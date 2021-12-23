NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome 12/23/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima

Master Wato and Ryohei Oiwa will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Oiwa sends Wato into the ropes. Oiwa with a Hip Toss. Oiwa tags in Nakashima. Oiwa knocks Taguchi off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato drops Nakashima with The Mid-Kick. Wato stomps on Nakashima’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Wato kicks Nakashima in the back. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes for a two count. Taguchi with another snap mare takedown. Taguchi tags in Wato.

Wato kicks Nakashima in the ribs. Wato bodyslams Nakashima for a two count. Nakashima kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi gets Nakashima in odd pinning predicaments. Taguchi stomps on Nakashima’s back. Taguchi slams Nakashima’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Taguchi with the irish whip. Nakashima kicks Taguchi in the face. Taguchi kicks Nakashima in the gut. Nakashima with a Hip Toss. Nakashima tags in Oiwa. Oiwa scores the forearm knockdown. Oiwa knocks Wato off the apron. Oiwa with the irish whip. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa follows that with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Oiwa applies the single leg crab. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s back. Standing Switch/Back Elbow Exchange. Taguchi hits The Hip Attack. Wato and Nakashima are tagged in. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Nakashima. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Double Irish Whip. Nakashima with a flying forearm smash. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Nakashima follows that with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Nakashima applies The Boston Crab. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Nakashima with an inside cradle for a two count. Nakashima rolls Wato over for a two count. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Wato dropkicks Nakashima for a two count. Wato makes Nakashima tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato via Submission

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Kosei Fujita vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and Taka Michinoku In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Goto and Sabre are also exchanging forearms. Choke Hold Party. Taichi sends Goto to the corner. Goto ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Taichi side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi dodges The Running Uppercut. Misfired Clotheslines. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks & Axe Bombers. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Stereo Toe Kicks. Hashi dumps Sabre out of the ring. Goto with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Sabre denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Sabre. Chaos goes for Shoto, but Taichi gets in the way. Taichi drops Goto with The Axe Bomber. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Sabre with a running uppercut. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick.

Taichi nails Hashi with The Hook Kick. Goto with a corner clothesline. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Hashi with a running chop. Taichi side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Sabre answers with The PK. Michinoku and Fujita are tagged in. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita whips Michinoku across the ring. Fujita with two dropkicks for a one count. Fujita bodyslams Michinoku. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Michinoku grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita stomps on Michinoku’s back. Fujita with forearm shivers. Michinoku kicks Fujita in the face. Fujita answers with more forearms. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Fujita rolls Michinoku over for a two count. Fujita with an inside cradle for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Michinoku. Michinoku makes Fujita tap out to The CrossFace.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and Taka Michinoku via Submission

Third Match: Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yuji Nagata & Toru Yano

Suzuki Gun attacks Yano and Nagata before the bell rings. Kanemaru immediately attacks Yano with the whiskey bottle. Kanemaru with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Yano. Kanemaru stomps on Yano’s back. Kanemaru rolls Yano back into the rin. Kanemaru slams Yano’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru attacks Yano from behind. Kanemaru repeatedly slams Yano’s head on the exposed steel. Kanemaru continues to do these transition stomps. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Kanemaru is choking Yano with his boot. Suzuki Gun abuses the referee’s five count. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Yano grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki stomps on Yano’s back. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Nagata.

Nagata kicks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Suzuki to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki denies The Exploder Suplex. Suzuki with the irish whip. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a one count. Suzuki kicks Nagata in the back of the head. Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki kicks Nagata in the face. Suzuki blocks a boot from Nagata. Suzuki rocks Nagata with a forearm smash. Suzuki with The Big Boot. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Yano and Kanemaru are tagged in. Yano dodges The Big Boot. Yano rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Kanemaru into the exposed steel. Yano pours whiskey over Kanemaru. Kanemaru delivers The Suntory Surprise. Kanemaru clocks Yano with the whiskey bottle. Kanemaru continues to attack Yano with the whiskey bottle which forces the disqualification.

