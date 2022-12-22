NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results 12/22/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Francesco Akira vs. Kosei Fujita

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Akira with an arm-drag takeover. Akira applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Akira dropkicks Fujita. Fujita with forearm shivers. Akira rakes the eyes of Fujita. Fujita reverses out of the irish whip from Akira. Fujita scores the elbow knockdown. Akira denies The Boston Crab. Fujita stomps on Akira’s back. Fujita with three forest smashes. Fujita chops Akira. Akira dropkicks Fujita for a one count. Akira with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Akira applies a rear chin lock. Fujita with elbows into the midsection of Akira. Akira clotheslines Fujita for a two count. Akira applies a rear chin lock. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Akira. Akira with an elbow knockdown of his own for a two count. Akira with a blistering chop. Akira slams Fujita’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad.

Akira with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Akira applies a rear chin lock. Fujita with elbows into the midsection of Akira. Fujita ducks under two clotheslines from Akira. Fujita with a running shoulder tackle. Fujita unloads three knife edge chops. Fujita sends Akira to the corner. Fujita with a leaping back elbow smash. Fujita bodyslams Akira. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Akira grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Akira blocks The Front Suplex. Akira with clubbing blows to Fujita’s back. Akira hammers down on the back of Fujita’s neck. Fujita hits The Front Suplex. Fujita reapplies The Boston Crab. Akira refuses to quit. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita slaps Akira in the face. Akira SuperKicks Fujita. Akira with a corner clothesline. Akira with a running elbow smash. Akira follows that with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Fujita denies The Speed Fire. Akira with a straight right hand. Fujita rolls Akira over for a two count. Akira ducks a clothesline from Fujita. Akira with The Half & Half Suplex for a two count. Akira connects with The Speed Fire to pickup the victory.

Winner: Francesco Akira via Pinfall

Second Match: Aaron Henare vs. Yuto Nakashima

Kickboxing Routine after the bell rings. Henare with a tight lockup. Nakashima backs Henare into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nakashima avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Henare and Nakashima continues this kickboxing sequence. Knee Lift Exchange. Nakashima with a double leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Henare grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima runs into Henare. Shoulder Block Exchange. Henare drops Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Henare repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Nakashima. Henare kicks the left shoulder of Nakashima. Henare hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Henare applies a knuckle lock. Henare with two shoulder blocks. Nakashima with two forearm smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Nakashima in the back for a two count. Henare gets Nakashima tied up in the ropes.

Henare with clubbing blows to Nakashima’s chest. Nakashima answers with three sharp elbow strikes. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima sends Henare to the corner. Nakashima with a running elbow smash. Nakashima with a Hip Toss. Nakashima drops Henare with a Mid-Kick for a two count. Henare repeatedly kicks Nakashima in the chest. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Henare delivers his combination offense. Henare with a Mid-Kick of his own. Nakashima denies The Rampage. Nakashima hammers down on the back of Henare’s neck. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare with a high elbow smash. Nakashima avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Nakashima rolls Henare over for a two count. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Henare’s back. Nakashima applies The Boston Crab. Henare grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima goes for a Bodyslam, but Henare blocks it. Nakashima peppers Henare with forearms. Nakashima sends Henare to the corner. Nakashima blocks another Rampage. Nakashima with combo palm strikes. Henare ducks a clothesline from Nakashima. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Henare makes Nakashima pass out to The Ultima Clutch.

Winner: Aaron Henare via Referee Stoppage

Third Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Chain grappling exchange. Khan works on his joint manipulation game. Khan with an arm-bar takedown. Khan applies a top wrist lock. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Standing Switch Exchange. Oiwa goes for an ankle pick, but Khan rolls him over for a two count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oiwa rolls Khan over for a two count. Oiwa dropkicks Khan for a two count. Oiwa stomps on Khan’s back. Forearm Exchange. Khan applies a side headlock.

Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Oiwa stomps on Khan’s chest. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Khan to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa runs into Khan. Khan blocks The GutWrench Suplex. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Oiwa lands back on his feet. Oiwa with a leaping shoulder block. Oiwa hits The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Khan escapes the hold. Khan makes Oiwa tap out to The Head & Arm Choke.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Submission

Fourth Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Tomoaki Honma

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb shoves Honma into the canvas. Strong lockup. Cobb continues to outpower Honma. Cobb backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Honma ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Honma talks smack to Cobb. Forearm Exchange. Honma ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb makes Honma slap himself. Cobb with a crossface. Cobb sends Honma to the corner. Cobb with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Cobb with The Delayed Bodyslam. Cobb stomps on Honma’s back. Surf’s Up. Cobb mocks Honma. Cobb is playing mind games with Honma. Honma with three overhand chops. Cobb kicks Honma in the face. Cobb goes for The Stampede, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma sends Cobb chest first into a turnbuckle pad. Cobb blocks The Bodyslam. Cobb with the irish whip. Honma dodges the leaping back elbow smash. Honma kicks Cobb in the gut. Honma bodyslams Cobb. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Honma ducks a clothesline from Cobb.

Honma with a running back elbow smash. Honma drops Cobb with a Running Bulldog. Cobb avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Cobb goes for a Kokeshi HeadButt of his own, but Honma ducks out of the way. Honma finally delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Cobb denies The PileDriver. Honma with Two Leaping HeadButts for a two count. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma bodyslams Cobb. Honma ascends to the top turnbuckle. Cobb with a running forearm smash. Cobb goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma with a series of chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb hits The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Cobb in the face. Honma with two short-arm lariats. Honma shrugs off a SuperKick from Cobb. Honma HeadButts Cobb. Cobb ducks under a back elbow from Honma. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Sanada vs. Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima and Shota Umino In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and Shota Umino will start things off. Naito is playing mind games with Umino. Sanada tags himself in. Umino takes a swipe at Naito. Makabe tags himself in. Makabe appliesa front face lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Makabe answers with the headscissors escape. Sanada wants Makabe to shake his hand. Makabe blocks a boot from Sanada. Makabe shoves Sanada into the canvas. Sanada blocks The Boston Crab. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Makabe slams Sanada’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Makabe tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Sanada in the gut. Chop Exchange. Kojima with forearm shivers. Sanada dropkicks Kojima. Kojima drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Umino clears the ring. Makabe stomps on Sanada’s chest. Kojima kicks Sanada in the chest. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Sanada to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima ascends to the top turnbuckle. Takagi punches Kojima. Takagi throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. LIJ clears the ring. Naito whips Umino over the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Sanada slaps Kojima in the chest. Sanada sends Kojima chest first into the barricade. Sanada rolls Kojima back into the ring. Naito slams Umino’s head on the timekeeper’s table. Sanada stomps on Kojima’s back. Sanada applies a front face lock. Takagi tags himself in. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi buries his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi mocks Kojima. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi tags in Naito. Wish Bone Attack. Naito slams Kojima’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Kojima. Naito knocks Umino off the ring apron. Combination Cabron. Naito tags in Sanada. Double Irish Whip. Kojima shoves Naito into Sanada. Kojima kicks Naito in the gut. Kojima drops Naito with The Spike DDT. Kojima kicks Sanada in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Umino. Umino with a Headscissors Takeover. Umino kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Umino. Umino holds onto the ropes. Umino kicks Takagi in the face. Umino with a deep arm-drag. Umino dropkicks Takagi to the floor. Naito kicks Umino in the gut. Umino with a Hip Toss. Umino with a basement dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Umino with a SomerSault Senton. Umino mocks Naito. Umino sends Sanada to the corner. Umino with a running elbow smash. Umino with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Sanada hammers down on the back of Umino’s neck. Umino kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Umino. Sanada with The Hurricanrana. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada tags in Takagi.

