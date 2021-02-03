NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results 2/3/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Ryusuke Taguchi & Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

Gabriel Kidd and Yota Tsuji will start things off. Kidd runs into Tsuji. Forearm Exchange. Shoulder Block Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd drops Tsuji with a shoulder block. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Kidd uppercuts Tsuji. Kidd punches Tsuji in the back. Tsuji reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji bodyslams Kidd. Tsuji knocks Taguchi off the ring apron. Tsuji with a knife edge chop. Third Forearm Exchange. Tsuji with a blistering chop. Tsuji applies a front face lock. Uemura tags himself in. Uemura drives his knee into the midsection of Kidd. Uemura hammers down on the back of Kidd’s neck. Uemura applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura applies a rear chin lock.

Kidd puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura stomps on Kidd’s chest. Kidd unloads two knife edge chops. Uemura answers with a knee lift. Uemura hammers down on the back of Kidd’s neck. Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura tags in Tsuji. Tsuji kicks Kidd in the face. Tsuji hammers down on the back of Kidd’s neck. Tsuji kicks Kidd in the chest. Tsuji bodyslams Kidd for a two count. Tsuji takes a swipe at Taguchi. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Kidd dropkicks Tsuji. Kidd tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi drops Tsuji with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Tsuji denies The Three Amigos. Tsuji tags in Uemura.

Fifth Forearm Exchange. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Uemura sends Taguchi to the corner. Uemura with The Corner Dropkick for a two count. Tsuji kicks Kidd off the apron. Uemura bodyslams Taguchi. Tsuji with a Running Splash. Uemura with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Kidd with forearm shivers. Tsuji Spears Kidd. Taguchi negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Taguchi. Taguchi dropkicks the left knee of Uemura. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi goes for Dodon, but Uemura rolls him over for a two count. Uemura with a forearm smash. Taguchi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi connects with The Dodon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi & Gabriel Kidd via Pinfall

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Jay White, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Gedo & Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ishii attacks White before the bell rings. White ducks a forearm smash from Ishii. Ishii starts running after White. White with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. White with a forearm smash. White slaps Ishii in the face. Ishii grabs White by his throat. White kicks Ishii in the gut. White with a forearm smash. White punches Ishii in the back. White with two uppercuts. White continues to toy around with Ishii. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. White uppercuts Ishii. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White exits the ring. Chaos gangs up on White on the outside. Ishii with a Running Lariat. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. Ishii rolls White back into the ring. Ishii is distracted by Gedo. White with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. White drops Ishii with The DDT for a two count. EVIL repeatedly drives Okada back first into the steel barricade. Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. White repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Ishii. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White tags in Takahashi. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Ishii runs towards White. EVIL fish hooks Ishii. White wraps a cable chord around Ishii’s neck. White rolls Ishii back into the ring. Takahashi with the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL repeatedly whips Ishii into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in White. White drives Ishii chest first into the exposed steel for a two count. White hooks the outside leg for a two count. White stands on Ishii’s face. White paint brushes Ishii. White with forearm shivers. White drops Ishii with a Snap Saito Suplex. Ishii creates distance with The Vertical Suplex. Okada and EVIL are tagged in. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Okada sends EVIL to the corner. EVIL side steps Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada with a basement uppercut for a two count. Okada is distracted by Togo. EVIL throws Okada out of the ring. EVIL tosses Okada around the ringside area. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. EVIL stands on Okada’s face. Okada denies The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada whips EVIL into the exposed steel. EVIL denies The TombStone PileDriver. EVIL pulls Okada down to the mat. EVIL stomps on Okada’s chest. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada tags in Yano.

Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Takahashi side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Takahashi whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Yano slaps Takahashi in the back of the head. Takahashi starts biting Yano’s fingers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Yano. Takahashi sends Yano face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi drops Yano with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Yano side steps Takahashi into the exposed steel. White pulls Yano down to the mat. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Ishii gets in the way. Ishii decks White with a back elbow smash. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Ishii counters with The German Suplex. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Okada with The Big Boot. Okada blocks a boot from Takahashi. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Togo trips Yano from the outside. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Takahashi into Togo. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, Chaos gangs up on White. White attacks The Young Lions with steel chairs.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny, Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, and Jado In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Taichi attacks Tama Tonga before the bell rings. Taichi sends Tonga shoulder first into the steel ring post. Taichi rolls Tonga back into the ring. Taichi kicks Tonga in the chest. Taichi rakes the eyes of Tonga. Taichi is trying to grab the iron fingers. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Taichi is choking Tonga with his boot. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. A roll of toilet paper falls out of the iron finger glove. Taichs is pissed. Tonga avoids The Axe Bomber. Tonga tags in Ishimori. Tonga retreats to the outside. Taichi starts choking Ishimori. Taichi tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Choke Fest in the Suzuki Gun corner. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Ishimori. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Ishimori slides under Kanemaru. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton for a two count. Kanemaru punches Ishimori. Ishimori kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru shoves the referee towards Ishimori. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru tags in Desperado.

Kanemaru knocks Phantasmo off the ring apron. Desperado stomps on Ishimori’s back. Desperado sends Ishimori to the corner. Ishimori side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru thrust kicks the midsection of Ishimori. Kanemaru whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori drops Kanemaru with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Forearm Exchange. Desperado with the eye poke. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Jado nails Desperado with the kendo stick. Ishimori with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Ishimori knocks Taichi off the apron. Tonga hits Desperado with the toilet paper. Ishimori uses the middle rope as a weapon. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Back Rake Party. Tonga with an elbow smash. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga tags in Jado. Jado stomps on Desperado’s back. Jado punches Desperado in the back. Jado with a forearm shots across the back of Desperado. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Desperado with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. The referee is trying to keep Taichi and Sabre out of the ring. Jado tags in Tonga.

Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Tonga tags in Loa. SlingShot Senton Party. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Desperado with forearm shivers. Loa kicks Desperado in the gut. Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Loa denies Loco Mono. Desperado with the eye poke. Desperado creates distance with Loco Mono. Desperado tags in Sabre. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa. Sabre kicks Loa off the apron. Sabre with three uppercuts. Loa drives Sabre back first into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre applies The Flying Guillotine Choke. Sabre with an Overhead Kick. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Loa. Ishimori kicks Sabre in the gut. Snap Mare Takeover Exchange. Sabre cranks on Ishimori’s neck. Loa denies The PK. Loa goes for The Samoan Drop, but Sabre counters with The Octopus Stretch.

Taichi apples The Stretch Plumer. Bullet Club breaks up the stereo submission holds. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre with a Big Boot. Sabre with The Pump Kick. Loa Spears Sabre. Phantasmo and Douki are tagged in. Douki uppercuts Phantasmo in mid-air. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Phantasmo. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Douki with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Jado stomps on Douki’s chest. Jado whips Douki across the ring. Douki kicks Jado in the chest. Douki ducks a clothesline from Jado. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Jado. Phantasmo goes for Sudden Death, but Douki counters with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Phantasmo negates The Day Break. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Douki counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Douki with a palm thrust. Phantasmo connects with Sudden Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny, Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, and Jado via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito vs. SHO & Tomoaki Honma

Hiromu Takahashi and SHO will start things off. Sho Spears Takahashi. Sho transitions into a ground and pound attack. Honma kicks Naito in the gut. Honma dumps Naito out of the ring. Sho and Honma repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex. Sho kicks Takahashi in the back for a two count. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho stomps on Takahashi’s back. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho tags in Honma. Honma hammers down on the left wrist of Takahashi. Honma applies a wrist lock. Honma knocks Naito off the ring apron. Honma with clubbing axe handle strikes. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Honma whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Honma. Takahashi blasts Sho off the apron. Takahashi throws Sho around the ringside area. Naito stomps on Honma’s back. Naito applies The Camel Clutch. Takahashi is choking Sho with his knee. LIJ gangs up on Honma. Takahashi applies a front face lock. Takahashi tags in Naito. Naito with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Naito applies the grounding cravate. Naito tags in Takahashi. Naito kicks Honma in the gut. Takahashi with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike of his own. Takahashi is lighting up Honma’s chest.

