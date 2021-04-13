NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4/13/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K & Gabriel Kidd In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

El Desperado and Yoh will start things off. Yoh scores two elbow knockdowns. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a spinning elbow strike. Yoh dropkicks Kanemaru. Forearm Exchange. Yoh repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh delivers The Missile Dropkick. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado blocks it. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Kanemaru pulls Yoh out of the ring. Kanemaru whips Yoh into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Kanemaru rolls Yoh back into the ring. Kanemaru whips Yoh across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Forearm Exchange. Desperado stomps on Yoh’s back. Desperado talks smack to Yoh. Desperado with a Knee Drop. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Desperado tags in Kanemaru.

Wish Bone Attack. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Yoh on the canvas. Kanemaru with a sliding dropkick for a two count. Kanemaru drags Yoh to the corner. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Suzuki unloads two knife edge chops. Desperado attacks Yoh from the ring apron. Suzuki with a gut punch. Suzuki with an overhand chop. Suzuki toys around with Yoh. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Yoh puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki whips Yoh across the ring. Yoh dropkicks the left knee of Suzuki. Kanemaru stops Yoh in his tracks. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Yoh dropkicks Kanemaru to the floor. Yoh tags in Kidd. Kidd with an uppercut/forearm combination. Kidd with a blistering chop. Kidd follows that with a running forearm smash. Kidd bodyslams Suzuki. Kidd with a Senton Splash for a two count. Suzuki applies a wrist lock. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Suzuki denies The Butterfly Suplex. Kidd with clubbing blows to Suzuki’s back. Suzuki repeatedly kicks Kidd in the face. Kidd rocks Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki drops Kidd with a forearm smash. Suzuki tags in Kanemaru.

Kanemaru rams his boot across Kidd’s face. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kidd goes for a dropkick, but Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru kicks Kidd in the gut. Kidd dropkicks Kanemaru. Kidd tags in Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho with a shoulder tackle. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Kanemaru with three sharp elbow strikes. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sho. R3K with Stereo Jumping Knee Strikes. Sho dumps Desperado out of the ring. Canadian BackBreaker/Running Cutter Combination for a two count. Kidd dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Sho with The BackStabber. Yoh dropkicks Desperado. Desperado runs interference. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Sho HeadButts Kanemaru. Sho with combination forearms. Kanemaru shoves down the referee. Kanemaru connects with the pop up low blow. Kanemaru rolls Sho over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Second Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Taichi attacks Tonga before the bell rings. Choke Hold Exchange. Loa punches Taichi in the back. Choke Hold Party. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Taichi with a Double Axe Bomber. Tonga dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Tonga applies a waist lock. Tonga whips Taichi across the ring. Jado nails Taichi with a kendo stick. Tonga dumps Sabre out of the ring. Loa slams Sabre’s head on the ring apron. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Tonga rolls Taichi back into the ring. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Tonga starts choking Taichi. Tonga tags in Jado. Jado applies a side headlock. Jado rams Taichi’s face across the top strand. Jado toys around with Taichi. Taichi kicks Jado in the chest. Loa tags himself in.

Bullet Club is mauling Taichi in the corner. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa chokes Taichi. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Loa is choking Taichi with his boot. Loa knocks Douki off the ring apron. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga headbutts the midsection of Taichi. Tonga with three haymakers. Tonga chokes Taichi in the corner. Tonga whips Taichi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi kicks Tonga in the face. Taichi side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre applies a side headlock. Tonga whips Sabre across the ring. Tonga goes for a Hip Toss, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Sabre rolls Tonga over for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Tonga’s neck. Sabre with a running forearm smash to Loa.

Sabre with three uppercuts. Loa kicks Sabre in the gut. Loa HeadButts Sabre. Loa clotheslines Douki. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa with a corner clothesline. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. Loa with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Loa with forearm shivers. Sabre repeatedly kicks Loa in the face. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Sabre transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Loa backs Sabre into the red turnbuckle pad. Douki tags himself in. Douki with a Missile Dropkick. Tonga kicks Douki in the gut. Tonga whips Douki across the ring. Douki with a baseball slide dropkick to Jado. Douki with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Douki ducks under two clotheslines from Loa. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Loa denies The Day Break. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Douki rolls Loa over for a two count. Douki uppercuts Loa. Loa connects with Ape Shit to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado via Pinfall

