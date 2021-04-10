NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4/10/21

Yokohoma Budokan

Kanagawa, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji applies a hammerlock. Kidd grabs a side wrist lock. Tsuji with a single leg takedown. Tsuji applies a leg lock. Tsuji rolls Kidd over for a one count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Kidd with a side headlock takeover. Tsuji backs Kidd into the ropes. Kidd turns Tsuji over. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd slaps Tsuji in the chest. Tsuji shoves Kidd. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Kidd applies a side headlock. Tsuji whips Kidd across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kidd drops down on the canvas. Kidd leapfrogs over Tsuji. Kidd goes for a Hip Toss, but Tsuji counters with a deep arm-drag. Tsuji drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle.

Tsuji stomps on Kidd’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji kicks Kidd in the gut. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Tsuji is putting the boots to Kidd. Tsuji applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Tsuji ties Kidd up in a knot. Tsuji rolls Kidd over for a two count. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s back. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Kidd dropkicks Tsuji. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Kidd follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Kidd uppercuts Tsuji. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji blocks it. Kidd with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Kidd denies the single leg crab. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji Spears Kidd. Tsuji makes Kidd tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yota Tsuji via Submission

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K & Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

El Desperado and Yoh will start things off. Kanemaru attacks Yoh from behind. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Yoh side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh rocks Kanemaru with a forearm smash. Suzuki kicks Yoh in the gut. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Uemura dropkicks Suzuki. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura whips Suzuki into the steel barricade. Sho drops down on the canvas. Yoh drop toe holds Desperado into a sliding dropkick from Sho. Double Dropkick to Kanemaru. Yoh stomps on Desperado’s chest. Yoh punches Desperado in the back. Yoh tags in Sho. Sho kicks Desperado in the gut. Sho with two forearm smashes. Sho applies a modified straight jacket hold. Sho with a back heel trip for a one count. Sho applies a front face lock. Uemura tags himself in. Uemura with a bodyshot. Uemura punches Desperado in the back. Uemura hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Uemura bodyslams Desperado. Uemura applies a front face lock. Yoh tags himself in. Yoh kicks Desperado in the gut. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru pulls Yoh off the ring apron. All hell is breaking loose in Kanagawa.

Suzuki repeatedly whips Uemura into the steel barricade. Forearm Exchange. Kanemaru whips Yoh across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Desperado hyperextends the left knee of Yoh. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru works on the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Suzuki toys around with Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Suzuki kicks Yoh in the gut. Suzuki applies the single leg crab. Suzuki transitions into a grapevine anchor hold. Suzuki Gun repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s back. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Desperado goes for a Knee Crusher, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Desperado denies The SuperKick. Desperado kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh kicks the right shoulder of Desperado. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Yoh drops Desperado with an Overhead Kick. Sho and Kanemaru are tagged in. Sho dodges The Big Boot. Sho with a shoulder tackle. Sho takes a swipe at Suzuki. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho with The Mid-Kick for a two count.

Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru tugs on Sho’s hair. Sho kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru shoves the referee into Sho. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Sho follows that with combination forearms. Kanemaru dropkicks Sho. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Suzuki whips Sho across the ring. Sho Spears Suzuki. Sho tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura sends Suzuki to the corner. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura is raining down forearms in the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Uemura with a running forearm smash. Uemura dodges The Big Boot. Uemura with a flying forearm knockdown for a two count. Uemura goes for a Bodyslam, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. R3K clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Combination Attack. Uemura connects with The Double Overhook Suplex for a two count. Desperado rakes the eyes of R3K. Sho with a shoulder tackle. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Yoh SuperKicks Kanemaru. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Uemura goes for a dropkick, but Suzuki holds onto the ropes. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Third Forearm Exchange. Uemura slaps Suzuki in the face. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Suzuki makes Uemura tap out to the single leg crab.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Jado repeatedly whips Douki with the kendo stick. Loa with a forearm smash. Tonga and Taichi are brawling on the outside. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Jado. Douki kicks Jado in the gut. Douki drops Jado with The DDT. Douki with two uppercuts. Jado launches Douki over the top rope. Loa is putting the boots to Sabre. Tonga rolls Douki back into the ring. Jado repeatedly stomps on Douki’s back. Jado punches Douki in the back. Jado rams Douki’s face across the top strand. Jado taunts Taichi and Sabre. Loa with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Jado works on his joint manipulation game. Jado tags in Tonga. Jado stomps on Douki’s back. Tonga whips Douki across the ring. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga with clubbing crossfaces. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga bodyslams Douki. Loa with a Slingshot Senton. Loa starts choking Douki. Douki unloads two chops. Douki with forearm shivers. Loa HeadButts Douki. Loa tags in Jado.

