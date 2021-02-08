NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results 2/8/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

First Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Gabriel Kidd, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Uemura attacks Suzuki before the bell rings. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura kicks Suzuki in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Taguchi in the face. Taguchi with a Leaping Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Kidd. Kidd sends Kanemaru to the corner. Taguchi starts calling the plays. Running Elbow Smash Party. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki whips Uemura into the steel barricade. Double Irish Whip into the backside of Taguchi. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Kidd’s neck. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru repeatedly sends Kidd face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru dropkicks Kidd. Kanemaru tags in Desperado.

Desperado applies the cravate. Kidd with heavy bodyshots. Kidd with forearm shivers. Desperado scores the elbow knockdown. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Desperado applies a front face lock. Suzuki tags himself in. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with a knee lift. Suzuki toys around with Kidd. Forearm Exchange. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Suzuki blocks it. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Kidd. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Kidd dropkicks Suzuki. Kidd tags in Uemura. Second Forearm Exchange. Uemura slaps Suzuki in the face. Uemura with clubbing palm strikes. Uemura with the irish whip. Uemura follows that with The Corner Dropkick. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown for a one count.

Uemura goes for a Bodyslam, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Uemura counters with a Double Leg Takedown. Suzuki is raining down forearm smashes. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Double Irish Whip. Uemura side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura with a running forearm smash. Kanemaru goes for a Running Dropkick, but Taguchi counters with The Hip Attack. Uemura with a side headlock takeover for a two count. Taguchi with a Sliding Knee Strike. Uemura hits The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Suzuki trips Kidd from the outside. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Desperado connects with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL, Jay White, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Gedo & Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Okada attacks EVIL before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Goto with a flurry of overhand chops. Goto with clubbing blows to White’s back. Okada follows that with a Sliding Dropkick to EVIL. Ishii is lighting up White’s chest. Okada dumps EVIL out of the ring. Togo runs interference. EVIL repeatedly whips Okada into the steel barricade. EVIL is choking Okada with his boot. The referee is trying to restrain Ishii. EVIL fish hooks Okada. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. EVIL repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada uppercuts EVIL. Okada whips EVIL across the ring. Okada goes for a Dropkick, but EVIL holds onto the ropes. EVIL clotheslines Okada for a two count. EVIL knocks Goto off the ring apron. Okada denies The Darkness Falls. Okada applies The Money Clip. EVIL runs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Misfired Clotheslines. Okada drops EVIL with The Big Boot.

Okada tags in Goto. EVIL with a knee lift. Togo trips Goto from the outside. EVIL pulls Goto down to the mat. EVIL tags in Takahashi. EVIL knocks Okada off the apron. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi blocks a boot from Goto. Takahashi sends Goto face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Goto denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi goes for The Reverse DDT, but Goto blocks it. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s fingers. Takahashi uppercuts Goto. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but White gets in the way. White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White holds onto the ropes. White kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii decks White with a back elbow smash.

Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ishii applies a waist lock. White with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but White gets in the way. White slams Goto’s head on the top rope. White wraps a cable chord around Ishii’s neck. White begs Yoshi Hashi to hit him. Hashi obliges which causes the disqualification. After the match, Hashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ishii runs after White. Okada challenges EVIL to a singles match. Okada starts brawling with EVIL. Okada applies The Money Clip. EVIL clotheslines Okada over the top rope. EVIL drives Okada back first into the barricade. EVIL wraps a chair around Okada’s neck. EVIL delivers The Home Run Shot.

Winner: EVIL, Jay White, and Yujiro Takahashi via Disqualification

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Taichi rakes the eyes of Tonga. Taichi rolls Tonga back into the ring. Taichi talks smack to Tonga. Taichi kicks Tonga in the gut. Tonga taunts Taichi. Taichi drops Tonga with The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi is fixated with retrieving the iron finger glove. Tonga starts laughing his ass off with everything Taichi pulls out of three bags. Taichi starts choking Tonga in the corner. Douki tags himself in. Choke Party. Suzuki Gun abuses the referee’s five count. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a low dropkick for a one count. Jado trips Douki from the outside. GOD blasts Suzuki Gun off the ring apron. Jado repeatedly whips Douki with the kendo stick. Jado rolls Douki back into the ring. Tonga whips Douki across the ring. Tonga with a Back Body Drop. Following a snap mare takeover, Tonga tags in Loa.

