NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results 12/23/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: SHO & Yujiro Takahashi vs. Yuto Nakashima & Jado

Sho and Jado will start things off. Sho kicks Jado in the gut. Sho applies a side headlock. Jado whips Sho across the ring. Sho runs into Jado. Jado stops Sho in his tracks. Jado with two fake out slaps. Jado sends Sho to the corner. Jado tags in Nakashima. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima continues to stomp on Sho’s chest. Nakashima is choking Sho with his boot. Sho starts bending Nakashima’s fingers. Sho with the arm-ringer on the top rope. Sho pulls Nakashima out of the ring. Sho wraps the left hand of Nakashima around the steel barricade. Sho kicks the barricade. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Sho wraps the left hand of Nakashima around the bottom turnbuckle bar. Sho rolls Nakashima back into the ring. Sho goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sho tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Nakashima in the ribs. Takahashi applies a wrist lock.

Takahashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi bodyslams Nakashima for a two count. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Sho kicks Nakashima in the back. Takahashi with two palm strikes. Jado drives his knee into Takahashi’s back. Takahashi kicks Nakashima in the gut. Nakashima drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima knocks Sho off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Nakashima with a toe kick. Jado with a running knee lift. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown for a two count. Nakashima applies The Boston Crab. Jado gets Sho trapped in The The OJK. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima stomps on Takahashi’s back and chest. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Takahashi kicks Nakashima in the face. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Nakashima. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi connects with The Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

Young Lions starts things off with Stereo Dropkicks. Double Irish Whip to Ishii. Double Dropkick. Young Lions sends Yano to the corner. Two Running Back Elbow Smashes. Oiwa bodyslams Yano. Young Lions are putting the boots to Yano. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano whips Oiwa into the exposed steel. Yano kicks Fujita in the gut. Yano sends Fujita chest first into the exposed steel. Yano dumps Oiwa out of the ring. Yano whips Oiwa into the steel barricade. Yano rolls Oiwa back into the ring. Yano stomps on Oiwa’s back. Yano with a Hip Toss for a two count. Yano tags in Ishii. Ishii repeatedly kicks Oiwa in the face. Chop Exchange. Ishii is mauling Oiwa in the corner. Ishii with forearm shivers. Oiwa shoves Ishii. Oiwa slaps Ishii in the chest. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Second Chop Exchange. Ishii slams Oiwa’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii tags in Yano.

Yano repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Oiwa with an overhand chop. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Yano rakes the eyes of Oiwa. Oiwa dropkicks Yano. Oiwa tags in Fujita. Fujita with three knife edge chops. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita sends Yano to the corner. Fujita with a running back elbow smash. Yano blocks The Front Suplex. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Yano. Fujita slaps Yano in the face. Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita dropkicks Yano. Yano blocks The Boston Crab. Fujita stomps on Yano’s back and chest. Fujita whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Fujita. Yano slaps Fujita in the back of the head. Fujita with forearm shivers. Yano tugs on Fujita’s hair. Yano with a hair pull takedown. Yano tags in Ishii. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Fujita tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa drops Ishii with a running shoulder tackle.

Ishii blocks The GutWrench Suplex. Third Chop Exchange. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Fujita knocks Yano off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Forearm. Yano trips Fujita from the outside. Oiwa decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Yano with a shoulder block to Oiwa. Yano slams Oiwa’s head on the top rope. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Oiwa goes for a Dropkick, but Ishii holds onto the ropes. Oiwa with an inside cradle for a two count. Fujita with a forearm smash. Oiwa follows that with a quick rollup for a two count. Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Oiwa with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Oiwa dropkicks Ishii. Oiwa hits The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Ishii blocks The Boston Crab. Oiwa with three overhand chops. Oiwa slaps Ishii in the face. Ishii responds with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Ishii makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano via Submission

Third Match: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan, Aaron Henare and Francesco Akira vs. Ren Narita, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Tiger Mask In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

The Great O-Khan and Tomoaki Honma will start things off. Khan side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Khan rocks Narita with a forearm smash. Honma with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Honma grabs Khan’s braid. Narita & Honma with a Running Boot/Kokeshi HeadButt Combination. Narita kicks Cobb in the face. Honma with a short-arm lariat. Narita delivers his combination offense. Honma lands more Kokeshi HeadButt for good measure. Honma plays around Khan’s braid. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Khan ducks a clothesline from Honma. Khan wraps his braid around Honma’s neck. The referee calls for a clean break. Khan is choking Honma in the corner. Khan tags in Akira. Akira chops Honma. Akira with clubbing shoulder blocks. Akira sweep out the legs of Honma. Akira is choking Honma with his boot. Akira tags in Cobb. Cobb with Three GutWrench Suplex’s for a two count. Cobb stomps on Honma’ back. Surf’s Up. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan kicks Tiger off the ring apron. Cobb drives Honma back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Henare.

