First Match: Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Master Wato and Gabriel Kidd will start things off. Wrist Lock Exchange. Wato kicks Kidd in the chest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd grabs a side wrist lock. Kidd starts bending Wato’s fingers. Wato with a drop toe hold. Wato grapevines the legs of Kidd. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd applies a side headlock. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Wato whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Kidd. Wato with a back elbow smash. Wato follows that with The Mid-Kick. Wato kicks Kidd in the chest. Wato applies a front face lock. Tiger Mask tags himself in. Kidd kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Kidd punches Tiger Mask in the back. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd applies a wrist lock. Kidd tags in Tsuji.

Tsuji hammers down on the right shoulder of Tiger Mask. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji sends Tiger Mask to the corner. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tiger Mask answers with Two Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask repeatedly kicks Tsuji in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Tiger Mask tags in Taguchi. Taguchi repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes for a two count. Taguchi applies a rear chin lock. Taguchi transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Uemura breaks up the submission hold. Taguchi kicks Uemura in the gut. Taguchi dumps Uemura out of the ring. Taguchi applies a wrist lock. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato works on the left wrist of Tsuji. Wato kicks Tsuji in the chest. Wato whips Tsuji across the ring. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato kicks Tsuji in the back for a two count. Wato blasts Tsuji with The Mid-Kick. Wato tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with clubbing mid-kicks. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask kicks the left hamstring of Tsuji. Tiger Mask with an open palm strike. Tsuji bodyslams Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Tsuji. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver.

Taguchi and Kidd are tagged in. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Kidd knocks Wato off the ring apron. Kidd kicks Taguchi in the face. Kidd dropkicks Taguchi. Taguchi denies The BrainBuster. Kidd with a double hand chop. Kidd drills Taguchi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kidd goes for The Double Arm Suplex, but Taguchi counters with a Back Body Drop. Kidd rolls Taguchi over for a two count. Kidd kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi drops Kidd with The Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato delivers his combination offense. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Kidd dropkicks Wato. Kidd tags in Uemura. Uemura knocks Tiger Mask off the apron. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura sends Wato to the corner. Uemura with The Corner Dropkick. Wato negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato with combination hamstring kick. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick. Uemura rocks Wato with forearm shivers. Wato kicks Uemura in the face. Wato ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato delivers another RoundHouse Kick. Wato connects with The Recientemente for a two count. Taguchi kicks Kidd in the gut. Taguchi dumps Kidd out of the ring. Wato drags Uemura to the corner. Wato plants Uemura with The RPP to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato via Pinfall

Second Match: Sanada, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. EVIL, Taiji Ishimori, and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sanada attacks EVIL before the bell rings. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Ishimori’s back. Sanada punches EVIL in the back. Sanada drives EVIL back first into the steel barricade. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Ishimori blocks it. Ishimori goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori slips off Takahashi’s back. Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi blasts Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Ishimori whips Takahashi into the exposed steel. EVIL knocks Sanada off the ring apron. EVIL sends Sanada chest first into the barricade. Ishimori stomps on the midsection of Takahashi. Ishimori stands on Takahashi’s back. Ishimori with a Knee Drop. Ishimori abuses the referee’s five count. Ishimori tags in Togo.

Togo kicks Ishimori in the back. Togo with an elbow drop. Togo with The Hair Swing. Togo punches Takahashi in the jaw. Togo with a Fist Drop for a two count. Togo argues with the referee. Togo applies a wrist lock. Takahashi unloads a flurry of chops. Togo HeadButts Takahashi. Togo grabs a side wrist lock. Togo whips Takahashi into the exposed steel. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL stands on Takahashi’s face. Takahashi with Three Overhand Chops. EVIL once again sends Takahashi back first into the exposed steel. EVIL blocks a boot from Takahashi. EVIL throws the right leg of Takahashi into the referee’s hands. Takahashi denies the thrust kick. Takahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Sanada knocks Bullet Club off the apron. Sanada dumps EVIL out of the ring. Sanada repeatedly whips EVIL into the barricades. Sanada transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee admonishes Sanada. Sanada rolls EVIL back into the ring. EVIL kicks the middle rope. EVIL gives Sanada a barricade receipt. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a Double Dropkick. Sanada tags in Takagi.

