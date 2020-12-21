NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results 12/21/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tiger Mask, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe vs. Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Togi Makabe and Yuya Uemura will start things off. Uemura with a double leg takedown. Uemura grapples around Makabe. Uemura backs Makabe into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Makabe denies the single leg pick. Chain Grappling Exchange. Makabe applies the single leg crab. Side Headlock Exchange. Makabe backs Uemura into the ropes. Uemura tackles Makabe. Makabe applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Makabe wraps his legs around Uemura’s neck. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Makabe applies a side headlock. Uemura whips Makabe across the ring. Makabe runs into Uemura. Makabe kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura dropkicks Makabe. Uemura with forearm shivers. Makabe bodyslams Uemura. Makabe sends Uemura face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Tiger Mask and Kidd are tagged in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd backs Tiger Mask into the ropes. Overhand Chop Exchange. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd drops Tiger Mask with a shoulder tackle. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd uppercuts Tiger Mask. Kidd sends Tiger Mask to the corner. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Tiger Mask stomps on Kidd’s back. Tiger Mask sends Kidd face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Tiger Mask tags in Kojima. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Kojima with a straight right hand. Kojima is choking Kidd with his boot. Kojima kicks Kidd in the gut. Kojima with a NeckBreaker. Kojima knocks Tsuji off the ring apron. Kojima with a forearm smash. Kojima stomps on Kidd’s back. Kojima applies a front face lock. Makabe tags himself in. Makabe delivers a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Kidd dropkicks Makabe. Kidd tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Makabe PowerSlams Tsuji. Makabe tags in Kojima.

Kojima knocks Uemura off the apron. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with The Flying Forearm Smash. Uemura attacks Kojima from behind. Uemura with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Tsuji PowerSlams Kojima for a two count. Uemura dumps Tiger Mask out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Kidd follows that with a corner clothesline. Tsuji bodyslams Kojima. Leaping Elbow Drop/Senton Splash/Running Splash Combination for a two count. Kidd with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver. Makabe sends Uemura crashing into the steel barricade. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Tsuji Spears Kojima. Tsuji with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tsuji with a chop/forearm combination. Kojima plants Tsuji with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tiger Mask, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe via Pinfall

Second Match: KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi vs. Juice Robinson & Toa Henare

Yujiro Takahashi and Toa Henare will start things off. Takahashi kicks Henare in the gut. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Henare in the face. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi repeatedly slams Henare’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Henare is pissed. Henare HeadButts Takahashi. Takahashi starts biting Takahashi’s fingers. Takahashi with the irish whip. Henare drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Henare with a Flying Tomahawk Chop for a two count. Henare stomps on Takahashi’s back. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Henare. Henare with clubbing elbow smashes. Takahashi dumps Henare face first on the top rope. Kenta knocks Robinson off the ring apron. Kenta whips Robinson into the steel barricade. Takahashi wraps the pimp stick around Henare’s neck. Takahashi rolls Henare back into the ring. Takahashi is putting the boots to Henare. Takahashi tags in Kenta. Kenta repeatedly kicks Henare in the back. Kenta stands on Henare’s face. Kenta with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kenta delivers a gut punch. Kenta tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi tugs on Henare’s hair. Takahashi drops Henare with The Face Crusher for a two count. Takahashi slams Henare’s head on the left boot of Kenta. Takahashi tags in Kenta.

Kenta with clubbing gut punches. Kenta whips Henare across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown. Kenta mocks Robinson. Kenta with the lateral press for a two count. Kenta toys around with Henare. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Henare. Kenta repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Henare. Kenta rakes the eyes of Henare. Henare creates distance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Henare tags in Robinson. Robinson drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Robinson with a running elbow smash. Robinson scores the elbow knockdown. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Takahashi kicks Robinson in the gut. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Robinson with The Full Nelson Slam. Kenta kicks Robinson in the gut. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Robinson hits The SpineBuster. Kenta kicks Robinson in the face. Kenta side steps Robinson into the turnbuckle pad. Robinson hammers down on the back of Kenta’s neck. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Kenta with The Reverse DDT. Robinson denies The Green Killer. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Kenta PowerSlams Robinson. Kenta tags in Takahashi. Takahashi gets Robinson tied up in the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi blocks a boot from Robinson. Takahashi sends Robinson face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Takahashi with The Reverse DDT for a two count.

Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Robinson blocks it. Kenta kicks Robinson in the back. Takahashi knocks Henare off the ring apron. Kenta with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Two Helluva Kicks. Kenta with The Fisherman’s Suplex. Takahashi follows that with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Kenta dumps Henare out of the ring. Takahashi hits The Olympic Slam for a two count. Takahashi talks smack to Robinson. Takahashi goes for The Pimp Juice, but Henare gets in the way. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Kenta kicks Henare in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Henare shoves Takahashi into Kenta. Henare SuperKicks Takahashi. Kenta drops Henare with The Running Boot. Robinson negates The GTS. Robinson with a Leg Lariat. Takahashi kicks Robinson in the gut. Takahashi sends Robinson to the corner. Robinson kicks Takahashi in the face. Henare connects with The Rampage. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson plants Takahashi with Pulp Friction to pickup the victory. After the match, Kenta attacks Robinson from behind. Robinson plays around with Kenta’s IWGP US Heavyweight Title Briefcase.

Winner: Juice Robinson & Toa Henare via Pinfall

Third Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Wato dropkicks Desperado before the bell rings. A pier six brawl ensues. Wato repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Wato is choking Desperado with his boot. Wato hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Wato kicks Desperado in the back. Wato stomps on Desperado’s chest. Desperado rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato plays to the crowd. Wato rolls Desperado back into the ring. Wato kicks Desperado in the chest. Wato continues to hammer down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Wato applies a rear chin lock on the middle rope. Wato applies a front face lock. Taguchi tags himself in. Taguchi drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Taguchi sends Desperado to the corner. Wato with a running elbow smash. Taguchi levels Desperado with a Body Avalanche. Taguchi starts calling the plays. Wato kicks Desperado in the gut. Taguchi is standing on the middle turnbuckle. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Desperado dumps Wato out of the ring.

Taguchi has no idea Suzuki is standing behind him. Suzuki starts laughing at Taguchi. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Taguchi. Kanemaru whips Wato into the steel barricade. Desperado is putting the boots to Taguchi. Desperado drops his knees on the left shoulder of Taguchi. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru stomps on the left elbow of Taguchi. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Suzuki Gun works on the left shoulder of Taguchi. Suzuki applies a double wrist lock. Taguchi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Taguchi creates distance with The Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Tenzan. Tenzan drops Suzuki with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Suzuki Gun off the ring apron. Tenzan unloads Five Mongolian Chops. Suzuki with heavy bodyshots. Tenzan kicks Suzuki in the gut. Tenzan with clubbing headbutts. Tenzan with another Mongolian Chop. Tenzan levels Suzuki with a Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Suzuki with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Suzuki’s back. Suzuki delivers his combination offense. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb for a two count. Suzuki with three sharp elbow strikes. Second Forearm Exchange. Tenan headbutts Suzuki in the chest. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Kanemaru tags himself in.

Tenzan shrugs off an elbow smash from Kanemaru. Suzuki HeadButts Tenzan. Tenzan drops Kanemaru with The Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan tags in Wato. Wato whips Kanemaru across the ring. Wato buries his elbow into the midsection of Kanemaru. Wato with a back elbow smash. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Wato hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Wato drops down on the canvas. Kanemaru with a basement dropkick. Desperado kicks Taguchi in the gut. Desperado dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Desperado sends Wato to the corner. Kanemaru with a Running Elbow Smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki Gun follows that with their Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Kanemaru connects with Deep Impact for a two count. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato land back on his feet. Wato plants Kanemaru with The Bridging Jackknife Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Chase Owens w/Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Loa HeadButts Sabre. Loa rolls Sabre back into the ring. Loa kicks Sabre in the back. Loa with the irish whip. Sabre crawls under Loa. Loa kicks Sabre in the gut. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre pump kicks the wrist of Loa. Loa avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Loa. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts. Loa hits The SpineBuster. Loa knocks Taichi and Douki off the ring apron. Loa bodyslams Sabre. Loa tags in Tonga. GOD with Two SlingShot Sentons. Tonga tags in Owens. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens rams his boot across Sabre’s face. Owens stomps on the right hand of Sabre. Owens with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Owens slams Sabre’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens tags in Tonga.