Winner: Toru Yano & Yuji Nagata via Disqualification

Fourth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, YOH, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos and TenCozy attacks House Of Torture before the bell rings. Ishii immediately whips EVIL into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. TenCozy gangs up on Takahashi. Double Toe Kick to Togo. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Kojima kicks Takahashi in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Takahashi to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. EVIL runs interference. Takahashi throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Takahashi kicks Kojima in the gut. EVIL grabs Kojima from behind. Kojima with a toe kick. Kojima decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Kojima with Two DDT’s. Kojima tags in Ishii. Ishii repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Sho attacks Ishii from behind. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Yoh uppercuts Sho. Ishii rocks Sho with a forearm smash. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Yoh with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishii drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Ishii into the exposed steel. House Of Torture clears the ring.

EVIL is choking Ishii with his boot. EVIL stomps on Ishii’s face. EVIL drives Yoh back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. Takahashi tags in Togo. House Of Torture repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo dumps Ishii out of the ring. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Ishii. EVIL attacks Ishii with the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL rolls Ishii back into the ring. Togo starts yelling at the referee. Togo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Takahashi backs Ishii into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL taunts Yoh. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses House Of Torture for leverage. TenCozy comes to the aid of Ishii. That leads us to another pier six brawl on the outside. EVIL stands on the back of Ishii’s head. EVIL with the irish whip. Ishii side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho stomps on Ishii’s back. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii tags in Yoh.

Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying corkscrew elbow. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Takahashi into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a Sliding Dropkick. Yoh follows that with The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh rolls Sho back into the ring. Yoh transitions into a ground and pound attack. Yoh stomps on Sho’s chest. Sho begs for mercy. Yoh tugs on Sho’s hair. Sho starts bending Yoh’s fingers. Yoh matrix under a clothesline from Sho. Sho blocks The SuperKick. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh applies a waist lock. Sho continues to bend Yoh’s fingers. Yoh uppercuts Sho. Sho with a running elbow smash. Yoh dropkicks Sho. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Sho denies The Direct Drive. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Yoh with a forearm smash. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Togo kicks Yoh in the back. Sho Spears Yoh. Sho tags in Togo.

Togo stomps on Yoh’s back. Togo with two haymakers. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Togo. Yoh drops Togo with a NeckBreaker. Yoh tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks EVIL off the ring apron. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan headbutts Togo in the chest. Tenzan kicks Togo in the gut. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Togo with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Togo’s back. Togo with the greco roman eye poke. Togo punches Tenzan in the jaw for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Takahashi. Togo wraps the choker around Tenzan’s neck. Kojima with Two Rolling Elbows. Togo rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Tenzan connects with The Mountain Bomb for a two count. Chaos clears the ring. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Takahashi breaks up the submission hold. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. EVIL nails Tenzan with the NEVER Openweight Title. Togo goes into the lateral press to pickup the victory. After the match, EVIL rolls Ishii back into the ring. Sho grabs the wrench. Yoh with Two SuperKicks. Ishii drops EVIL with an Inside Out Lariat.

Winner: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Tomoaki Honma, Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask vs. KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Tiger Mask and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Overhand Chop Exchange. Tiger Mask with Three Mid-Kicks. Tiger Mask drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Tiger Mask whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori dives over Tiger Mask. Ishimori avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger Mask stomps on Ishimori’s back. Tiger Mask tags in Okada. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada sends Ishimori to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Ishimori in the gut. Okada drops Ishimori with The DDT for a two count. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Kenta attacks Tanahashi from behind. Bullet Club clears the ring. Bullet Club gangs up on Tanahashi and Okada. Ishimori brings Tanahashi to the blue corner. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo shoves Eagles off the ring apron. Phantasmo cartwheels around the ring. Back Rake Party. Kenta illegally stands on Tanahashi’s face. Owens repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Owens tags in Kenta.

Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Kenta with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Kenta shoves Tanahashi into the referee. Bullet Club again clears the ring. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Kenta drops Tanahashi with The DDT. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Kenta whips Tanahashi with the kendo stick. Tug Of War. Tanahashi floors Kenta with an open palm strike. Phantasmo and Eagles are tagged in. Eagles with a Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Leg Lariat. Eagles pops back on his feet. Eagles knocks Ishimori and Owens off the apron. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Fale. Eagles dropkicks Fale off the apron. Eagles with clubbing mid-kicks. Eagles with a Flying Mid-Kick. Eagles follows that with The Shotgun Meteora. Ishimori kicks Eagles in the gut. Ishimori kicks Tiger Mask in the face. Double Enzuigiri. Phantasmo answers with two back rakes. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo launches Eagles over the top rope. Apron Enzuigiri/Roundhouse Kick Combination. Eagles with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Phantasmo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Phantasmo denies Turbo Backpack. Phantasmo with The Reverse Suplex. Phantasmo tags in Owens. Owens dumps Eagles face first on the turnbuckle pad. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Eagles fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Eagles avoids The Shining Wizard. Eagles rolls Owens over for a two count. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles hits The Asai DDT. Eagles tags in Honma. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma knocks Fale off the apron. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Owens to the corner, Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Owens avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Another brawl breaks out.