Henare with combo bodyshots in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Honma in the back. Henare with clubbing mid-kicks. Honma refuses to stay down. Henare with two palm strikes. Henare kicks the left hamstring of Honma. Honma ducks a clothesline from Henare. Honma drops Henare with The DDT. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Makabe with forearm shivers. Cobb attacks Makabe from behind. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Makabe with three corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Henare blocks The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe clotheslines Henare for a two count. Henare ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Henare with a gut punch. Henare with a high elbow smash. Henare follows that with a Mid-Kick.

Henare with forearm shivers. Makabe answers with The Western Lariat. Cobb stomps on Makabe’s back. Cobb whips Makabe across the ring. Makabe avoids The Tour Of The Islands. Narita with a twisting back elbow smash. Narita knocks Khan off the ring apron. Akira and Tiger are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Tiger with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira dodges The Roundhouse Kick. Akira applies a waist lock. Tiger with two sharp elbow strikes. Tiger with a Flipping Mule Kick. Khan answers with a throat thrust. Makabe clotheslines Khan. Henare delivers a gut punch. Narita nails Henare with The Pump Kick. Cobb dropkicks Narita. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Akira with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Akira chops Tiger. Tiger with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Akira denies The Tiger Suplex. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination to Tiger. Akira SuperKicks Tiger for a two count. Akira connects with The Fireball to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan, Aaron Henare and Francesco Akira via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

House Of Torture attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Togo is throwing haymakers at Takahashi. House Of Torture gangs up on Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi kicks Togo in the face. Takahashi shoves Togo into EVIL. Assisted Headscissors Takeover to EVIL. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a running basement dropkick. Togo begs for mercy. Togo wants Takahashi to shake his hand. Togo is playing mind games with Takahashi. Takahashi finally obliges. Togo kicks Takahashi in the gut. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo whips Takahashi into the exposed steel. Togo knocks Takagi off the ring apron. EVIL drives Takagi back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL mocks Takagi. Togo uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Togo repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Togo stomps on Takahashi’s back. Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL kicks Takahashi in the gut. EVIL talks smack to Takahashi. EVIL dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Togo drives a steel chair into the midsection of Takahashi. Togo rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Takahashi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL yells at the referee. EVIL kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi with three overhand chops. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. EVIL sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi side steps EVIL into a turnbuckle pad. EVIL stops Takahashi in his tracks. EVIL blocks The SuperKick. EVIL goes for a Side Thrust Kick, but Takahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takahashi tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from EVIL. Takagi repeatedly stomps on the right knee of EVIL. Togo with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Togo.

Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi drops Togo with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi with hammer elbows. EVIL dodges The Sliding Lariat. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takagi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. EVIL rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi blocks Everything Is EVIL. EVIL denies Last Of The Dragon. Standing Switch Exchange. EVIL uses the referee for leverage. Togo delivers a chair shot behind the referee’s back. EVIL blasts Takahashi off the apron. House Of Torture gangs up on Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Togo with a running elbow smash. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo wraps the garrote around Takagi’s neck. Takagi kicks Togo in the gut. Takagi throws the garrote out of the ring. Togo with a greco roman eye poke. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi plays to the crowd. Double Irish Whip. LIJ with two corner clotheslines. Takahashi SuperKicks Togo. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi connects with The Sliding Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima

Hirooki Goto and Satoshi Kojima will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto backs Kojima into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Kojima walks Goto into the ropes. Kojima obliges to the clean break. Goto with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Goto transitions into a hammerlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Kojima whips Goto across the ring. Goto drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima drops down on the canvas. Kojima with a Hip Toss. Kojima with two shoulder tackles. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Forearm/Mongolian Chop Combination. Kojima bodyslams Goto. Falling HeadButt/Slingshot Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Tenzan kicks Goto in the back. Tenzan HeadButts Goto. Tenzan with a Mongolian Chop. Double Shoulder Tackle to Tenzan. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Kojima in the gut. War Drums. Bishamon poses for the crowd. Goto stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Goto hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Goto repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto applies a rear chin lock.

