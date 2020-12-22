NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results 12/22/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano & Tomoaki Honma

Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano will start things off. Yano with forearm shivers. Yano can’t bodyslam Fale. Fale drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Fale bodyslams Yano. Owens and Honma are tagged in. Owens kicks Honma in the gut. Owens hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Owens slams Honma’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange. Honma with the irish whip. Owens kicks Honma in the face. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma whips Owens across the ring. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Owens avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Owens sends Honma to the corner. Owens knocks Yan off the ring apron. Owens tags in Fale. Fale delivers a gut punch. Fale starts choking Honma. The referee admonishes Fale.

Fale tags in Owens. Owens with repeated boots into the midsection of Honma. Owens with a gut punch. Owens tells Yano to shut up. Owens with the cover for a two count. Owens punches Honma in the jaw. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale taunts Yano. Honma with forearm shivers. Fale answers with a gut punch. Fale with the irish whip. Honma side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Honma tags in Yano. Yano attacks Fale with a turnbuckle pad. Yano goes for a Bodyslam, but Fale blocks it. Fale whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Fale. Yano slaps the back of Fale’s head. Fale is pissed. Yano side steps Fale into the exposed steel. Fale punches Yano in the back. Fale bodyslams Yano. Fale tags in Owens.

Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens sends Yano back first into the exposed steel. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat. Yano tags in Honma. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma sends Owens to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma blasts Owens with a knife edge chop. Owens with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Owens nails Honma with The Bell Clap. Owens hits The Jewel Heist for a two count. Yano negates The Grenade Launcher. Honma ducks a clothesline from Owens. Honma shoves Owens into Fale. Honma rolls Owens over for a two count. Honma with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma goes for The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt, but Owens ducks out of the way. Owens with a Pump Knee Strike. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club gangs up on Yano.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via Pinfall

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Taguchi Japan before the bell rings. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Suzuki dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Wato with forearm shivers. Desperado rakes the eyes of Wato. Desperado with a knee lift. Desperado hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Desperado whips Wato into the steel barricade. Desperado stands on Wato’s face. All hell is breaking loose. Suzuki rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Suzuki with Two HeadButts. Suzuki kicks Tenzan in the gut. Triple HeadButt. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Tenzan. Suzuki tags in Kanemaru. Double Eye Rake. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado stomps on Tenzan’s back. Desperado applies a wrist lock. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki Gun works on the left shoulder of Tenzan. Suzuki applies an arm-bar. Tenzan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki kicks Tenzan in the gut. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Two Helluva Kicks. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, PK/Sliding Enzuigiri Combination for a two count. Tenzan attacks the midsection of Suzuki. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Suzuki answers with a gut punch. Suzuki with a knee lift. Tenzan creates distance with The Mountain Bomb. Wato and Desperado are tagged in. Wato dives over Desperado. Wato knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Desperado kicks Wato in the gut. Wato buries his elbow into the midsection of Desperado. Wato with a back elbow smash. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato sends Desperado to the corner. Desperado launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato plays to the crowd. Wato rolls Desperado back into the ring. Wato hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Desperado denies The Recientemente. Desperado rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Kanemaru.

Kanemaru with the irish whip. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato lands back on his feet. Kanemaru blocks a boot from Wato. Kanemaru hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Wato drops Kanemaru with a Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Taguchi. Short-Arm Reversal by Kanemaru. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi with The Hip Attack. Double Wrist Lock. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan headbutts Kanemaru in the chest. Suzuki pulls Tenzan out of the ring. Desperado kicks Wato in the gut. Desperado dumps Wato out of the ring. Suzuki sends Tenzan crashing into the barricade. Desperado with the irish whip. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count. Taguchi avoids Deep Impact. Taguchi with a Leaping Hip Attack. Taguchi rolls Kanemaru over for a two count. Taguchi uses his hips to block a dropkick from Kanemaru. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Kanemaru denies The Dodon. Taguchi delivers the low blow. Taguchi connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato via Pinfall

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Yujiro Takahashi w/Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yujiro Takahashi and Douki will start things off. Douki dodges The Running Boot from Takahashi. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi tugs on Douki’s hair. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Hair Pull Exchange. Takahashi blocks a boot from Douki. Takahashi sends Douki face first into the canvas. Douki avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Douki. Douki ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Douki with a Running Hurricanrana. Douki with a running elbow smash. Douki ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Jado nails Douki with the kenod stick. Loa knocks Taichi off the ring apron. Loa drops Sabre with The Big Boot. Loa slams Sabre’s head on the apron. Loa starts choking Sabre.

