuji. Kidd whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji Spears Kidd for a two count. Tsuji goes for The Running Stampede, but Kidd blocks it. Kidd connects with The Butterfly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gabriel Kidd via Pinfall

Second Match: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Yuya Uemura

Taiji Ishimori and Ryusuke Taguchi will start things off. Taguchi starts dancing. Ishimori kicks Taguchi in the gut. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Taguchi makes Ishimori run the ropes. Taguchi is playing mind games with Ishimori. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Phantasmo and Uemura are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Uemura scores the elbow knockdown. Uemura bodyslams Phantasmo. Uemura with an elbow drop for a two count. Uemura goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rakes the back of Uemura. Phantasmo knocks Taguchi off the ring apron. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo slaps Uemura in the face. Ishimori is choking Uemura with his boot. Uemura unloads three overhand chops. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Uemura. Ishimori kicks Taguchi out of the ring. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo.

Ishimori applies a front face lock. Phantasmo with a Flying Back Rake for a two count. Phantasmo repeatedly drives his knee into Uemura’s back. Phantasmo with clubbing blows to Uemura’s chest. Phantasmo fish hooks Uemura. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori continues to rake the back of Uemura. Ishimori with a running elbow smash to Uemura. Ishimori gets Uemura tied up in the tree of woe. Ishimori with a Sliding Dropkick. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Nether Regions Attack. Bullet Club has complete control of the match. Phantasmo stands on Uemura’s face. Phantasmo goes for a SpringBoard Arm-Drag, but Uemura counters with The Belly to Back Suplex. Uemura tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The Flying Hip Attack for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi kicks Phantasmo in the gut.

Taguchi goes for Three Amigos, but Ishimri gets in the way. Taguchi and Uemura with Stereo Vertical Suplex’s. Taguchi tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Taguchi with a Sliding Bomaye. Uemura hooks the inside leg for a two count. Phantasmo kicks Uemura into the blue turnbuckle pad. Uemura takes a swipe at Ishimori. Phantasmo punches Uemura in the back. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori blasts Taguchi off the apron. Pump Knee Strike/UFO Combination for a two count. Ishimori goes for The Bloody Cross, but Uemura counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Uemura rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi holds onto the ropes. Taguchi sends Phantasmo crashing to the outside. Uemura connects with The Double Overhook Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Phantasmo delivers Sudden Death. Ishimori with the lateral press to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Third Match: Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato vs. Sanada, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Team Ibushi attacks Team Sanada before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Forearm Exchange. Honma bodyslams Naito. Takahashi denies The Kokeshi HeadButt. Naito ducks a clothesline from Honma. Naito side steps The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. LIJ gangs up on Honma. Quadruple basement dropkick. Naito applies The Boston Crab. Honma grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito hammers down on Honma’s back. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi stops on Honma’s back. Honma with forearm shivers. Bushi rakes the eyes of Honma. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma tags in Wato. Wato whips Bushi across the ring. Wato with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato with combination kicks. Wato drops Bushi with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Wato stomps on Bushi’s chest. Wato with the irish whip. Bushi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Takahashi pulls Wato off the ring apron. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Takahashi repeatedly whips Sho into the steel barricade. Bushi viciously kicks the right knee of Wato. Naito applies The Boston Crab on the floor.

Bushi sends Wato to the corner. Bushi unloads two chops. Bushi stomps on Wato’s chest. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Wato. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Wato. Sanada applies a leg lock. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sanada tags in Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Takahashi is lighting up Wato’s chest. Takahashi slams Wato’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi with three knife edge chops. Wato with forearm shivers. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Bushi applies The STF. Wato refuses to quit. Wato denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi kicks Wato in the gut. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi stops Wato in his tracks. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Wato creates distance with a Flying Head Kick. Wato tags in Sho.

Sho drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Sho clears the ring. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho denies The Sunset Flip. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi dodges The PK. Takahashi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho goes for The Spear, but Takahashi counters with a front face lock. Sho denies The SuperKick. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho Spears Takahashi for a two count. Sho goes for a Deadlift German Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Takahashi goes for The Dynamite Plunger, but Sho lands back on his feet. Lariat Exchange. Ibushi and Sanada are tagged in.

Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Sanada dodges The PK. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Standing Switch Exchange. Ibushi with three sharp elbow strikes. Sanada leapfrogs over Ibushi. Sanada sends Ibushi tumbling to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada takes a bow. Sanada rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Sanada dives over Ibushi. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Sanada turns The O’Connor Roll into Skull End. Sanada denies The Lawn Dart. Sanada applies Skull End. Ibushi with The RoundHouse Kick. Sanada negates The Kamigoye. Sanada hits The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada tags in Bushi.

Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Bushi drops Ibushi with The DDT. Naito whips Ibushi across the ring. Naito kicks Ibushi in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Bushi connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Ibushi denies The CodeBreaker. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi with The ShotGun Dropkick. Honma follows that with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Naito ducks a clothesline from Honma. Naito with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Ibushi dropkicks Naito to the floor. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick. Ibushi nails Bushi with The V-Trigger for a two count. Ibushi plants Bushi with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Jay White, The Guerrillas Of Destiny, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Gedo, Jado, and Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Ishii attacks White before the bell rings. A massive pier six brawl ensues. White repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. White with forearm shivers. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White continues to throw forearms at Ishii. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White exits the ring. Ishii runs after White. Bullet Club gangs up on Ishii. That leads us to a huge standoff on the outside. Loa and Goto are tagged in. Loa tells Okada to calm Ishii down. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a side headlock. Loa whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Loa. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto ducks a clothesline from Loa. Goto with a running shoulder block. Goto with a Vertical Suplex on top of Loa. Goto knocks Tonga off the ring apron. Goto kicks Loa in the back. Goto hammers down on the back of Loa’s neck. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Bullet Club clears the ring. White whips Ishii into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. White wraps a cable chord around Ishii’s neck. EVIL lays out the ring announcer.