Jado with a blistering chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Jado with rapid fire haymakers. Jado shoves down the referee. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Douki with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Jado continues to taunt Sabre. Jado tags in Tonga. Tonga with clubbing blows to Douki’s back. Tonga goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki rolls Tonga over for a two count. Tonga with a running elbow smash. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa talks smack to Douki. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa starts choking Douki in the corner. Douki kicks Loa in the face. Loa catches Douki in mid-air. Loa goes for The Running Powerslam, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki dropkicks Loa. Douki ducks a clothesline from Loa. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Loa. Sabre applies a side headlock. Loa whips Sabre across the ring. Loa drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle.

Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Loa with a Hip Toss. Sabre pump kicks the right shoulder of Loa. Sabre with three uppercuts. Loa drives Sabre back first into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Loa Powerslams Sabre. Tonga and Taichi are tagged in. Tonga with forearm shivers. Choke Hold Party. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi with The Axe Bomber. Tonga denies The Buzzsaw Kick. Tonga goes for a Samoan Drop, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Tonga blocks a boot from Taichi. Tonga with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Loa knocks Douki off the apron. Tonga tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Bullet Club delivers their combination offense. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jado applies The CrossFace. The referee is distracted by Loa. Jado grabs the kendo stick. Taichi starts choking Jado. Tonga attacks Taichi from behind. GOD goes for The Magic Killer, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Taichi makes Jado tap out to The Stretch Plum.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Gedo w/Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Toru Yano and EVIL will start thing off. The referee tells Yano to get rid of the blindfold. EVIL with two toe kicks. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Bullet Club is trying to toss Yano over the top rope. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Bullet Club gangs up on Yano. EVIL repeatedly kicks Yano in the face. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Yano whips EVIL into the exposed steel. Goto and Ishimori are tagged in. Ishimori side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Ishimori with a thumb to the eye. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Goto. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Goto. Ishimori kicks Goto in the gut. Goto drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Goto kicks Takahashi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Ishii clears the ing. Chaos delivers their combination offense. War Drums to Kenta, Takahashi and Gedo. EVIL wisely heads to the outside. Yano kicks EVIL in the gut. Yano rolls EVIL into the ring.

Tanahashi partakes in the festivities. Hashi brings Ishimori back into the ring. Hashi stomps on Ishimori’s back. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination. Hashi is distracted by Kenta. Ishimori dumps Hashi out of the ring. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. All hell is breaking loose in Kanagawa. Kenta whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Ishimori punches Hashi in the jaw. Ishimori is mauling Hash in the corner. Kenta and Gedo stands on Hashi’s face. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop for a two count. Takahashi applies a front face lock. Gedo tags himself in. Gedo rakes the eyes of Hashi. Gedo pulls Hashi down to the mat. Gedo toys around with Hashi. Gedo applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi avoids The SuperKick. Gedo fish hooks Hashi. Ishii is pissed. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Bullet Club gangs up on Ishii.

The referee has lost complete control of this match. Gedo with the fist drop for a two count. Gedo applies a rear chin lock. Hashi gets back to a vertical base. Hashi kicks Gedo in the face. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Party. Tanahashi bodyslams Gedo. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Gedo denies The SlingBlade. Tanahashi skins the cat. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi makes Gedo tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf. Gedo has been eliminated. EVIL throws Tanahashi over the top rope with assistance from Togo. Hiroshi Tanahashi been eliminated. EVIL repeatedly whips Yano into the exposed steel. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Yano denies Darkness Falls. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. Yano pulls EVIL down to the mat. Yano grabs the blindfold. EVIL whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Togo rakes the eyes of Yano.

Yano is trying to put the blindfold over Togo’s head. Yano decks Togo with a back elbow smash. Yano with a low bridge that sends EVIL to the apron. Yano kicks EVIL in the gut. Tug Of War over the blindfold. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL and Yano eliminated each other. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Ishii drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii tells Kenta to bring it. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi counters with The Reverse DDT. Bullet Club clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Ishii takes a ride on The Bullet Club Train. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks Kenta. Goto clotheslines the back of Takahashi’s neck. Hashi with The CodeBreaker. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishimori trips Ishii from the outside. Kenta and Ishimori continues to interference. Second Forearm Exchange. Kenta is trying to pull Ishii off the apron. Takahashi nails Ishii with the pimp stick. Takahashi kicks Ishii off the apron. Tomohiro Ishii has been eliminated.

Goto repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Ishimori gets in the way. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a forearm smash. Goto shoves Takahashi into Ishimori. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto launches Takahashi over the top rope. Yujiro Takahashi has been eliminated. Ishimori scores the next pinfall with a schoolboy rollup. Hirooki Goto has been eliminated. Hashi with forearm shivers. Ishimori uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Ishimori kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick, but Hashi blocks it. Ishimori with forearm shivers. Hashi sends Ishimori crashing to the outside. Taiji Ishimori has been eliminated. Kenta grabs the bo staff. Hashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi rolls Kenta back into the ring.