Owens stands on Sabre’s face. Tonga taunts Taichi. Tonga is throwing haymakers at Sabre. Tonga stomps on Sabre’s chest. The referee admonishes Tonga. Tonga tags in Owens. Owens kicks Sabre in the gut. Owens sends Sabre to the corner. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Sabre for a two count. Owens applies an illegal choke hold. Taichi is pissed. Owens whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Owens with The Hip Toss. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Owens neck. Taichi and Tonga are tagged in. Choke Hold Party. Tonga with clubbing blows to Taich’s back. Tonga whips Taichi across the ring. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Taichi continues to choke Tonga. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Tonga blocks a boot from Taichi. Tonga denies The Back Drop Driver. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Tonga drops Taichi with The Tongan Twist.

Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Taichi counters with The Stretch Plum. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Douki tags himself in. Douki knocks Owens off the apron. Douki stomps on Tonga’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre follows that with The PK. Douki with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Loa pulls Taichi out of the ring. Owens nails Douki with The Pump Kick. Sabre uppercuts Owens. Loa hits The CodeBreaker. Taichi with The Big Boot. Tonga with a running elbow smash. Douki rolls Tonga over for a two count. Douki uppercuts Tonga. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kck. Douki with an inside cradle for a two count. Taichi knocks Jado off the apron. Owens with a Pump Knee Strike. Douki dropkicks Owens to the floor. Douki with The SlingShot Pescado. Douki is fired up. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Tonga counters with The GunStun to pickup the victory. After the match, Tonga attacks Douki from behind. Tonga gets Douki in position for The Sharpshooter. Suzuki Gun storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Chase Owens via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Empire attacks Team Okada before the bell rings. Khan stomps on Tanahashi’s face. Okada sends Ospreay back first into the steel barricade. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Khan. Khan with a drop toe hold. Khan with The Monoglian Chop. Khan goes for The Bodyscissors Rollup, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Khan with a double leg takedown. Khan applies a leg lock. Tanahashi transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Khan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi stomps on Khan’s back. Tanahashi tags in Honma. Okada clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Okada with a basement dropkick. Honma with an elbow drop for a two count. Honma is putting the boots to Khan. Ospreay yells at Red Shoes. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Khan blocks it. Khan punches Honma in the back. Khan with Two Mongolian Chops. Honma kicks Khan in the gut. Honma bodyslams Khan. Khan avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. The Empire knocks Tanahashi and Okada off the apron. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Ospreay whips Okada into the barricade. Khan applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Honma puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Khan stomps on Honma’s chest. Khan applies a waist lock. Khan drives Honma chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan tags in Cobb. Khan knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Cobb HeadButts Honma. Cobb with a gut punch. Cobb hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Cobb applies a wrist lock. Cobb carries Honma around the ring. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay taunts Okada. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Honma kicks Ospreay in the gut. Honma with a knife edge chop. Ospreay rakes the eyes of Honma. Following a snap mare takeover, Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Honma with elbows into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay with a knee lift. Ospreay sends Honma to the corner. Honma is displaying his fighting spirit. Ospreay kicks Honma in the gut. Honma creates distance with The Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks The Empire off the apron. Okada side steps Ospreay into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada hits The FlapJack. Okada plays to the crowd.

Okada goes for The Reverse NeckBreaker, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Okada kicks Ospreay in the face. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Okada. Ospreay drops Okada with a NeckBreaker. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan with a double sledge. Khan sends Okada to the corner. Khan clotheslines the back of Okada’s neck. Khan puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Okada tied up in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Okada with his boot. Khan with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Khan goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Okada blocks it. Okada hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Okada blocks a boot from Khan. Okada kicks Khan in the face. Okada with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi dropkicks Cobb off the apron. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Khan. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Khan avoids The SlingBlade. Khan applies a waist lock. Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Khan drops Tanahashi with The Face Crusher. Khan hits The Reverse Exploder Suplex for a two count. Ospreay knocks Honma off the apron. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Honma and Cobb are tagged in.