Goto with a hammer elbow. Goto sends Tenzan to the corner. Goto continues to stomp on Tenzan’s chest. Goto tags in Hashi. Toe Kick Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination. Hashi kicks Tenzan in the gut. Hashi is lighting up Tenzan’s chest. Second Forearm Exchange. Tenzan HeadButts Hashi. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi with a toe kick. Hashi is mauling Tenzan in the corner. Tenan reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a running chop. Tenzan answers with The Mountain Bomb. Goto and Kojima are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Goto with a running clothesline. Goto with a forearm smash. Goto sends Kojima to the corner. Kojima side steps Goto into a turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd.

Hashi with a blindside chop. Double Irish Whip. Kojima shoves Goto into Hashi. Kojima kicks Goto in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a running shoulder tackle. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan with Three HeadButts. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Goto with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Hashi breaks up the submission hold. Kojima rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. TenCozy gangs up on Goto. Double Irish Whip. Goto blocks The Ten Koji Cutter. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Hashi SuperKicks Tenzan. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Bishamon delivers The Violent Flash. Hashi with a running chop to Tenzan. Tenzan answers with a running forearm smash to Goto. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Hashi. Tenzan with Two More Mongolian Chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tenzan. Side Russian Leg Sweep/Head Hunter Combination for a two count. Hashi chops Kojima. Bishamon connects with The Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi and Shota Umino In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

LIJ attacks Hontai before the bell rings. Bushi with illegal stomps to the nether regions of Taguchi. Bushi gives Taguchi a spanking. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi and Bushi are running the ropes. Taguchi with Two Hip Attacks. Sanada dodges a Hip Attack from Taguchi. Sanada kicks the backside of Taguchi. Taguchi drops Sanada with a Roll Through Hip Attack. Taguchi poses for the crowd. Taguchi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi bodyslams Bushi. Sanada shoves Tanahashi off the middle turnbuckle pad. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Naito stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Naito stares at Umino. Bushi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Hair Pull Exchange. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi.

Naito tags in Sanada. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Uppercut Exchange. Misfired Toe Kicks. Who will put their foot down first? Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Umin. Umino immediately charges towards Naito. Umino dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Umino kicks Naito in the gut. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Umino. Umino holds onto the ropes. Umino kicks Naito in the face. Umino with a deep arm-drag. Umino with a Hip Toss. Umino dropkicks the back of Naito’s neck. Umino sends Bushi chest first into the canvas. Umino follows that with a running corkscrew uppercut. Umino with a running uppercut to Sanada. Sanada blocks The Fisherman’s Suplex. Umino kicks Sanada in the chest. Umino drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Umino with a running dropkick. Umino with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Sanada launches Umino over the top rope. Umino with a shoulder block. Umino goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Umino denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada tags in Naito.

Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Umino in the gut. Naito punches Umino in the back. Naito whips Umino across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Umino’s neck. Umino reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito kicks Umino in the face. Umino ducks a clothesline from Naito. Forearm Exchange. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Umino reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Umino with The Exploder Suplex. Umino tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos. Taguchi pops back on his feet. Taguchi drops Naito with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Umino dumps Bushi out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi with a Crossbody Body Splash. Umino with a flying back elbow smash. Taguchi goes for The Running Hip Attack, but Naito counters with The Atomic Drop. Naito goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Naito with a drop toe hold. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Sanada follows that with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip to Tanahashi. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Umino. Bushi with The CodeBreaker. Taguchi begs for mercy. Naito kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Assisted Spinning DDT. Bushi knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Kazuchika Okada, YOH and Master Wato vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Master Wato and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Ishimori side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Ishimori dodges The Big Boot from Wato. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Wato leapfrogs over Ishimori. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Ishimori. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Running Bulldog. Wato stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Wato tags in Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Yoh with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Yoh stomps on Ishimori’s back. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori dumps Yoh out of the ring. Gedo whips Yoh into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Wato. The referee is losing control of this match. Phantasmo with the purple nurple. Yoh gets back in the ring at the count of eleven. Ishimori punches Yoh in the back. Ishimori slams Yoh’s head on the right boot of Phantasmo. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Back Rake for a two count. Back Rake Party.

Phantasmo with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Phantasmo continues to scratch the back of Yoh. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Yoh with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo with another purple nurple. Phantasmo chops Yoh. Yoh backflips over a clothesline from Phantasmo. Yoh thrust kicks the midsection of Phantasmo. Yoh with a NeckBreaker. Yoh tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada clears the ring. Okada sends Phantasmo to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Okada drops Phantasmo with The DDT for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop. Okada goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rakes the back of Okada. Phantasmo goes for The UFO, but Okada lands back on his feet. Phantasmo dodges The Spinning Rain Maker. Phantasmo floors Okada with The Sudden Death. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Okada’s neck. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Wato breaks up the submission hold. Ishimori throws Wato out of the ring. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Okada. Okada with The Flapjack.