Red Shoes has lost complete control of the match. Tonga rolls Goto back into the ring. Loa with the irish whip. Loa with a corner clothesline. Loa tags in White. White repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. White is choking Goto with his boot. Ishii attacks Goto from behind. White with heavy bodyshots. White kicks Ishii out of the ring. White tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi applies a front face lock. EVIL tags himself in. Goto is displaying his fighting spirit. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL dumps Goto out of the ring. EVIL repeatedly drives Okada back first into the barricade. GOD tees off on Goto. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Goto. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL tags in Tonga. Tonga with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Tonga with three elbow smashes. Goto unloads two overhand chops. Goto with forearm shivers. Loa attacks Goto from behind. Double Irish Whip. Goto rocks Loa with a forearm smash. Goto drops Tonga with The Discus Lariat. Loa kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Tonga tags in EVIL. EVIL stops Goto in his tracks. Okada with a forearm smash. Goto creates distance with The Saito Suplex. Goto tags in Okada.

Okada scores the forearm knockdown. Okada knocks White off the ring apron. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends EVIL to the corner. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. EVIL blocks a boot from Okada. EVIL throws the right leg of Okada. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Bullet Club once again knocks LIJ off the apron. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Okada lands back on his feet. EVIL avoids The Spinning Rain Maker. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Okada counters with The Money Clip. EVIL backs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Okada. EVIL applies a waist lock. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. EVIL with The Misdirection Lariat. Okada skins the cat. Okada sends EVIL tumbling to the floor. EVIL has been eliminated. Okada kicks Dick Togo into the barricade. EVIL cracks Okada with a steel chair behind Red Shoes back. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Okada eliminated himself by delivering a Flying Forearm Smash off the apron.

Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Bullet Club gets in the way. The Young Lions have to restrain Okada. EVIL tells Okada to bring it. Yano starts removing turnbuckle pads. Takahashi kicks Yano in the gut. Takahashi and Yano plays hop potato with the turnbuckle pad. Yano punches Takahashi in the back. Takahashi blasts Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Yano side steps Takahashi into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi starts biting the fingers of Yano. Takahashi blocks a boot from Yano. Takahashi sends Yano face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The One Legged Dropkick. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi kicks Yano in the gut. Takahashi whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Yano sends Takahashi to the apron. Takahashi slams Yano’s head on the top rope. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano shoves Takahashi off the apron. Yujiro Takahashi has been eliminated. White dumps Yano over the top rope. Toru Yano has been eliminated.

White is throwing haymakers at Hashi. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi hammers down on the back of White’s neck. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of White. Hashi goes for a NeckBreaker, but White gets in the way. Bullet Club knocks Goto and Ishii off the apron. White tags in Tonga. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga stomps on Hashi’s chest. Tonga bodyslams Hashi. Tonga tags in Loa. GOD with Two Slingshot Senton’s for a two count. Loa hits The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Loa tags in White. White targets the midsection of Hashi. Ishii continues to run into the ring. White repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. White is choking Ishii with his boot. White argues with Red Shoes. Bullet Club is mauling Hashi in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, White applies a rear chin lock. Hasshi with elbows into the midsection of White. White punches Hashi in the back. Hashi side steps White into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi creates distance with The Bunker Buster. Hashi tags in Ishii.

Ishii with forearm shivers. Forearm Exchange. Ishii repeatedly slams White’s head on the exposed steel. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii shoves Red Shoes. Ishii dumps White out of the ring. Ishii whips White into the barricade. Ishii with a forearm smash to Loa. Ishii throws White around the ringside area. Goto starts brawling with Tonga. Ishii grabs a steel chair. White with The Back Drop Driver. Ishii drops White with a shoulder tackle. Ishii toys around with White. Ishii with a forearm smash. White side steps Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. White kicks Ishii in the gut. White with The Snap DDT. White is trying to throw Ishii over the top rope. Ishii goes for The Vertical Suplex, but White counters with The BladeBuster. Goto with a running forearm smash to White. Goto knocks GOD off the apron. White ducks a clothesline from Goto. Chaos gangs up on White. Gedo delivers the low blow. White knocks Ishii off the apron. Tomohiro Ishii has been eliminated. Goto with clubbing blows to White’s back. White denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto with a Mid-Kick. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

White rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto with clubbing elbow smashes. White brings Goto to the apron. Goto is trying to fight off GOD. Goto HeadButts White. Jado nails Goto with the kendo stick. GOD pulls Goto off the apron. Hirooki Goto has been eliminated. Hashi rolls White over for a two count. GOD continues to illegally run into the ring. GOD repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Double Irish Whip into the exposed steel. Hashi side steps Loa into the exposed steel. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana to Loa. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Hashi with a Rewind Kick. Misfired Signature Moves. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Tonga connects with The GunStun. White with the lateral press for a two count. Loa drills Hashi with Ape Shit for a two count. White with The Sleeper Suplex for a two count. White is trying to embarrass Hashi. Chaos are pissed. GOD hits The Magic Killer. Goto finally throws the towel into the ring. After the match, White plants Hashi with The Blade Runner. White drops Ishii with The Sleeper Suplex. Ishii refuses to stay down. White delivers another Blade Runner.

Winner: EVIL, Jay White, The Guerrillas Of Destiny, and Yujiro Takahashi via Technical Forfeit