Loa with a Slingshot Senton. Forearm Exchange. Loa with a Running Side Walk Slam. Tonga with a Slingshot Senton. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa tags in Jado. Jado delivers a gut punch. Loa punches Douki in the back. Jado toys around with Douki. Douki unloads a flurry of overhand chops. Jado rocks Douki with a forearm smash. Jado taunts Taichi. Jado tags in Tonga. Tonga continues to play mind games with Taichi by pulling out a toy elephant glove. Douki uppercuts Tonga. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga tags in Jado. Jado with a running elbow drop. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Douki with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Douki kicks Jado in the chest. Douki ducks a clothesline from Jado. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Jado. Loa and Sabre are tagged in. Loa drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Loa with forearm shivers. Loa whips Sabre across the ring.

Loa goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl PowerSlam, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Loa backs Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. Loa with a Hip Attack. Loa sends Sabre to the corner. Sabre side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Loa. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Loa. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi with The Big Boot. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Loa denies The Buzzsaw Kick. Loa Powerslams Taichi. Loa tags in Jado. Tonga with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Tonga with a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. Loa follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sabre rakes the eyes of Jado. The referee is trying to get Tonga out of the ring. Jado grabs the kendo stick. Douki attacks Bullet Club with a lead pipe. Taichi rips off his pants. Taichi connects with The SuperKick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Bushi & Tetsuya Naito vs. Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Bushi and Master Wato will start things off. Bushi dodges The Running Boot. Forearm Exchange. Wato whips Bushi across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Bushi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Wato. Bushi goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Wato lands back on his feet. Bushi denies The Mid-Kick. Wato kicks Bushi in the back. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi kicks Wato in the back. Bushi toys around with Wato. Big Boot Exchange. Wato with forearm shivers. Wato repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Wato is choking Bushi with his boot. Honma tags himself in. Honma sends Bushi to the corner. Honma tells Naito to bring it. Bushi tags in Naito. Bushi attacks Honma from behind. Bushi knocks Wato off the ring apron. Naito repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back and chest. Bushi whips Wato into the steel barricade. Naito hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Naito is putting the boots to Honma. Naito applies the cravate on the top rope. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Honma in the gut. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Bushi applies a front face lock. Naito tags himself in. Naito with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Naito mocks Tenzan.

Naito kicks Honma in the chest. Naito is throwing haymakers at Honma. Naito goes back to the cravate. Naito tags in Bushi. LIJ is mauling Honma in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Bush applies a rear chin lock. Honma puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Honma with forearm shivers. Bushi rakes the eyes of Honma. Honma creates distance with The DDT. Honma tags in Wato. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato knocks Naito off the apron. Wato stomps on Bushi’s chest. Wato whips Bushi across the ring. Wato with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato dropkicks Bushi to the floor. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Bushi back into the ring. Wato with combination kicks. Bushi denies The RoundHouse Kick. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi denies The Recientemente. Wato drops Bushi with The SlingBlade for a two count. Wato goes for a PowerBomb, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi hits The Backstabber. Wato denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Bushi goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Bushi counters with The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito and Honma are tagged in.

Naito kicks Honma in the gut. Naito ducks under two clotheslines from Honma. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Honma’s neck. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with The Combination Cabron. Naito toys around with Honma. Palm Strike Exchange. Naito puts Honma on the top turnbuckle. Wato runs interference. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Wato with a Flying Knee Strike. Wato knocks Bushi off the apron. Wato whips Naito across the ring. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma follows that with The Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Bushi runs interference. Honma kicks Bushi in the gut. Honma with a knee lift. Naito kicks Honma in the chest. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Stereo Basement Dropkicks for a two count. Bushi dumps Wato out of the ring. Naito goes for The Destino, but Honma counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Naito ducks a clothesline from Honma. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Honma HeadButts Naito. Honma clotheslines the back of Naito’s neck. Honma with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Naito connects with The Destino. LIJ plants Honma with their CodeBreaker/Jack Knife Hold Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi & Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kota Ibushi & SHO vs. Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi

Kota Ibushi and Sanada will start things off. Sanada sends Ibushi crashing to the outside. Sanada showcases his athleticism. Ibushi dives over Sanada. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada avoids The Kamigoye. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ibushi backs Sanada into the ropes. Sanada turns Ibushi over. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ibushi with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Chain grappling exchange. Ibushi drop steps into a side headlock. Ibushi with a side headlock takeover. Sanada answers with the headscissors escape. Sho and Takahashi are tagged in. Takahashi runs into Sho. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Collision in the center of the ring. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Takahashi shoves Sho. Sho kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho holds onto the ropes. Sho sends Takahashi to the ring apron. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Takahashi avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Takahashi tells Sho to bring it. Takahashi dodges The PK. Takahashi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho with a running shoulder block. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho tags in Ibushi.

Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. A flurry of combination kicks for a two count. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Ibushi mocks Sanada. Ibushi applies the cravate. Ibushi applies The Figure Four Headlock. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ibushi slams Takahashi’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ibushi tags in Sho. Sho kicks Takahashi in the gut. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with three arm-ringers. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi kicks Sho in the face. Takahashi applies The Upside Down. Takahashi repeatedly whips Sho into the steel barricade. Sanada runs Ibushi into the barricade. Takahashi rolls Sho back into the ring. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Sanada with two overhand chops. Sho with forearm shivers. Sanada uppercuts Sho. Following a snap mare takeover, Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. Sanada tags in Takahashi. Takahashi stomps on Sho’s chest. Takahashi is lighting up Sho’s chest. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Sanada with a blistering chop. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada sends Sho to the corner. Sanada blocks a boot from Sho. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Paradise Lock Party. Stereo Low Dropkicks for a two count.

Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Sanada whips Sho across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Sanada tags in Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Sho’s back. Second Chop/Forearm Exchange. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Sho answers with a running knee lift. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Sanada stops Sho in his tracks. Sho creates distance with The Counter Vertical Suplex. Sho tags in Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Sanada kicks Ibushi in the face. Ibushi Powerslams Sanada. Ibushi lands The MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ibushi kicks the left hamstring of Sanada. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada denies The Mid-Kick. Sanada hammers down on the right knee of Ibushi. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Sanada dropkicks the right knee of Ibushi. Ibushi avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Ibushi kicks Sanada in the gut. Ibushi goes for The Last Ride, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada kicks Ibushi in the gut. Sanada goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Sanada with three sharp elbow strikes. Ibushi with a drop toe hold into the barricade. Sanada rolls Ibushi back into the ring.

Ibushi with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi denies Skull End. Sanada avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Sanada applies a waist lock. Ibushi with a back elbow smash of his own. Sanada drops Ibushi with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sho and Takahashi are tagged in. Sho ducks under multiple clotheslines from Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Sho in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Sho’s face. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi denies The Spear. Second Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho blasts Takahashi with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho goes for a Deadlift German Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho denies The Running Hurricanrana. Sho Spears Takahashi for a two count. Sho goes for a Deadlift Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi side steps Sho into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Double Basement Dropkick. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Sanada dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Sho lands back on his feet. Takahashi kicks Sho in the face. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi blocks a boot from Sho. Takahashi and Sho are running the ropes. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Sho fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi rocks Sho with a forearm smash. Sho denies The Death Valley Driver. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Lariat Exchange. Ibushi and Sanada are tagged in. Third Forearm Exchange. Sanada applies Skull End. Ibushi drops Sanada with The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Ibushi avoids The Muto MoonSault. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Ibushi dropkicks Takahashi. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Sho ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sho with a German Suplex. Sho kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Takahashi connects with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Ibushi responds with The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Ibushi counters with an inside cradle as time expired.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Transcription by Josh Lopez