Jado continues to hit Douki with the kendo stick. All hell is breaking loose. Tonga is raining down haymakers. Loa repeatedly kicks Douki in the face. Douki gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Takahashi with a straight right hand. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Takahashi is choking Douki with his boot. The referee is trying to calm down Taichi. That allows Tonga to apply a chin lock from the outside. Takahashi bodyslams Douki for a two count. Takahashi tags in Loa. Loa taunts Taichi Loa drives Douki back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tonga punches Douki in the chest. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Tonga with clubbing blows to Douki’s chest. Bullet Club is using the referee to their advantage. Douki unloads a flurry of overhand chops. Loa rocks Douki with a forearm smash. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with the irish whip. Douki avoids The Stinger Splash. Douki creates distance with The Tornado DDT. Douki tags in Sabre.

Sabre with three uppercuts. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Sabre holds onto the ropes. Sabre applies a Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Tonga’s neck. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Takahashi. Sabre with another neck crank to Takahashi. Sabre flexes his muscles. Sabre applies a waist lock. Tonga with three sharp elbow strikes. Tonga goes for The Samoan Drop, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with an OverHead Kick. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Sabre applies an arm-bar. Tonga ducks a clothesline form Sabre. Tonga drops Sabre with The FlatLiner. Taichi and Loa are tagged in. Choke Hold Party. Loa punches Taichi in the back. Loa whips Taichi across the ring. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi unloads three mid-kicks. Taichi pie faces Loa. Loa with forearm shivers. Running Boot Exchange. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Axe Bomber. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Sabre gets Tonga trapped in The Triangle Choke. Douki attacks Jado with the lead pipe. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Loa grabs the top rope which forces the break.

Taichi rips off his pants. Loa avoids The SuperKick. Tonga denies The Black Mephisto/Zack Driver Combination. GOD goes for The Magic Killer, but Taichi blocks it. Nobody can land their signature moves. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa clotheslines Taichi. Sabre pump kicks the right shoulder of Loa. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Loa drills Sabre with The BrainBuster. Taichi side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi tags in Douki. Takahashi kicks Douki in the gut. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Douki dropkicks Takahashi to the floor. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Loa negates The Day Break. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Sabre gets in the way. Sabre uppercuts Loa. Douki rolls Loa over for a two count. Douki with The La Magistral for a two count. Douki uppercuts Loa. Loa connects with Ape Shit to pickup the victory. After the match, Jado attacks Douki with the kendo stick. Loa applies The CrossFace. Tonga gets Sabre trapped in The Sharpshooter.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Sanada, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. EVIL, Taiji Ishimori, and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. EVIL hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. EVIL repeatedly kicks Sanada in the face. EVIL pie faces Sanada. Togo with a straight right hand. EVIL is choking Sanada with his boot. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of EVIL. Naito charges towards Ishimori. Naito stomps on the left hamstring of EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Naito. EVIL whips Naito, Sanada, and Takahashi into the exposed steel. EVIL kicks the left knee of Sanada. EVIL pushes the referee. EVIL drives the chair into the midsection of Sanada. EVIL stomps on the left knee of Naito. EVIL with the lateral press for a one count. EVIL tags in Togo.

Togo repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo applies a rear chin lock. EVIL stands on the left ankle of Naito for added pressure. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL applies the abdominal stretch. EVIL uses Ishimori for leverage. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL sends Naito back first into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a knee drop. Naito with forearm shivers. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Naito. Ishimori sends Naito to the corner. Naito side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori with a running elbow drop. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Naito creates distance with a NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi knocks EVIL off the ring apron. Ishimori kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori holds onto the ropes. Ishimori kicks Takahashi in the face. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi shoves Ishimori into Togo. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a series of corner clotheslines. Takahashi follows that with a Double ShotGun Dropkick for a two count. Ishimori fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi kicks Ishimori in the face. Ishimori gets Takahashi tied up in the ropes. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi with a Running Elbow Smash. Ishimori nails Takahashi with The Pump Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishimori crawls under Takahashi. Ishimori goes for Cipher Utaki, but Takahashi counters with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sanada and EVIL are tagged in.