Takagi blocks a boot from Togo. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Ishimori kicks Takagi in the back. Takagi knocks Ishimori off the apron. Togo rolls Takagi over for a two count. Togo applies The CrossFace. Togo sends Takagi across the ring. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Togo. EVIL trips Takagi from the outside. Togo wraps the choker around Takagi’s neck. Takagi drives Togo back first into the canvas. Takagi hits The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. EVIL drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Sanada. EVIL shoves Sanada towards the referee. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines EVIL. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory. After the match, Sanada and EVIL are swinging chairs at each other. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Sanada dumps EVIL out of the ring. Sanada and EVIL starts brawling to the backstage area.

Winner: Sanada, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Third Match: Toru Yano (c) vs. Bad Luck Fale w/Chase Owens In A Bodyslam/Last Corner Pad Challenge For The KOPW 2020 Trophy

Fale attacks Yano before the bell rings. Fale stomps on the KOPW Trophy. Yano denies The Bodyslam. Fale delivers a gut punch. Fale pulls off Yano’s jacket. Yano brought a backpack to the ring. Fale stomps on Yano’s chest. Fale pulls out a bag of dirt from the backpack. Owens attacks Yano behind the referee’s back. Yano sends Owens back first into the steel barricade. Yano ducks a clothesline from Fale. Yano shoves Fale into Owens. Yano blinds Fale with a sanitizer mist. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Fale with two haymakers. Fale punches Yano in the back. Fale rolls Yano back into the ring. Fale stomps on Yano’s chest. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale with a gut punch. Fale whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Fale. Yano slaps Fale in the back of the head. Fale is pissed. Fale drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Fale repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back. Fale attacks Yano with the turnbuckle pad.

Yano removes another turnbuckle pad. Yano side steps Fale into the exposed steel. Yano blasts Fale with the turnbuckle pad. Fale punches Yano in the back. Fale goes for a Bodyslam, but Yano lands back on his feet. Yano removed the red turnbuckle pad. Fale continues to stomp on Yano’s back. Fale goes for a Bodyslam, but Yano clings onto the top rope. Fale with a forearm smash. Fale kicks Yano in the back. Yano sends Fale chest first into the exposed steel. Owens prevents Yano from removing the blue turnbuckle pad. Fale stomps on Yano’s chest. Fale with another gut punch. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Fale levels Yano with a Body Avalanche. Fale goes for a Bodyslam, but Yano tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Yano throws the dirt bag at the referee. Fale bodyslams Yano, but the referee didn’t see it. Yano delivers the low blow. Owens with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Yano throws the dirt bag at Owens. Yano kicks Fale in the nuts. Yano bodyslams Fale to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still Holder Of The KOPW 2020 Trophy, Toru Yano via Bodyslam

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: KENTA & Jay White w/Gedo vs. Satoshi Kojima & Toa Henare

Kenta and Satoshi Kojima will start things off. Kenta is playing mind games with Kojima. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kojima backs Kenta into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kojima slaps Kenta in the chest. Kenta kicks Kojima in the face. Kenta applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta runs into Kojima. Kojima drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Kenta’s back. Haymaker Exchange. Kojima stands on Kenta’s back. Kojima tags in Henare. Henare stomps on Kenta’s back. Kenta repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Henare. Henare delivers his combination offense. Henare with a Running Tomahawk Chop for a two count. Kenta fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Henare knocks White off the ring apron. Henare with a forearm smash. White pulls Henare out of the ring. White sends Henare back first into the steel barricade. White wraps the cable chord around Henare’s neck. White is putting the boots to Henare. White rolls Henare back into the ring. Kenta with the lateral press for a one count. Kenta tags in White.