Takagia blocks a boot from Umino. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi blocks The Uranage Slam. Takagi decks Umino with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Umino kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Umino with The Exploder Suplex. Umino tags in Makabe. Makabe with a running shoulder tackle. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Takagi blocks The Northern Lights Suplex. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Takagi with The Western Lariat. Umino blasts Naito off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takagi side steps Makabe into a turnbuckle pad. Umino ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Umino applies a full nelson lock. Takagi kicks Kojima in the face. Takagi shoves Kojima into Umino. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi kicks Makabe in the face. Makabe Powerslams Takagi for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double shoulder tackle. Makabe clotheslines Takagi for a two count. Makabe with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Takagi decks Makabe with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Naito dumps Umino out of the ring. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi connects with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Sanada via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. Ren Narita & Jado

Zack Sabre Jr and Ren Narita will start things off. Feeling out process. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabre brings Narita down to the mat. Cross-Arm-Breaker Exchange. Sabre transitions into a Triangle Choke. Sabre avoids The PK. Sabre scores the ankle pick. Narita uses his feet to create separation. Narita dodges The PK. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Taichi and Jado are tagged in. Jado challenges Taichi to a sumo fight. Taichi kicks Jado in the gut. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Jado regroups on the outside. Sabre is brawling with Narita. Sabre applies The Ankle Lock on the floor. Sabre stomps on the left knee of Narita. Taichi starts strangling Jado. The referee is losing control of this match. Taichi rolls Jado back into the ring. Taichi stomps on Jado’s back and chest. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre applies a headscissors neck lock. Jado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre tags in Taichi. Jado starts slapping Taichi’s ribs. Taichi goes back to the greco roman throat hold. Taichi abuses the referee’s five count. Sabre tags himself in. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Jado’s neck for a two count. Jado hulks up. Sabre uppercuts Jado. Jado drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Jado tags in Narita.

Big Boot Exchange. Narita with a twisting back elbow smash. Narita with The Bridging Front Suplex for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Narita rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Narita. Sabre applies a side headlock. Narita whips Sabre across the ring. Cobra Twist Exchange. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre kicks the left shoulder of Narita. Narita rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Taichi and Jado are tagged in. Lariat Exchange. Jado with a Falling Lariat for a two count. Jado applies The OJK. Taichi reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Jado goes for The Green Killer, but Sabre gets in the way. Sleeper Hold Exchange. Narita applies The Cobra Clutch. Sabre with a Hip Toss. Sabre kicks Narita in the back. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Sabre. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita kicks Sabre in the back. Second Big Boot Exchange. Jado with a short-arm lariat. Taichi answers with a sumo style takedown. Taichi connects with The Yokozuna Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo In A Fatal Four Way Match

Pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Wato side steps Kanemaru into a turnbuckle pad. Wato with a Headscissors Takeover. Wato shoves Kanemaru into Desperado. Wato with a deep arm-drag. Wato dropkicks Kanemaru to the floor. Wato kicks Desperado in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick. Takahashi dropkicks Wato from behind. Bushi punches Taguchi in the back. Bushi hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Takahashi dumps Wato out of the ring. Double Irish Whip to Taguchi. Taguchi side steps Takahashi into a turnbuckle pad. Taguchi goes for a Hip Attack, but Bushi counters with The Atomic Drop. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick. LIJ sends Taguchi to the corner. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Bullet Club dumps LIJ out of the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Taguchi’s neck. Gedo SuperKicks Taguchi for a two count. Ishimori with a gut punch to Desperado. Bullet Club and Suzuki Gun gangs up on Taguchi.

Taguchi is displaying his fighting spirit. Ishimori kicks Taguchi in the gut. Wato with a leaping back elbow smash to Gedo. Wato stomps on Gedo’s chest. Wato with Two Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreakers. Taguchi with Three Hip Attacks. Hip Attack Party. Double Toe Kick. Wato punches Bushi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Taguchi with The Slingshot Pescado. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Wato dropkicks Takahashi to the floor. Wato with The SomerSault Plancha. Takahashi knocks Ishimori off the ring apron. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick off the apron. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Wato with The Zig Zag. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Taguchi goes for a Hip Attack, but Kanemaru counters with The Atomic Drop.