Okada tags in Wato. Wato dives over Ishimori. Wato takes a swipe at Gedo. Wato kicks Ishimori in the face. Wato decks Gedo with a back elbow smash. Wato shoves Ishimori into Gedo. Ishimori launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a waist lock. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Wato ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Wato with The Zig Zag for a two count. Wato goes for The Recientemente, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Wato goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Ishimori lands back on his feet again. Ishimori blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori with a Pump Kick. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishimori responds with The Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Yoh and Gedo are tagged in. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying corkscrew forearm. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh bodyslams Gedo. Gedo avoids The Twisting Senton Splash. Okada breaks up The Gedo Clutch. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Okada dropkicks Phantasmo. Okada blocks a boot from Gedo. Okada rocks Gedo with a Too Sweet Forearm. Yoh SuperKicks Gedo. Yoh connects with The Direct Drive to pickup the victory. After the match, Francesco Akira nails Yoh with The Half & Half Suplex. Akira plants Yoh with The Fireball.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, YOH and Master Wato via Pinfall

Eight Match: Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, El Desperado and Taka Michinoku vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match. Suzuki Gun’s Final Match

Minoru Suzuki and Taichi will start things off. Chop Exchange. Suzuki talks smack to Taichi. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi with a Mid-Kick. Suzuki answers with a forearm smash. Both men are knocked down after a Double Big Boot. Desperado and Kanemaru are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Desperado applies a side headlock. Kanemaru whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Kanemaru trips Desperado. Kanemaru grabs a side headlock. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru with a side headlock takeover. Desperado answers with the headscissors escape. Side Headlock Exchange. Douki tags himself in. Douki with two toe kicks. Douki sends Desperado to the corner. Desperado side steps Douki into a turnbuckle pad. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Desperado shoves Douki into Kanemaru. Desperado with a Hip Toss. Desperado shoves Kanemaru into Douki. Desperado dumps Kanemaru out of the ring.

Desperado slams Douki’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Desperado tags in Michinoku. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Douki with forearm shivers. Michinoku answers with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku whips Douki across the ring. Douki ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Douki escapes The CrossFace. Douki flips Michinoku over. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Michinoku transitions into The CrossFace. Douki rolls Michinoku over for a two count. Douki reapplies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Michinoku rolls Douki over for a two count. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike. Douki with a throat thrust. Michinoku follows that with a Leaping Thrust Kick. Douki with a falling lariat. Sabre and Archer are tagged in. Sabre bumps into Archer. Sabre signals for the test of strength. Sabre is playing mind games with Archer. Sabre with a series of uppercuts. Archer drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Archer pulls back the arms of Sabre. Archer puts his knee on Sabre’s back. Archer blocks The Cobra Twist. Archer with a Hip Toss. Sabre kicks the right hand of Archer. Archer goes for The Chokeslam, but Sabre counters with The Triangle Choke.

Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Archer with a Running Crossbody Block. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s back. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Sabre. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki sends Sabre to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre blocks The PK. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Sabre uppercuts Suzuki. Suzuki rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Suzuki. Sabre applies a side headlock. Suzuki whips Sabre across the ring. Suzuki blocks The Cobra Twist. Suzuki applies The Ankle Lock. Suzuki transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Sabre with a double leg takedown. Sabre hits The European Clutch for a two count. Suzuki goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Sabre denies The Gotch Style PileDriver.

Taichi with The Axe Bomber. Archer drops Taichi with The Big Boot. Archer goes for a Chokeslam, but Kanemaru counters with The Suntory Surprise. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Douki kicks Desperado in the face. Douki with The Day Break. Michinoku nails Douki with The Pump Kick. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Michinoku. Michinoku denies The Zack Driver. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Michinoku’s neck. Suzuki starts putting the boots to everybody in the ring. Suzuki slaps Douki in the face. Douki with forearm shivers. Suzuki shrugs off the short-arm lariat. Desperado with a forearm to Suzuki. Kanemaru kicks Suzuki in the face. Kanemaru dropkicks Suzuki. Suzuki refuses to stay down. Archer delivers The Pounce. Suzuki starts laughing at Archer. Suzuki is taking a free shot from every Suzuki Gun member. Suzuki shoves down Red Shoes. Taichi nails Suzuki with The Iron Finger Glove. Sabre connects with The Zack Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki via Pinfall