White repeatedly stomps on Henare’s hamstrings. White is choking Henare with his knee. The referee admonishes White. Kenta kicks Henare in the face. White with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a one count. White tags in Kenta. Kenta stomps on Henare’s ribs. Kenta uses the middle rope as a weapon. Kenta puts his knee on the back of Henare’s neck. Kenta stomps on Henare’s back. Kenta with a cocky cover for a two count. Kenta repeatedly slams Henare’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare hulks up. Henare with a HeadButt/Back Elbow Smash Combination. Kenta rakes the eyes of Henare. Kenta with the irish whip. Henare drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Henare tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks White off the apron. Kenta with forearm shivers. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Kenta to the corner. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kenta kicks Kojima in the face. Machine Gun Forearms. Kenta mocks Kojima. Kenta with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Kojima with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kojima with The DDT for a two count. Kenta denies The Koji Cutter. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Kenta with The DDT for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kenta blocks a lariat from Kojima. Kenta with Two Spinning Back Fists. Kojima drills Kenta with The BrainBuster. White and Henare are tagged in.

Henare runs after White. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of White. White reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare with a running shoulder tackle. Henare goes for The Samoan Drop, but White lands back on his feet. White kicks Henare in the gut. Henare denies the irish whip. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Henare follows that with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Henare applies a waist lock. White grabs the middle rope which forces the break. White kicks Henare in the gut. White with The Snap DDT. White with Two Running European Uppercuts. White repeatedly kicks Henare in the face. Henare is pissed. Henare with clubbing elbow smashes. Henare clotheslines White for a two count. Kenta drops Henare with The Big Boot. Kojima with a running forearm smash. Kojima kicks Kenta out of the ring. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White unloads a series of knife edge chops. Henare blocks a boot from White. Henare with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Henare with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. White negates The TOA Bottom. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White plants Henare with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White & KENTA via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ospreay attacks Okada before the bell rings. Ospreay kicks Okada in the gut. Ospreay punches Okada in the back. Ospreay transitions into a corner mount. Okada with forearm shivers. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay kicks Okada in the chest. Okada drops Ospreay with The Big Boot. Okada stomps on Ospreay’s back. Okada hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Tanahashi and Khan are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi unloads three open palm strikes. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Tanahashi tags in Honma. Okada knocks The Empire off the apron. Honma punhes Khan in the back. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with a basement dropkick. Honma with an elbow drop for a two count. Honma targets Khan’s back. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Honma bodyslams Khan. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Khan tackles Tanahashi. Ground and Pound Exchange. Khan applies The Heel Hook. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Khan drags Tanahashi to the corner. Khan tags in Cobb. The Empire gangs up on Tanahashi. Cobb headbutts the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Cobb with forearm shivers. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Cobb carries Tanahashi around the ring. Cobb drives his knee into Tanahashi’s back. Cobb dumps Tanahashi back first on the canvas. Cobb taunts Okada. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Ospreay with The Knee Crusher. Ospreay starts chanting for himself. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Ospreay applies a front face lock. Khan tags himself in. Khan kicks the back of Tanahashi’s left knee. Khan stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops for a two count. Khan talks smack to Tanahashi. Khan is putting pressure to the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Tanahashi creates distance with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Okada and Ospreay are tagged in. Okada dodges The Big Boot. Okada with forearm shivers. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Ospreay. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks Cobb off the apron. Okada sends Ospreay to the corner. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Ospreay in the gut. Okada drops Ospreay with The DDT for a two count. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay applies a waist lock. Okada decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay blocks a boot from Okada. Ospreay kicks the left hamstring of Okada. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay with a Running European Uppercut. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Okada denies The Storm Breaker. Okada applies The Money Clip. Ospreay with a deep arm-drag. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Okada. Okada uppercuts Ospreay. Ospreay nails Okada with The Hook Kick. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Cobb with a chop/forearm combination. Cobb sends Okada to the corner. Okada side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb kicks Okada in the face. Okada with The FlapJack. Okada tags in Honma.