Enzuigiri Exchange. Bullet Club clears the ring. Double Irish Whip to Wato. Gedo with a running elbow smash. Ishimori with a corner clothesline. Ishimori goes for The Avalanche PowerBomb, but Wato counters with The FrankenSteiner. Gedo launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Desperado yanks Wato off the apron. Taguchi drops Gedo with The Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi unloads a flurry of strikes. LIJ avoids The Double Hip Attack. Takahashi SuperKicks Gedo. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Desperado dumps Bushi out of the ring. Takahashi chops Desperado. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Belly to Back Suplex/Running Dropkick Combination for a two count. Desperado blasts Bushi off the apron. Kanemaru with The British Fall. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Gedo lands back on his feet. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori nails Wato with The Pump Kick. Ishimori connects with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Ishimori yells at the referee. Gedo clocks Taguchi with the brass knuckle punch. Desperado responds with Loco Mono. Desperado plants Gedo with The Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Eight Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and YOH vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Minoru Suzuki will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Suzuki into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Suzuki on the chest. Strong lockup. Suzuki walks Okada into the ropes. Suzuki pats Okada on the chest. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Suzuki applies a hammerlock. Suzuki with a single leg takedown. Tanahashi and Archer are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Archer backs Tanahashi into a turnbuckle pad. Archer is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Strong lockup. Tanahashi side steps Archer into the ropes. Tanahashi signals for the test of strength. Tanahashi stomps on the left foot of Archer. Archer drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tanahahsi lures Archer to the outside. Tanahashi tags in Yoh. Yoh runs around Archer. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Archer. Douki tags himself in. Yoh with a double leg takedown. Douki drops down on the canvas. Douki leapfrogs over Yoh. Yoh applies a waist lock. Douki with a back elbow smash. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Douki into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a Sliding Dropkick.

Douki dumps Yoh face first on the top rope. Douki clears the ring. Archer stomps on Yoh’s chest. Douki dumps Yoh out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Douki whips Yoh over the steel barricade. Douki is choking Yoh with the bo-staff. Archer whips Okada into a barricade. Suzuki attacks Tanahashi with the bell hammer. Forearm Exchange. Douki tags in Suzuki. Archer rolls Yoh back into the ring. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Suzuki rams his boot across Yoh’s face. Yoh unloads a series of chops. Yoh kicks Suzuki in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki goes into the lateral press for a two count. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Archer tags himself in. Archer kicks Yoh in the gut. Archer toys around with Yoh. Archer slams Yoh’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Archer is lighting up Yoh’s chest. Archer goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Yoh crawls under Archer’s legs. Archer sends Yoh to the corner. Archer with two running elbow smashes. Yoh dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Yoh tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. Archer reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada kicks Archer in the gut. Okada drops Archer with The DDT. Okada knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Douki kicks Okada in the gut. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada with a drop toe hold into the top rope. Okada follows that with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Archer goes for The Chokeslam, but Okada lands back on his feet. Side Step Display. Archer with a running elbow smash. Archer tags in Suzuki. Third Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Suzuki. Okada whips Suzuki across the ring. Okada goes for a Dropkick, but Suzuki holds onto the ropes. Suzuki kicks Okada in the face. Suzuki goes for The Helluva Kick, but Okada counters with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Archer off the apron. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams Suzuki. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Suzuki dodges The SlingBlade. Suzuki sends Tanahashi to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki toys around with Tanahashi. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi slaps Suzuki in the face. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Suzuki goes for The Sleeper Hold, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Okada and Yoh clears the ring. Suzuki dropkicks Tanahashi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Tanahashi counters with a Back Body Drop.

Suzuki slaps Tanahashi in the face. Suzuki drops Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Suzuki hyperextends the right leg of Tanahashi. Suzuki applies The Knee Bar. Yoh breaks up the submission hold. Douki dumps Yoh out of the ring. Tanahashi with combo strikes. Suzuki kicks the right knee of Tanahashi. Suzuki reapplies The Knee Bar. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Yoh and Douki are tagged in. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Douki. Yoh with forearm shivers. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a corkscrew forearm. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh bodyslams Douki. Yoh with a Twisting Senton Splash for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Yoh. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh dropkicks Douki. Yoh with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Archer applies a full nelson lock. Tanahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Archer with a Running Crossbody Block. Okada kicks Archer in the gut. Okada with forearm shivers. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Archer with The Big Boot. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Yoh denies Suplex de la Luna. Yoh SuperKicks Douki. Yoh with The Ushigoroshi. Yoh plants Douki with The Direct Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and YOH via Pinfall