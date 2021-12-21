NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome 12/21/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens vs. Yuji Nagata & Yuto Nakashima

Nagata and Nakashima attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Block. Nagata kicks Fale in the gut. Nagata and Nakashima goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Owens gets in the way. Owens with clubbing axe handle strikes. Nagata with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Fale with a double clothesline. Fale rocks Nakashima with a forearm smash. Fale with concrete sledges in the corner. Fale slams Nakashima’s head on the left boot of Owens. Fale tags in Owens. Owens repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Owens mocks Nagata. Owens with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Owens hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Owens applies The Kimura Lock. Fale tags himself in. Fale with a gut punch. Second Forearm Exchange. Owens attacks Nakashima behind the referee’s back. Fale tags in Owens.

Fale bodyslams Nakashima. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Owens dropkicks Nakashima. Owens puts his knee on Nakashima’s back. Owens applies an arm-bar. Nakashima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Owens tags in Fale. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale follows that with a running lariat for a one count. The referee tells Nagata to get out of the ring. Fale hyperextends the left shoulder of Nakashima. Fale applies a wrist lock. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Fale slams Nakashima’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Fale with the irish whip. Nakashima avoids The Body Avalanche. Nakashima tags in Nagata. Nagata ducks a clothesline from Fale. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Fale. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Fale. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Nagata kicks Fale in the face.

Fale denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with forearm shivers. Fale drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Fale tags in Owens. Owens kicks Nagata in the gut. Owens sends Nagata to the corner. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a one count. Nagata fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Nakashima. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima ducks a clothesline from Nagata. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima bodyslams Owens for a one count. Nakashima applies The Boston Crab. Fale breaks up the hold. Nagata kicks Fale in the gut. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens with forearm shivers. Owens toys around with Nakashima. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Owens answers with a rebound lariat for a two count. Owens goes for The V-Trigger, but Nakashima rolls him over for a two count. Owens connects with The V-Trigger to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via Pinfall

Second Match: Toru Yano & Kosei Fujita vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki

Suzuki Gun attacks Yano and Fujita before the bell rings. Kanemaru pours whiskey all over Yano. Kanemaru whips Yano into the steel barricade. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back and chest. Kanemaru rolls Yano back into the ring. Kanemaru continues to stomp on Yano’s back. Kanemaru starts rag dolling Yano. Kanemaru whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano dodges The Big Boot. Yano slaps Kanemaru in the back of the head. Douki and Fujita are tagged in. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Douki hammers down on the back of Fujita’s neck. Douki whips Fujita across the ring. Fujita drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Fujita with a Hip Toss for a one count. Fujita with forearm shivers. Douki dumps Fujita face first on the top rope. Douki knocks Yano off the ring apron. Kanemaru sends Fujita back first into the barricade. Douki starts choking Yano. Kanemaru stomps on Yano’s back. Kanemaru with an elbow smash. The referee is losing control of this match. Douki tags in Kanemaru.

Fujita struggles to get back in the ring. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kanemaru stomps on Fujita’s back. Kanemaru bodyslams Fujita. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Kanemaru taunts Yano. Douki bodyslams Fujita for a two count. Douki applies The Camel Clutch. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back. Kanemaru kicks Yano off the apron. Fujita with forearm shivers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Fujita. Kanemaru continues to stomp on Fujita’s back. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Fujita’s neck. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fujita lands back on his feet. Fujita with forearm shivers. Kanemaru drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Fujita dropkicks Kanemaru. Fujita tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano with the irish whip. Kanemaru side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yano. Yano avoids The Suntory Surprise. Yano kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Yano sends Kanemaru back first into the exposed steel. Yano gets rid of the whiskey bottle. Yano dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Yano sends Kanemaru chest first into the barricade.

Yano pours soda over Kanemaru. Kanemaru gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. Yano stomps on the midsection of Kanemaru. Yano shoves down the referee. Yano continues to attack Kanemaru with the soda battle. Yano stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Yano talks smack to Kanemaru. Kanemaru delivers The Suntory Surprise. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Kanemaru down to the mat. Douki and Fujita are tagged in. Douki kicks Fujita in the gut. Douki with clubbing blows to Fujita’s back. Fujita dropkicks Douki. Fujita with a running elbow smash. Fujita bodyslams Douki for a two count. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Douki’s back. Douki nails Fujita with a throat thrust. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki dumps Fujita back first on the canvas. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fujita counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Douki. Fujita rolls Douki over for a two count. Fujita with a forearm smash. Douki answers with a lariat for a two count. Douki makes Fujita tap out to The Italian Stretch No. 32.