Double Irish Whip. Owens with a running forearm smash. Kenta with a corner clothesline. Fale levels Honma with The Body Avalanche. Owens drops Honma with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Kenta dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Bullet Club goes for The Grenade Launcher, but Okada gets in the way. Fale goes for The Grenade, but Okada counters with a dropkick. Okada kicks Owens in the gut. Okada goes for a Tiger Driver, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Okada dropkick Owens. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Eagles and Tiger Mask tosses Bullet Club out of the ring. Owens denies The PileDriver. Honma with a throat thrust. Owens delivers his combination offense. Owens nails Honma with The V-Trigger. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Kenta delivers multiple chair shots to Tanahashi

Winner: KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

LIJ attacks United Empire before the bell rings. Cobb is raining down haymakers. Cobb HeadButts Naito. Sanada with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Cobb takes a trip to the barricade courtesy of Naito. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cobb. Naito rolls Cobb back into the ring. Naito tugs on Cobb’s hair. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi wraps the left leg of Cobb around the middle rope. Takagi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cobb. Takagi applies a front face lock. Cobb blocks The Vertical Suplex. Sanada with a low dropkick. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a one count. Takagi drags Cobb to the corner. Takagi tags in Sanada. Wish Bone Attack. Sanada repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Cobb. Sanada applies a toe and ankle hold. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito is putting the boots to the left knee of Cobb. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb with clubbing elbow smashes. Cobb with an Inside Out Lariat. United Empire clears the ring. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cobb carries Naito to the corner. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan kicks Naito in the gut. Khan is choking Naito with his boot. Khan ducks a clothesline from Naito. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan bodyslams Naito for a two count. Khan whips Naito into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags in Henare.

Henare with a gut punch. Henare with Two HeadButts. Naito answers with forearm shivers. Henare punches Naito in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Naito in the back for a two count. Henare slams Naito’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Henare with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Henare applies a front face lock. Henare tags in Cobb. Cobb HeadButts Naito in the back. Cobb punches Naito in the back. Cobb goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb blocks a boot from Naito. Cobb with a straight right hand. Cobb goes for a Running Belly to Back Suplex, but Naito counters with a side headlock takeover. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Sanada and Khan are tagged in. Sanada dodges The Pump Kick. Sanada with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Khan. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada with The Atomic Drop to Khan. Sanada follows that with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Khan back into the ring.

Single Leg Takedown Exchange. Khan denies The Paradise Lock. Khan fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Sanada counters with a deep arm-drag. Khan drops Sanada with The Flatliner. Khan applies a leg lock. Khan turns Sanada over. Khan repeatedly slaps Sanada in the ass. Khan rolls Sanada over for a two count. Sanada blocks The Pump Kick. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Khan. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Khan with a judo throw. Khan tags in Henare. Henare with Two Mid-Kicks. Henare rocks Takagi with a forearm smash. Henare with another Mid-Kick for a one count. Henare slams Takagi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare follows that with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Cobb knocks Naito off the apron. Henare with combo bodyshots in the corner. Double Irish Whip. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Henare drops Takagi with The PK for a two count.

Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi ducks under two clotheslines from Henare. Takagi blocks a lariat from Henare. Takagi with combo forearms. Takagi scores a right jab. Henare with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi decks Henare with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores another right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Henare denies Last Of The Dragon. Khan nails Takagi with The Pump Kick. Sanada with a forearm smash. Khan answers with a throat thrust. Khan with the irish whip. Khan catches Sanada in mid-air. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies a waist lock. Khan decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Cobb denies The Destino. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito connects with The Destino. Naito side steps Henare into the turnbuckle pad. Henare takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plants Henare with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. El Desperado & Douki

Hiromu Takahashi and El Desperado will start things off. Hand fighting display. Front Face Lock Exchange. Chain Grappling Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Desperado backs Takahashi into the ropes. Takahashi turns Desperado over. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Desperado avoids the knife edge chop. Desperado with an overhand chop. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Takahashi drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Desperado drops down on the canvas. Short-Arm Reversal by Desperado. Desperado applies a side headlock. Takahashi whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Desperado holds onto the ropes. Desperado stomps on Takahashi’s back. Palm Strike Exchange. Chop Exchange. Desperado rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Desperado whips Takahashi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Desperado with a corner clothesline. Desperado tags in Douki.