Honma with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Honma. Honma with clubbing elbow smashes. Cobb shrugs off two lariats from Honma. Cobb kicks Honma in the gut. Honma ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Honma clotheslines Cobb. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Cobb delivers his combination offense. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Honma lands back on his feet. Cobb applies a waist lock. Honma decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Ospreay kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Okada dropkicks Ospreay to the floor. Khan kicks Okada in the gut. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Lariat Exchange. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma goes for The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt, but Cobb ducks out of the way. Khan nails Honma with The Pump Kick. Ospreay with a forearm shot across the back of Honma’s neck. Cobb connects with The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb scores a right jab. Honma blocks a lariat from Cobb. HeadButt Exchange. Cobb with The Western Lariat. Cobb plants Homna with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory. After the match, Ospreay drops Okada with The Rolling Elbow. Tanahashi attacks The Empire with a steel chair.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Updated NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Match Card

Night One: January 4, 2021

Dark Match: New Japan Rambo

1.) Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo. The Winner Will Battle Taiji Ishimori For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship On Night Two

2.) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

3.) KENTA vs. TBD For The IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Right To Challenge Contract

4.) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan

5.) Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay w/Bea Priestley

6.) Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi For Both The IWGP Heavyweight/Intercontinental Championship

Night Two: January 5, 2021

Dark Match: Stardom Exhibition

1.) Fatal Four Way Match For The KOPW 2021 Trophy

2.) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

3.) Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb For The NEVER OpenWeight Championship

4.) Sanada vs. EVIL w/Dick Togo

5.) Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi/El Phantasmo For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

6.) Tetsuya Naito/Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White w/Gedo For Both The IWGP Heavyweight/Intercontinental Championship

Sixth Match: Kota Ibushi & SHO vs. Tetsuya Naito & Bushi

Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Naito with a waist lock go-behind. Hammerlock Exchange. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Chain grappling exchange. Ibushi with a side headlock takeover. Naito answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sho and Bushi are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sho applies a side headlock. Sho whips Bushi across the ring. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho drops Bushi with a shoulder tackle. Sho applies a front face lock. Sho tags in Ibushi. Double Irish Whip. Bushi holds onto the ropes. Bushi kicks Sho in the face. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Bushi shoves Ibushi into Sho. Ibushi decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana.

Naito repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s back. Bushi whips Sho into the steel barricade. Naito sends Ibushi back first into the barricade. Naito hammers down on the back of Ibushi’s neck. Naito drives Ibushi back first into the barricade. Ibushi gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Bushi stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito is putting the boots to Ibushi. Naito toys around with Ibushi. Naito rakes the eyes of Ibushi. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito dropkicks the back of Ibushi’s neck for a one count. Naito applies the cravate. Ibushi puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Naito slams Ibushi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Ibushi with elbows into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi answers with a knee lift. Ibushi dropkicks Bushi. Naito knocks Sho off the ring apron. Naito repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi creates distance with The Double Pele Kick. Ibushi tags in Sho.

Sho drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho blasts Bushi with The PK for a two count. Sho goes for a German Supex, but Bushi blocks it. Sho Spears Bushi for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho maintains wrist control. Sho with an Arm-Ringer. Bushi rakes the eyes of Sho. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Bushi with The DDT. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Sho in the gut. Naito punches Sho in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but Sho counters with The Vertical Suplex. Sho tags in Ibushi. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with The Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Forearm Exchange. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito kicks Ibushi in the gut. Bushi flips Ibushi into a basement dropkick from Naito. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito puts Ibushi on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Ibushi decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi with an Inside Out Lariat. Ibushi hits The Last Ride for a two count.

Naito denies The Kamigoye. Naito drops Ibushi with Gloria. Sho and Bushi are tagged in. Second Forearm Exchange. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Sho avoids The Rewind Kick. Sho applies a waist lock. Bushi with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Bushi. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Sho. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Bushi dropkicks Sho. Bushi has Sho draped across the top strand. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi with The Draping DDT on the apron. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Sho avoids MX. Ibushi with The V-Trigger. Naito avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Naito connects with The Destino. Naito goes for The Destino, but Sho counters with The Cross-Arm-PileDriver. Bushi responds with The CodeBreaker. Third Forearm Exchange. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho clotheslines Bushi. Sho hits The PowerBreaker for a two count. Sho plants Bushi with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi & SHO via Pinfall