Winner: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki via Submission

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii, YOH, and Ryohei Oiwa vs. EVIL, SHO, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Sho tees off on Yoh. EVIL is choking Ishii with his boot. Sho rolls Yoh back into the ring. Ishii with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Sho slams Yoh’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sho repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Sho is choking Yoh with his boot. Sho sends Yoh to the corner. Yoh side steps Sho into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho blocks it. Sho starts bending Yoh’s fingers. Yoh whips Sho across the ring. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a sliding dropkick. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh tags in Ishii. EVIL attacks Ishii from behind. EVIL dumps Ishii out of the ring. EVIL and Togo gangs up on Ishii. EVIL rolls Ishii back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Sho hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sho tags in EVIL.

Sho knocks Oiwa off the ring apron. Sho throws Yoh into the barricade. Ishii starts headbutting the midsection of EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Ishii with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. EVIL kicks Oiwa in the gut. Oiwa with two dropkicks. Takahashi kicks Oiwa in the gut. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Oiwa dropkicks Takahashi. Oiwa goes for a bodyslam, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL slaps Oiwa in the back. EVIL bodyslams Oiwa. EVIL kicks Ishii in the face. EVIL tells Ishii to bring it. EVIL kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Ishii. EVIL with another bodyslam. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho bodyslams Oiwa for a two count. Sho tags in Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Takahashi slaps Oiwa in the ribs. Takahashi whips Oiwa into the exposed steel for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL stands on Oiwa’s face. EVIL bodyslams Oiwa for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi talks smack to Oiwa. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Takahashi backs Oiwa into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Oiwa counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Oiwa bodyslams Takahashi. House Of Torture clears the ring. House Of Torture gangs up on Oiwa. Takahashi slaps Oiwa in the face. Ishii trips Takahashi from the outside. Yoh attacks House Of Torture from behind. Yoh ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii with a forearm smash. Yoh with a leaping forearm smash. Ishii follows that with a Release German Suplex. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Oiwa drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Oiwa wit forearm shivers. Takahashi answers with a Lariat. Takahashi connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Togo. EVIL nails Oiwa with the NEVER Openweight Title. Takahashi with a cocky cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Tiger Mask vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and Taka Michinoku In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yoshi Hashi and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Test Of Strength. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Hashi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi whips Sabre across the ring. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Sabre grabs the right shoulder of Hashi. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Hashi breaks the grip. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Hashi. Sabre applies a side headlock. Hashi whips Sabre across the ring. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Michinoku in the gut. War Drums to Michinoku. Tiger Mask tags himself in. Choke Hold Party. War Drums to Taichi. Tiger Mask with clubbing mid-kicks. Short-Arm Reversal by Sabre. Sabre pulls back the arms of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a flipping mule kick. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Tiger Mask. Sabre uppercuts Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Sabre denies The Tiger Driver. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Michinoku knocks Goto off the ring apron. Michinoku is choking Tiger Mask with his boot. Michinoku stomps on Tiger Mask’s back and chest. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Sabre applies a hammerlock. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Tiger Mask. Sabre tags in Michinoku. Michinoku stomps on the left elbow of Tiger Mask. Michinoku with clubbing arm-ringers. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker behind the referee’s back. Taichi is choking Tiger Mask with his boot. Michinoku tags in Taichi. Taichi wraps the left shoulder of Tiger Mask around the top rope. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Tiger Mask is pissed. Taichi throws Tiger Mask into the canvas. Taichi goes for The Axe Bomber, but Tiger Mask counters with The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask tags in Goto. Michinoku kicks Goto in the gut. Michinoku sends Goto to the corner. Goto drops Michinoku with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Taichi denies The Ushigoroshi. Standing Switch Exchange. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Goto in the back. Goto with forearm shivers. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Goto answers with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi.