Suzuki Gun repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi with elbows into the midsection of Douki. Douki kicks Takahashi in the back. Takahashi kicks Douki in the gut. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Douki. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi knocks Desperado off the apron. Takahashi tosses Desperado around the ringside area. Bushi is choking Douki with his boot. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Bushi stomps on Douki’s chest. Bushi slams Douki’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a double handed chop for a one count. Douki with heavy bodyshots. Bushi hammers down on the back of Douki’s neck. Bushi drops Douki with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. LIJ with The LAT for a two count. Takahashi wraps Douki’s ponytail around his neck. Takahashi applies The Camel Clutch. Douki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Takahashi tags in Bushi.

Bushi stomps on Douki’s chest. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Douki’s neck. Douki rakes the eyes of Bushi. Bushi kicks the left knee of Douki. Douki dumps Bushi face first on the top rope. Douki kicks Bushi out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Douki whips Bushi into the barricade. Takahashi is brawling with Desperado. Douki slams the left knee of Bushi on the floor. Bushi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Douki tags in Desperado. Suzuki Gun slams Bushi’s knees on the canvas. Desperado with a Knee Drop. Desperado applies a side headlock. Desperado with another knee drop for a two count. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Bushi. Desperado bodyslams Bushi. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki stomps on Bushi’s chest. Bushi with heavy bodyshots. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Douki tags in Desperado. Desperado stands on the left knee of Bushi. Bushi with a flurry of overhand chops. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Bushi. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi with The Flying Hurricanrana. Desperado stomps on the back of Bushi’s left knee. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi applies a waist lock. Desperado decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Douki attacks Takahashi from behind. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi shoves Desperado into Douki. Belly to Back Suplex/Hurricanrana Combination. Takahashi with two corner clotheslines. Takahashi side steps Douki into Desperado. Takahashi with The Shotgun Dropkick. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Desperado fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Desperado blocks a boot from Takahashi. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado hyperextends the left leg of Takahashi. Desperado with The Standing Frog Splash on the left knee of Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly kicks Desperado in the chest. Desperado with two knife edge chops. Forearm Exchange. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki with a corner clothesline. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi applies The D. Bushi with The Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Douki puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi tags in Bushi.

Bushi slams Douki’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with the irish whip. Douki side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with The Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Bushi drops Douki with The DDT for a two count. Douki denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi thrust kicks the midsection of Douki. Douki dropkicks Bushi. Douki with a shoulder block. Douki hits The Day Break. Bushi denies Suplex De La Luna. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Douki. Bushi with The Backstabber. Bushi with a Leaping DDT on the ring apron. Bushi follows that with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Douki avoids The MX. Desperado Spears Bushi. Takahashi scores the forearm knockdown. Douki with a flying forearm smash. Bushi answers with The CodeBreaker. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Takahashi SuperKicks Desperado. Desperado with an Inside Out Lariat.

Second Forearm Exchange. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Bushi with The Backstabber. Douki tags in Desperado. Desperado knocks Takahashi off the apron. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Bushi uses his feet to create separation. Desperado dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Douki gets Takahashi trapped in The Italian Stretch No. 32. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi denies Guitarra de Angel. Desperado kicks the left knee of Bushi. Bushi dropkicks Desperado. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Takahashi SuperKicks Desperado. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Desperado counters with Numero Dos. Takahashi rolls Desperado over for a two count.

Desperado rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Third Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takahashi with a running elbow smash. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Takahashi with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Desperado denies Victory Royal. Takahashi SuperKicks Desperado. Takahashi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takahashi connects with The Victory Royal for a two count. Bushi dumps Douki out of the ring. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb II, but Desperado counters with The El Es Culero for a two count. Desperado floors Takahashi with Loco Mono. Desperado goes for The Pinche Loco, but Takahashi counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Takahashi with an inside cradle as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