Third Forearm Exchange. Kenta rakes the eyes of Hashi. Kenta whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dodges The Big Boot. Hashi with The Head Hunter. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Hashi drops Kenta with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta ascends to the top turnbuckle. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi kicks Kenta in the chest. Kenta got saved by the bo staff. Kenta rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Kenta with Two Mid-Kicks. Kenta and Hashi are trading back and forth shots. Hashi with a Lariat for a two count. Kenta hammers down on the back of Hashi’s neck. Hashi SuperKicks Kenta. Standing Switch Exchange. Kenta dumps Hashi over the top rope to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Gedo

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi vs. Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare In A 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

The United Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Henare HeadButts Sanada. Henare with the irish whip. Sanada decks Henare with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Henare. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. Sanada tags in Naito. LIJ gangs up on Henare. Red Shoes tells LIJ to get out of the ring. Naito applies a front face lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Irish Whip. Naito kicks Henare in the gut. Khan pulls Naito out of the ring. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay rakes the eyes of Takagi. Ospreay sends Takagi chest first into the steel barricade. Henare starts choking Bushi with his boot. Henare tags in Ospreay. Ospreay punches Bushi in the back. Ospreay stomps on the midsection of Bushi. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Khan stands on the back of Bushi’s head. Ospreay tags in Khan. Ospreay and Khan are choking Bushi with their boots. Khan slams Bushi’s hed on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Bushi in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s back. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb whips Bushi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb goes into cover for a two count. Cobb dumps Bushi out of the ring.

The Empire gangs up on Bushi on the outside. Henare rolls Bushi back into the ring. Cobb stands on top of Bushi. Cobb applies The Bear Hug. Cobb drives Bushi back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Ospreay applies the cravate. Bushi with heavy bodyshots. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Henare kicks Bushi in the back. Takagi returns the favor. Ospreay knocks Takagi off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Ospreay into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Henare in the face. Meeting Of The Minds. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ospreay. Takagi knocks Cobb off the apron. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Swing and Miss Display.

Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Takagi answers with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Ospreay with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Naito and Khan are tagged in. Naito dodges The Pump Kick. Third Forearm Exchange. Naito mocks Khan. Khan with a karate chop. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Naito kicks Khan in the chest. Naito ducks a clothesline from Khan. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan’s neck. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito tugs on Khan’s ponytail. Naito hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a corner dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Khan. Naito goes for The Combination Cabron, but Khan counters with The Claw. Khan with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Khan is trying to put Naito to sleep. Khan with an elbow drop for a two count. Khan dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan punches Naito in the back. Double Hip Toss. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Bushi dropkicks Cobb off the apron. Naito puts Khan on the top turnbuckle. Khan kicks Naito in the face. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan with a throat thrust. Khan uppercuts Naito. Naito denies The Eliminator. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan pump kicks Naito off the apron. Tetsuya Naito has been eliminated. Sanada dropkicks Khan off the apron. The Great O-Khan has been eliminated.

Henare whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada doges The Big Boot. Henare can’t land any kicks. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Henare denies The TKO. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Henare with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Henare goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Henare denies The O’Connor Roll. Henare kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Sanada with two dropkicks. Sanada clotheslines Henare to the floor. Sanada and Aaron Henare has been eliminated. Cobb kicks Bushi in the gut. Cobb goes for a PowerBomb, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi with a Rewind Kick. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi dives over Cobb. Bushi connects with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Takagi dumps Ospreay out of the ring. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Bushi rolls Cobb over for a two count. Cobb clotheslines Bushi. Cobb delivers Tour Of The Islands. Bushi has been eliminated.

Takagi with forearm shivers. Combination Attack by The Empire. Cobb with The Spin Cycle for a two count. Ospreay whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi denies Tour Of The Islands. Takagi with a Back Body Drop. Cobb kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Cobb. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Takagi blocks it. Lariat Exchange. Cobb whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Cobb in the face. Ospreay SuperKicks Takagi. Takagi kicks Ospreay in the face. Ospreay inadvertently punches Cobb. Takagi blasts Cobb off the apron. Jeff Cobb has been eliminated. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi with an Inside Out Lariat. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Takagi avoids The Hook Kick. Takagi with a right jab. Ospreay responds with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay SuperKicks Takagi. Ospreay skins the cat. Ospreay with a low bridge that sends Takagi to the apron. Takagi denies The Storm Breaker. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Takagi HeadButts Ospreay. Takagi goes for Noshigami, but Ospreay blocks it. Ospreay with The Chelsea’s Grin. Takagi negates The OsCutter. Ospreay nails Takagi with The Hook Kick. Takagi connects with The Death Valley Driver off the apron to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi

Checkout Episode 252 of The Hoots Podcast