Hashi with a running chop. Hashi with a NeckBreaker. Sabre uppercuts Hashi. Hashi dodges The Big Boot. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Taichi side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with another Kamagiri. Taichi tags in Michinoku. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s back. Michinoku drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Michinoku applies a wrist lock. Michinoku sends Hashi to the corner. Michinoku with a Rising Knee Strike. Taichi with The Hook Kick. Michinoku follows that with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Taichi dumps Tiger Mask out of the ring. Short-Arm Reversal by Michinoku. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Hashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Hashi denies The Michinoku Driver. Michinoku with a straight right hand. Michinoku ducks a clothesline from Goto. Michinoku applies a waist lock. Goto backs Michinoku into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Goto clotheslines Taichi off the apron. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Goto with a forearm smash. Tiger Mask follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger Mask lands The Suicide Dive. Michinoku denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Michinoku. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Chaos connects with Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Tiger Mask via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ryusuke Taguchi and El Phantasmo will start things off. Taguchi is playing mind games with Phantasmo. Phantasmo blocks a boot from Taguchi. Misfired Palm Strikes. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi makes Phantasmo run the ropes. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Taguchi holds onto the ropes. Phantasmo tells Taguchi to run the ropes. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Phantasmo rolls Taguchi over. Phantasmo with clubbing hip smashes of his own. Taguchi with The Hip Attack. Taguchi stops Phantasmo in his tracks. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wato clears the ring. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi starts calling the plays: Running Elbow Smashes & Running Crossbody Blocks. Taguchi stands on the middle turnbuckle. Phantasmo sends Wato face first into Taguchi’s ass. Taguchi doesn’t realize he’s trapped. Bullet Club gangs up on Taguchi. Double Front Face Lock. Phantasmo rakes Taguchi’s back.

Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags in Gedo. Gedo rakes Taguchi’s back and chest. Gedo is choking Taguchi with his boot. Bullet Club is mauling Taguchi in the corner. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Gedo applies a front face lock. The Back Rake Party continues. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo knocks Tanahashi and Wato off the ring apron. Bullet Club pulls down Taguchi’s back. Phantasmo spanks Taguchi in the ass. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Ishimori whips Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Ishimori counters with The Atomic Drop. Ishimori kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishimori. Taguchi drops Ishimori with The Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato dives over Ishimori. Wato clears the ring. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishimori dodges The Big Boot. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato plays to the crowd. Wato with combination hamstring kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Ishimori in the chest. Wato SuperKicks Ishimori for a two count.

Ishimori dodges The Dreamcast Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori flips Wato over. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato with Three Mid-Kicks. Wato whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Wato blocks The SuperKick. Gedo with the greco roman eye poke. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Gedo. Wato with a leg lariat. Wato tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Gedo. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Gedo avoids The SlingBlade. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Gedo knocks Wato off the apron. Phantasmo goes for The Sudden Death, but Taguchi counters with Two Hip Attacks. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi makes Gedo tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato via Submission

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi vs. Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Naito is playing mind games with Cobb. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb aggressively backs Naito into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Naito tags in Sanada. Cobb runs towards Naito. Sanada with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Sanada sends Cobb to the corner. Cobb tags in Khan. Hand fighting display. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Khan backs Sanada into the ropes. Khan kicks Sanada in the gut. Khan hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Khan applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Khan across the ring. Khan drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Khan catches Sanada in mid-air. Sanada denies The SpineBuster. Sanada sends Khan tumbling to the floor. Khan regroups on the outside. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanaa grabs Khan’s braid. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi with clubbing axe handle strike for a two count. LIJ continues to target Khan’s braid. The referee admonishes Naito. Bushi stomps on Khan’s chest. Bushi tags in Sanada.

Sanada chops Khan’s braid. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Henare with a running shoulder tackle to Sanada. Cobb knocks LIJ off the ring apron. Cobb punches Naito in the back. Cobb with a forearm smash. Khan transitions into a ground and pound attack. Khan stomps on the midsection of Sanada. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Naito’s back. Khan toys around with Sanada. Khan with a unique cover for a two count. Khan nails Sanada with The Pump Kick for a two count. Khan applies a front face lock. Henare tags himself in. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Henare is raining down forearms in the corner. Henare shoves down the referee. Henare repeatedly kicks Sanada in the chest. Henare with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Henare tags in Cobb. Cobb HeadButts Sanada in the back. Cobb kicks Sanada in the ribs. Cobb lifts Sanada up in the air. Cobb runs Sanada into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb with The Shoulder Breaker. Cobb stands on Sanada’s face. Cobb tags in Khan.

Khan repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Sanada with forearm shivers. Khan blocks the uppercut. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan repeatedly drives his knee into Sanada’s back. Khan goes for a Powerslam, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies a waist lock. Khan decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Naito and Cobb are tagged in. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito drops down on the canvas. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito with a running elbow smash. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Naito kicks Henare in the gut. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito continues to dropkick the left knee of Cobb. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Cobb. Combination Cabron. Naito applies a leg lock. Cobb grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cobb. Cobb denies The Knee Crusher. Cobb repeatedly drives Naito back first into the neutral color turnbuckle pads. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb mocks Naito. Naito with heavy bodyshots. Cobb HeadButts Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Cobb blocks a boot from Naito. Cobb goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Cobb rocks Naito with a forearm smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Cobb tags in Henare.

