NJPW Road To Wrestle Grandslam Results 5/26/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Yota Tsuji

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Tsuji into the ropes. Tsuji turns Takagi over. The referee calls for a clean break. Tsuji slaps Takagi in the chest. Tsuji kicks Takagi in the gut. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Tsuji across the ring. Takagi runs into Tsuji. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi dumps Tsuji out of the ring. Tsuji slides back into the ring. Tsuji tells Takagi to bring it. Tsuji kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi denies the deep arm-drag. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji finally drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji stomps on Takagi’s chest. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji sends Takagi to the corner. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji runs into Takagi. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi with a knee drop. Takagi tosses Tsuji out of the ring. Takagi whips Tsuji into the steel barricade.

Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Takagi rolls Tsuji back into the ring. Takagi bodyslams Tsuji. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi sends Tsuji to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Tsuji. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi toys around with Tsuji. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Takagi whips Tsuji across the ring. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Tsuji dropkicks Takagi. Tsuji with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Takagi with forearm shivers. Tsuji kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi decks Tsuji with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Tsuji. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Takagi applies the single leg crab. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi repeatedly kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji denies Noshigami. Tsuji with three sharp elbow strikes. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji with three palm strikes. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Tsuji Spears Takagi. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji goes for a bodyslam, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi applies a waist lock. Tsuji with three sharp elbow strikes. Tsuji goes for The Spear, but Takagi counters with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi drops Tsuji with The DDT. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi hits Noshigami for a two count. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi with combo forearm smashes. Takagi makes Tsuji pass out to The Head & Arm Choke.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Referee Stoppage

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato vs. Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Master Wato and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Ishimori dodges The Running Boot. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Wato. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Leapfrog Exchange. Wato lunges over Ishimori. Ishimori sends Wato into the ropes. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato dropkicks Ishimori. Wato tags in Tenzan. Tenzan kicks Ishimori in the gut. Wato with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Tenzan with a Falling HeadButt. Drop Toe Hold/Falling HeadButt Combination to Owens. Tenzan HeadButts Ishimori. Mongolian Chop Party in the corner. Tenzan sends Ishimori to the corner. Tenzan kicks Ishimori in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Ishimori. Tenzan levels Ishimori with The Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Ishimori with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan continues to headbutt Ishimori. Takahashi pulls Tenzan out of the ring. Takahashi sends Tenzan back first into the steel barricade. All head is breaking loose on the outside.

Ishimori dumps Wato face first on the ring apron. Takahashi sends Tenzan face first into the steel ring post. Takahashi rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Ishimori with two haymakers. Ishimori continues to rake Tenzan’s eyes. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with forearm shivers. Tenzan uses his head as a weapon. Takahashi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takahashi slams Tenzan’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Owens. Owens with a gut punch. Owens stomps on Tenzan’s back. Owens with a closed fist shot to the jaw. Owens applies a rear chin lock. Tenzan with elbows into the midsection of Owens. Owens answers with a gut punch. Owens HeadButts Tenzan. Tenzan with The Mongolian Chop. Takahashi knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Owens back. Owens with Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan creates distance with The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Wato. Ishimori kicks Wato in the gut. Wato leapfrogs over Ishimori. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Ishimori. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato sends Owens to the corner. Owens launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato hits The Zig Zag for a two count.

Owens blocks a boot from Wato. Wato denies The Knee Crusher. Owens applies The Full Nelson Lock. Owens with a Spin Out Elbow Drop. Owens tags in Takahashi. Takahashi backs Wato into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Wato blocks a boot from Takahashi. Wato with The Dreamcast Kick. Wato tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Takahashi goes for The Helluva Kick, but Tanahashi counters with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Bullet Club clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Ishimori thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Owens with a running knee lift. Takahashi kicks Tanahashi in the face. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi starts biting Tanahashi’s fingers. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Tanahashi negates Pimp Juice. Tanahashi starts biting Takahashi’s fingers. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Takahashi kicks Tanahashi in the face. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Wato applies The Head & Arm Choke. Tenzan gets Owens trapped in The Anaconda Vice. Tanahashi makes Takahashi tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato via Submission

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Douki

Tanga Loa and Douki will start things off. Douki ducks a clothesline from Loa. Douki with forearm shivers. Loa sends Douki into the ropes. Douki ducks a clothesline from Loa. Douki with two dropkicks. Loa drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Loa talks smack to Douki. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa goes for The Running Powerslam, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki uppercuts Loa. Douki sends Loa tumbling to the floor. Douki dives over Tonga. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies a headscissors neck lock. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Jado. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Loa pulls Douki out of the ring. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Loa bodyslams Douki on the floor. Loa drives Douki back first into the steel ring post. Tonga starts choking Sabre. Loa with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Loa rolls Douki back into the ring. Tonga clocks Sabre with the bell hammer. Loa tells Douki to bring it. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga applies a front face lock. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga with clubbing crossfaces for a two count.

Tonga argues with the referee. Tonga tags in Loa. Forearm Exchange. Loa hits The Running Powerslam for a two count. Loa tags in Tonga. Douki kicks Tonga in the face. Douki uses his feet to create separation. Douki side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga denies The Tornado DDT. Douki with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre with three uppercuts. Loa blocks a boot from Sabre. Tonga nearly runs into Loa. Sabre kicks Loa off the apron. Tonga attacks Sabre from behind. Tonga whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Tonga with a Hip Toss. Sabre with a Rolling Neck Twist. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Tonga grabs a side wrist lock. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre, cranks on Tonga and Jado’s necks. Tonga denies The PK. Tonga with The TKO. Tonga hits The Tongan Twist for a two count. Tonga tags in Loa.