Shoulder Block Exchange. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma runs into Cobb. Cobb with a shoulder block. Short-Arm Reversal by Honma. Honma with clubbing elbow smashes. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Ospreay is putting the boots to Honma. Honma fires back with two knife edge chops. Ospreay with a Spinning Back Kick. Honma responds with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Okada knocks Ospreay off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Double Vertical Suplex. Assisted Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Tanahashi dumps Khan out of the ring. Okada and Ospreay are brawling on the outside. Honma goes for The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt, but Cobb ducks out of the way. Khan applies The Iron Claw. Ospreay SuperKicks Honma. Cobb with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ospreay drops Okada with The Rolling Elbow. Cobb whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb delivers his combination offense. Cobb plants Honma with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory. After the match, Khan attacks Tanahashi from behind. Khan with The Knee Crusher on the chair. Khan delivers multiple chair shots. The Empire runs away from Okada. Ospreay nails Okada with The Hidden Blade.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Jay White, EVIL, and Dick Togo w/Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and Jay White will start things off. White is playing mind games with Naito. White tags in Togo. Naito side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Naito knocks White off the ring apron. Naito kicks Togo in the gut. Naito applies a side headlock. Red Shoes is trying to calm down White. Naito backs Togo into the ropes. Naito with forearm shivers. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Togo in the face. Naito ducks a clothesline from Togo. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Togo. Sanada with a basement dropkick. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito applies a wrist lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi with a double sledge. Bushi stomps on Togo’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Togo. Bushi drops Togo with The DDT for a one count. Togo rakes the eyes of Bushi.

Togo whips Bushi and Sanada into the exposed steel. EVIL whips Sanada into the steel barricade. White wraps a cable chord around Naito’s neck. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Togo stomps on Bushi’s chest. Togo applies a wrist lock. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL stands on the back of Bushi’s neck. EVIL is trying to pull off Bushi’s mask. Red Shoes admonishes Sanada. EVIL knocks Sanada off the apron. EVIL applies a front face lock. EVIL tags in White. White kicks Bushi in the gut. White delivers a gut punch. White whips Bushi into the exposed steel. White flexes his muscles. White with the lateral press for a two count. White tags in EVIL. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Two Senton Splashes for a one count. Togo dumps Naito out of the ring. EVIL stomps on Bushi’s chest. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Bushi lands back on his feet. EVIL kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Bushi creates distance with The BackStabber. Bushi tags in Sanada.

Sanada knocks White off the apron. Sanada with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada blocks a boot from EVIL. Sanada gets EVIL trapped in The Paradise Lock. Double Low Dropkick for a two count. EVIL denies The TKO. EVIL tugs on Sanada’s hair. EVIL blocks a boot from Sanada. EVIL throws the right leg of Sanada into Red Shoes hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL argues with Red Shoes. Sanada denies Darkness Falls. Sanada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. EVIL whips Sanada into the exposed steel. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Standing Switch Exchange. EVIL goes for a Release German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Togo trips Sanada from the outside.

Togo stomps on Sanada’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Two Corner Clotheslines. Sanada denies The Magic Killer. Sanada drops EVIL with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Naito and White are tagged in. Naito ducks a clothesline from White. Naito whips White across the ring. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of White’s neck. Naito with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a one count. Naito tugs on White’s hair. White is throwing haymakers at Naito. Naito punches White in the back. Naito with a forearm smash. White reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito decks White with a back elbow smash. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Pluma Blanca. White puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito repeatedly stomps on White’s chest. Naito puts White on the top turnbuckle. White rakes the eyes of Naito. White kicks Naito in the chest. White avoids The Corner Dropkick. White ducks a clothesline from Naito. White drops Naito with The Snap DDT. White yells at Red Shoes. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count.

White knocks Bushi off the apron. White applies a waist lock. White punches Naito in the back. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. White with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito denies The Blade Runner. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito with The Pop Up SpineBuster. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls White back into the ring. Bushi connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. White hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. White with a back elbow smash. Bushi ducks a clothesline from White. Bushi rolls White over for a two count. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi dropkicks EVIL off the apron. White negates The CodeBreaker. White with The Sleeper Suplex. Sanada applies Skull End. Togo wraps the choker round Sanada’s neck. Sanada shoves Togo into Gedo. Sanada hits The TKO. Sanad applies Skull End. EVIL responds with Everything Is EVIL. Naito kicks EVIL in the back. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. White drops Naito with The Blade Runner. EVIL follows that with Darkness Falls. White plants Bushi with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White, EVIL, and Dick Togo via Pinfall