Henare with Two Mid-Kicks. Naito blocks a boot from Henare. Naito hammers down on the right knee of Henare. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Bushi knocks Khan off the apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Henare back into the ring. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Henare denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Henare. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Henare with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare tags in Khan. Khan knocks Sanada off the apron. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan punches Bushi in the back. Khan sends Bushi to the corner. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Cobb follows that with a leaping back elbow smash. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. Khan with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Cobb dumps Naito out of the ring. Bushi denies The Eliminator. Sanada dropkicks Khan. Cobb with a running shoulder tackle. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Henare with The Windmill Kick. Bushi hits The Backstabber. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Khan. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Khan denies The CodeBreaker. Khan applies The Claw. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada & Robbie Eagles

Shingo Takagi and Kazuchika Okada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Takagi applies a hammerlock. Okada with a drop toe hold. Okada applies a waist lock. Front Face Lock Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Okada grabs a side wrist lock. Okada drop steps into a side headlock. Takagi whips Okada across the ring. Okada drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Test Of Strength. Takagi hyperextends the left shoulder of Okada. Takagi applies a side headlock. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Okada whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi and Eagles are tagged in. Takahashi avoids the low dropkick. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Eagles leapfrogs over Takahashi. Takagi applies a waist lock. Eagles avoids The SuperKick. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Eagles. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles with a Headscissors Takeover. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Eagles dropkicks Takahashi off the ring apron.

Eagles with a flying chop block. Okada and Takagi are brawling on the outside. Okada whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Eagles repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Takahashi. Eagles rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Eagles goes into the cover for a one count. Eagles stomps on Takahashi’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Eagles dropkicks the back of Takahashi’s neck for a two count. Eagles slams Takahashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Eagles tags in Okada. Okada repeatedly sends Takahashi face first into the turnbuckle pad for a two count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi with elbows into the midsection of Okada. Okada punches Takahashi in the back. Okada slams Takahashi’s head on the right boot of Eagles. Okada tags in Eagles. Eagles is putting the boots to the back of Takahashi’s left knee. Eagles DDT’s the left knee of Takahashi for a two count. Eagles grapevines the legs of Takahashi. Eagles rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi with two overhand chops. Eagles answers with a Mid-Kick. Eagles slams Takahashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Eagles tags in Okada.

Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Takahashi. Okada bodyslams Takahashi. Okada toys around with Takahashi. Takahashi with a flurry of chops. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Okada sends Takahashi to the corner. Okada kicks Takahashi in the face. Okada with a forearm smash. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Okada. Takagi knocks Eagles off the apron. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Okada hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Okada kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi decks Okad with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores the right jab. Takagi drops Okada with The DDT. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Okada counters with The Money Clip. Takagi side steps Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker for a two count.

Takagi denies The Tombstone PlieDriver. Okada hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. Takagi backs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi blocks a boot from Okada. Takagi scores the right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takahashi and Eagles are tagged in. Eagles with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi repeatedly kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles drops his weight on the left leg of Takahashi. Eagles goes for The Ron Miller Special, but Takahashi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Eagles blocks The SuperKick. Takahashi denies The Turbo Backpack. Eagles avoids the back elbow smash. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles goes for The Asai DDT, but Takahashi counters with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi blasts Okada off the apron. Takahashi goes for The Dynamite Plunger, but Eagles rolls him over for a two count. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Eagles. Takahashi with a knee lift. Eagles denies The Victory Royal. Eagles with a Shotgun Meteora. Takahashi kicks Eagles in the face. Takahashi avoids the leg sweep. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Takagi.

Takagi toys around with Eagles. Eagles with a chop/forearm combination. Takagi rocks Eagles with a forearm smash. Takagi poses for the crowd. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi blocks a boot from Eagles. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi knocks Okada off the apron. Takahashi with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi SuperKicks Eagles. Takagi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Takahashi dumps Okada out of the ring. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Eagles counters with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi hits The Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Okada runs interference. Okada uppercuts Takagi. Okada goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi with two forearm smashes. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Okada goes for the dropkick, but Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Eagles rolls Takagi over for a two count. Eagles SuperKicks Takagi. Eagles with a Hook Kick. Eagles with a Windmill Kick. Takagi denies The Asai DDT. Takagi connects with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