Loa drives Douki back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. GOD delivers Guerrilla Warfare for a two count. PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Loa Powerslams Douki. Sabre side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Loa goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Sabre counters with The Overhead Wrist Kick. Douki with The Missile Dropkick. Tonga attacks Douki from behind. Tonga goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Douki with a Running Hurricanrana. Douki with The Slingshot Pescado. Douki with a shoulder block. Loa denies The Day Break. Douki rolls Loa over for a two count. Douki with another quick rollup for a two count. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Loa. Douki with The La Magistral for a two count. Loa dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa connects with Three PowerBombs to pickup the victory. After the match, GOD plants Sabre with The Magic Killer.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfection intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Tomoaki Honma and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khan backs Honma into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Honma ducks a clothesline from Khan. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Khan in the face. Honma runs into Khan. Honma drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Honma repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Honma hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Honma punches Khan in the back. Khan grabs Honma’s ears. Khan throws Honma into the canvas. Khan repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Khan with a Delayed Bodyslam for a one count. Khan drives Honma chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall Of Khan. Red Shoes is trying to get Ibushi out of the ring. Khan stands on Honma’s chest. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Cobb stomps on Honma’s chest. Cobb bodyslams Honma. Cobb mocks Honma. Cobb with a running foot stomp. Cobb with a forearm shot across the back of Honma. Cobb punches Honma in the chest. Honma with a flurry overhand chops. Cobb HeadButts Honma for a two count.

Cobb brings Honma to the corner. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan kicks Honma in the gut. Khan knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Honma is displaying his fighting spirit. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma kicks Khan in the gut. Honma drops Khan with The DDT. Honma tags in Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Slingshot Pescado. Ibushi punches Cobb. Ibushi rolls Khan back into the ring. Ibushi with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Cobb nails Ibushi with a throat thrust. Pop Up Uranage Slam. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb drives Ibushi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a corner clothesline. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Cobb applies a waist lock. Ibushi with three sharp elbow strikes. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb avoids The Pele Kick. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi tags in Honma. Honma is lighting up Cobb’s chest. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Honma side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Cobb avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Honma kicks Khan in the gut. Honma decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Double Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma drops Cobb with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Cobb pulls Honma off the top turnbuckle. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Cobb dodges The Pump Knee Strike. Cobb connects with The Kamigoye. Honma with forearm shivers. SuperKick/Pump Kick Combination. Cobb plants Honma with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi

Sanada and Hirooki Goto will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Goto across the ring. Goto drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Goto with a Hip Toss. Goto with another shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Naito off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Naito in the gut. Hashi stomps on the midsection of Naito. Goto kicks Naito in the back. Hashi SuperKicks Naito. Goto is choking Sanada with his boot. Goto stomps on Sanada’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto drives his elbow into Sanada’s forehead. Goto stomps on Sanada’s back. Goto punches Sanada in the back. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Naito trips Goto from the outside. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Drop Toe Hold/Basement Dropkick Combination. Sanada kicks Goto out of the ring. LIJ tosses Chaos around the ringside area. Sanada stomps on Goto’s chest. Sanada tags in Naito.

Naito repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Naito applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Goto put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito hammers down on the left shoulder of Goto. Naito applies a wrist lock. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with a flying double axe handle strike. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada hammers down on the left shoulder of Goto. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Sanada follows that with a snap vertical suplex for a two count. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada tags in Naito. Goto is displaying his fighting spirit. Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Naito drops Goto with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies a rear chin lock. Goto kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Naito kicks Goto in the face. Naito applies an arm-bar. Goto with heavy bodyshots. Naito kicks Goto in the gut. Naito punches Goto in the back. Goto denies The Satellite DDT. Naito decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Goto tags in Hashi.

Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi knocks Sanada off the apron. Hashi removes Naito’s t-shirt. Hashi with a forearm smash. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. Naito denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Naito. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Hip Toss. Naito dropkicks the back of Hashi’s head. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with an Atomic Drop. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Hashi denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Hashi tags in Goto. Second Forearm Exchange. Sanada punches Goto in the back. Goto rocks Sanada with a forearm smash. Goto rakes the back of Sanada. Goto goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada rakes the back of Goto. Goto with a running clothesline. Goto continues to rake the back of Sanada. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

Sanada hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Sanada sends Goto to the corner. Goto kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Goto to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Goto back into the ring. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Goto denies The TKO. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto clotheslines Sanada. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies Skull End. Goto transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Sanada decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Goto. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada kicks the right shoulder of Goto. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Naito and Hashi are tagged in. Third Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a blistering chop. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Hashi. Combination Cabron. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca.

Naito brings Hashi to the corner. Naito with clubbing back elbow smashes. Naito puts Hashi on the top turnbuckle. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a back door escape. Hashi with The SitOut PowerBomb. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Naito denies The SuperKick. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Sanada knocks Goto off the apron. Hashi takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Hashi denies The Destino. Hashi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Goto with an Inside Out Lariat. Goto blocks a boot from Sanada. Hashi with a forearm smash. Goto clotheslines Sanada. Naito denies The GYR. Hashi SuperKicks Naito. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Hashi connects with The Running Meteora for a two count. Naito negates Karma. Naito with clubbing back elbow smashes. Hashi drops Naito with a Lariat. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi goes for Karma, but Naito blocks it. Sanada dropkicks Hashi. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Naito plants Hashi with The Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