Misfired Clotheslines. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks EVIL to the floor. EVIL avoids The SlingShot Pescado. EVIL drives Sanada back first into the barricade. EVIL throws Naito into the barricade. EVIL rolls Sanada back into the ring. EVIL stands on Sanada’s face. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Sanada denies Darkness Falls. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Togo kicks Sanada in the back. EVIL with a double leg takedown. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL tags in Togo. Bullet Club are putting the boots to Sanada. Togo is throwing haymakers at Sanada. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Togo. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Togo. EVIL trips Sanada from the outside.

Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Ishimori knocks Takahashi off the apron. Ishimori also pulls Naito off the apron. The referee is distracted by EVIL. Togo wraps the choker around Sanada’s neck. Takahashi unloads Two SuperKicks. Takahashi knocks Ishimori off the apron. Takahashi throws Ishimori into the barricade. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a flurry of strikes. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Togo. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with a low dropkick for a two count. Togo denies Gloria. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Togo begs for mercy. Togo takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Triple Basement Dropkick for a two count. Sanada denies the low blow. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada connects with Everything Is EVIL. Sanada goes back to Skull End. Naito ducks a clothesline from Togo. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito plants Togo with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan w/Will Ospreay & Bea Priestley

The Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Cobb HeadButts Takagi. Khan repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Khan stands on Bushi’s face. Forearm Exchange. Cobb kicks Takagi in the gut. Cobb with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Khan fish hooks Bushi. Cobb blasts Takagi with a knife edge chop. Khan with a GutWrench Side Slam for a two count. Khan slams Bushi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with a forearm shot across the back of Bushi. Cobb whips Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb stands on Bushi’s chest. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Bushi’s back. Cobb with a BackBreaker. Cobb with a BackBreaker. Cobb tells Takagi to bring it. Second Forearm Exchange.

Khan blindsides Takagi. Khan stomps on the midsection of Bushi. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan is putting pressure to the back of Bushi’s neck. Bushi with forearm shivers. Khan drops Bushi with The Mongolian Chop. Khan drives Bushi chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan with clubbing blows to Bushi’s back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb headbutts the midsection of Bushi. Cobb applies a wrist lock. Cobb carries Bushi around the ring. Cobb with a Unique BackBreaker. Cobb tags in Khan. Cobb runs towards Takagi. Khan with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Khan into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Cobb in the face. Bushi shoves Khan into Cobb. Double Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Takagi drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Takagi goes for a Bodyslam, but Cobb lands back on his feet. Cobb hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Khan kicks Takagi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. The Empire shrugs off two double clotheslines. Khan kicks Takagi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi with The Double DDT. Takagi blocks a boot from Khan. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Khan fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Khan with a Knee Crusher. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan tags in Cobb. Takagi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb decks Takagi with a back elbow smash Cobb scores a right jab. Cobb clotheslines Takagi. Cobb mocks Takagi. Takagi denies The Pumping Bomber. Takagi goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Cobb blocks it. Takagi punches Cobb in the chest. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi hits The WheelBarrow Suplex. Takagi tags in Bushi.

Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Bushi drops Cobb with The DDT for a two count. Bushi knocks Khan off the apron. Cobb side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with The Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takagi clotheslines Cobb. Double Irish Whip. Cobb shoves Bushi into Takagi. Cobb with a double clothesline. Double Irish Whip. Cobb with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. GutWrench Suplex Party. Takagi sends Khan tumbling to the floor. Cobb goes for The GutWrench PowerBomb, but Takagi gets in the way. Takagi with combination forearm strikes. Cobb denies The Pumping Bomber. Cobb SuperKicks Takagi. Takagi with a short-arm clothesline. Cobb HeadButts Takagi. Takagi with the short pumping bomber. Khan nails Takagi with The Pump Kick. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands. Khan applies The Sleeper Hold. Cobb plants Bushi with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson, and SHO vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kota Ibushi and Jay White will start things off. White is playing mind games with Ibushi. White tags in Gedo. White backs away from Ibushi. Gedo starts kicking Ibushi. Gedo with clubbing blows to Ibushi’s back. Gedo’s offense is having zero effect on Ibushi as he continues to stare daggers into White. Ibushi drops Gedo with a forearm smash. Red Shoes reminds Ibushi that White is not the legal man. Ibushi tags in Robinson. Robinson runs towards Kenta. Robinson walks over Gedo. Robinson tags in Sho. Sho hooks both legs for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Mid-Kicks. Robinson follows that with The Senton Splash. Sho stomps on Gedo’s back. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho kicks Gedo in the gut. Sho with another forearm smash. Sho whips Gedo across the ring. Gedo uses White for leverage. Kenta with The Big Boot. Kenta knocks Robinson and Ibushi off the ring apron. Kenta sends Robinson face first into the steel ring post. White wraps the cable chord around Ibushi’s neck. Gedo tags in White. Gedo dumps Sho out of the ring. White sends Sho back first into the steel barricade. White drives Sho face first into the ring post. White rolls Sho back into the ring.

Red Shoes admonishes White. White bodyslams Sho for a two count. White with desperation covers. White argues with Red Shoes. White kicks Sho in the chest. White with a knife edge chop. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White tags in Kenta. Kenta with shoulder blocks of own. Kenta delivers two gut punches. Kenta whips Sho across the ring. Kenta with a Running Knee Lift for a two count. Kenta with a straight right hand. Kenta tags in Gedo. Gedo throws Sho out of the ring. White sends Sho back first into the barricade. Kenta with a Flying Double Foot Stomp off the apron. White rolls Sho back into the ring. Gedo with the lateral press for a two count. Gedo applies a rear chin lock. Sho with elbows into the midsection of Gedo. Sho ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Sho drops Gedo with The BackStabber. Gedo tags in White. White clears the ring. White toys around with Sho. White goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho applies a waist lock. White with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho goes for a dropkick, but White holds onto the ropes. Sho creates distance with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Sho tags in Ibushi.

Ibushi knocks Kenta off the apron. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from White. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. White side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Ibushi dives over White. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. White with three sharp elbow strikes. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by White. White rakes the eyes of Ibushi. White drops Ibushi with The Snap DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White with a single leg takedown. White with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ibushi denies The Uranage Slam. White with a knife edge chop. White ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. White pulls Ibushi down to the mat. White tags in Kenta.

Kenta unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Kenta kicks the left hamstring of Ibushi. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi dropkicks Kenta. Ibushi tags in Robinson. Chop/Juice Jab Combination. Robinson with the irish whip. Kenta repeatedly kicks Robinson in the face. Kenta with The Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta applies Game Over. Robinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Kenta drops Robinson with The DDT. Kenta with The Flying Boot. Robinson answers with a Running Corner Clothesline. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Robinson knocks White off the apron. Robinson plays to the crowd. Juice Jabs. Kenta rakes the eyes of Robinson. Robinson avoids The Discus Lariat. Robinson decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Kenta with The Spinning Back Fist. Kenta goes for The Shibata Dropkick, but Robinson counters with The Leg Lariat. Sho and Gedo are tagged in.

Sho ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with a corner clothesline. Sho follows that with combination kicks for a two count. Gedo denies The DeadLift German Suplex. Sho ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Sho Spears Gedo for a two count. Sho goes for The Cross-Arm-PileDriver, but Gedo counters with a Back Body Drop. Gedo with a thumb to the eye. Gedo decks Sho with a JawBreaker. Sho denies The SuperKick. Sho with combination forearm strikes. Gedo drops Sho with The FlatLiner for a two count. White brings his WrestleKingdom Briefcase into the ring. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Robinson dumps Kenta out of the ring. Robinson wipes out Kenta with The SlingShot Pescado. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but White counters with The Sleeper Suplex. Gedo tags in White. White avoids The RoundHouse Kick. White connects with The Release Sleeper Suplex. White plants Sho with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory. After the match, Kenta accepts Juice Robinson’s WrestleKingdom Challenge.

Winner: Jay White, KENTA, and Gedo via Pinfall