Honma decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Honma is displaying his fighting spirit. Takahashi with a chop/forearm combination. Takahashi tags in Naito. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Naito whips Honma across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Honma’s neck for a two count. Honma with forearm shivers. Naito rakes the eyes of Honma. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Honma kicks Naito in the gut. Honma creates distance with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Takahashi and Sho are tagged in. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Sho with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with clubbing mid-kicks. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho with three arm-ringers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Sho. Sho slaps Takahashi in the face. Sho denies The Running Hurricanrana. Sho goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Misfired Clotheslines. Takahashi applies The Triangle Choke. Sho hits The SitOut PowerBomb. Naito and Honma are tagged in.

Naito ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma with a back elbow smash. Honma drops Naito with The DDT. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma sends Naito to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Naito avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Naito with the irish whip. Naito kicks Honma in the face. Honma with a corner clothesline. Honma puts Naito on the top turnbuckle. Honma delivers The SuperPlex. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Honma HeadButts Naito. Honma with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Takahashi runs interference. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with a double dropkick. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Sho’s face. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi SuperKicks Honma. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a Flying Forearm Smash. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Sanada & Bushi

Master Wato and Bushi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bushi backs Wato into the ropes. Wato turns Bushi over. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Bushi kicks Wato in the gut. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi slips over Wato’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Wato. Bushi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Wato cartwheels back on his feet. Bushi avoids The Mid-Kick. Bushi kicks Wato in the gut. Wato leapfrogs over Bushi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Bushi back into the ring. Wato stomps on Bushi’s chest. Wato with clubbing mid-kicks. Ibushi tags himself in. Wato is choking Bushi with his boot. Ibushi is trying to calm down Wato. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Ibushi tags in Wato. Wato kicks Bushi in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Wato applies a rear chin lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato stomps on Bushi’s back. Bushi with forearm shivers. Wato kicks the left shoulder of Bushi. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Wato.

Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Sanada stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Bushi kicks Wato out of the ring. Bushi repeatedly whips Wato into the steel barricade. Bushi wraps the right leg of Wato around the barricade. Bushi kicks the right knee of Wato. Bushi stands on the right knee of Wato. Bushi rolls Wato back into the ring. Bushi stomps on Wato’s back. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada stomps on the right hamstring of Wato. Sanada slams Wato’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sanada repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada blocks a boot from Wato. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada tags in Bushi. Wish Bone Attack. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Bushi applies a deep leg lock. Bushi transitions into The STF. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi with a Knee Breaker. Bushi stomps on the right knee of Wato. Bushi toys around with Wato. Wato is pissed. Wato with a flurry of mid-kicks. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato with a Leaping Head Kick. Bushi tags in Sanada.

Sanada stops Wato in his tracks. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Sanada punches Wato in the back. Wato creates distance with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato tags in Ibushi. Ibushi with The SpringBoard Missile Dopkick. Ibushi knocks Bushi off the apron. Ibushi with The SlingShot Pescado. Ibushi mocks Sanada. Ibushi rolls Sanada back into the ring. Ibushi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Ibushi with three sharp elbow strikes. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Ibushi to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. Sanada sends Ibushi to the corner. Ibushi kicks Sanada in the face. Ibushi dives over Sanada. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Sanada decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Ibushi. Sanada with a Hurricanrana of his own. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick.

Sanada goes for The TKO, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Sanada applies Skull End. Ibushi drops Sanada with The RoundHouse Kick. Sanada denies The Kamigoye. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ibushi lunges over Sanada. Sanada denies The V-Trigger. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Bushi goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Ibushi blocks it. Bushi thrust kicks the midsection of Ibushi. Ibushi nails Bushi with The V-Trigger. Ibushi tags in Wato. Wato with clubbing hamstring kicks. Wato whips Bushi across the ring. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato unloads a flurry of combination kicks. Wato with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Bushi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato dives over Bushi. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi punches Wato in the back. Wato with a shoulder block. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato hits The Zig Zag for a two count.

Wato punches Bushi in the back. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Bushi dropkicks Wato. Bushi connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Wato responds with The Recientemente. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Wato. Bushi with The DDT. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada stomps on Wato’s back. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Double Irish Whip. Wato side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Double RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Wato goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada avoids The Dreamcast Kick. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada sends Ibushi tumbling to the floor. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Wato with an inside cradle for a two count. Wato with a back trip rollup for a two count. Sanada decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Sanada makes Wato tap out to The Swinging Skull End.

Winner: Sanada & Bushi via Submission