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Tomoaki Honma vs. EVIL, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tomohiro Ishii and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the gut. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi runs into Ishii. Takahashi pie faces Ishii. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Takahashi with the irish whip. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi with a counter forearm smash. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Takahashi answers with a big boot. Takahashi drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Ishii responds with a shoulder tackle. Ishii slams Takahashi’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Ishii tags in Hashi. Chaos are lighting up Takahashi’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Takahashi ducks a chop from Hashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Chaos are putting the boots to Takahashi. Double Hip Toss to Kenta. Kenta avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Meeting Of The Minds. Ishii with a double clothesline. Goto sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Takahashi with a double clothesline. Ishimori with a running elbow smash. Kenta follows that with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL clears the ring. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta dumps Hashi out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Kenta with three haymakers. Kenta drives Hashi face first into the steel ring post. Kenta stomps on Hashi’s chest. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s back. Kenta rolls Hashi back into the ring. Takahashi bodyslams Hashi for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL bodyslams Hashi for a two count. EVIL grabs the left ear of Hashi. Chop Exchange. EVIL stomps on Honma’s chest. Bullet Club are using the referee to their advantage. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL tags in Ishimori. Ishimori hammers down on the left wrist of Hashi. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Hashi shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori starts choking Hashi. Ishimori tags in Kenta. Hashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Kenta whips Hashi across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown. Kenta knocks Ishii off the apron. Kenta toys around with Hashi. Forearm Exchange. Kenta with a running knee lift. Bullet Club clears the ring. Kenta with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Hashi denies The GTS. Hashi kicks Kenta in the face. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Kenta avoids The Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi denies The PK. Hashi hammers down on the right knee of Kenta. Hashi with a blistering chop. Kenta answers with a Spinning Back Fist. Hashi clotheslines Kenta. Goto and Ishimori are tagged in.

Goto clears the ring. Ishimori kicks Goto in the gut. Goto drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Goto kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto lands back on his feet. Takahashi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Goto clotheslines Takahashi. Goto kicks Ishimori in the gut. Goto with a Snap Vertical Suplex on top of Takahashi. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Ishimori denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori tags in EVIL. EVIL clotheslines the back of Goto’s neck. EVIL with a leaping foot stomp. Goto denies The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL with a forearm smash. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Honma.

Honma with a shoulder tackle. Honma knocks Ishimori off the apron. Takahashi kicks Honma in the gut. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Double Irish Whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi with a NeckBreaker. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Swing and Miss Display. Ishii hits The Back Drop Driver. Honma fires off another Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma hammers down on the right knee of EVIL. EVIL throws the right leg of Honma into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Honma. Ishimori knocks Goto off the apron. Honma take a ride on The LIJ Train. EVIL with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Goto counters with a running clothesline. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi SuperKicks Kenta. Lariat Exchange. Honma HeadButts EVIL. Honma shrugs off a lariat from EVIL. EVIL with a Running Lariat. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL makes Honma tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: EVIL, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Gedo & Dick Togo

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Gedo will start things off. Gedo is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Gedo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tanahashi flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Gedo finds himself in a similar predicament. Gedo with the eye poke. Gedo rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Geod with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Gedo with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Gedo tags in Togo. Yano ducks a clothesline from Togo. Yano removes another turnbuckle pad. Togo kicks Yano in the gut. Tanahashi snatches the turnbuckle pad away from Togo. Togo begs for mercy. Yano kicks Togo in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Yano is trying to blind Togo. Hair Pull Exchange.. Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo Irish Whips into the exposed steel turnbuckles. Gedo attacks Tanahashi with a bell hammer. Togo puts Yano under the ring. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo wraps a shirt around Yano’s face. Togo rolls Yano back into the ring.

Togo stomps on Yano’s chest. Following a snap mareakeover, Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Yano starts favoring his eyes. Togo with an elbow smash. Togo tags in Gedo. Gedo rakes the eyes of Yano. Togo with heavy bodyshots. Gedo with a straight right hand. Gedo sends Yano back first into the exposed steel. Gedo talks smack to Tanahashi. Gedo starts choking Yano. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Gedo continues to rake the eyes of Yano. The referee admonishes Gedo. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Gedo. Gedo side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Gedo kicks Yano in the gut. Yano whips Gedo into the exposed steel. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi scores four elbow knockdowsn. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Gedo. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count.

Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Gedo counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Tanahashi denies The SuperKick. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Togo denies The Texas Cloverlead. Gedo tags in Togo. Togo rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Tanahashi drops Togo with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano brings the blindfold into the ring. Togo kicks Yano in the gut. Togo whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Gedo tugs on Yano’s hair. Togo inadvertently knocks Gedo off the ring apron. Yano rolls Togo over for a two count. Togo rakes the eyes of Yano. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Togo face first into the exposed steel for a two count. Tanahashi kicks Gedo in the gut. Swing and Miss Display. Bullet Club with a double low blow. Gedo puts on the brass knuckles. Togo wraps the choker around Yano’s neck. Yano with a low blow. Yano puts the blindfold over Togo’s head. The lights go out inside Korakuen Hall. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL. EVIL puts Togo on top of Yano to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gedo & Dick Togo via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuay Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Hernare In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay will start things off. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Ospreay across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ospreay pops back on his feet. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a forearm smash. Ospreay leapfrogs over Takagi. Ospreay avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Takagi goes for a German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay dropkicks Takagi. Takagi drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay regroups on the outside. Naito and Khan are tagged in. Naito kicks Khan in the gut. Naito with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Khan rakes the eyes of Naito. Khan punches Naito in the chest. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Naito drops down on the canvas. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Naito grabs Khan’s ponytail. Bushi tags himself in.

Bushi wraps Khan’s ponytail around the top rope. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Ospreay. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada with a flying double axe handle strike. Sanada with a dragon screw hair whip. Takagi tags himself in. Takagi chops Khan’s ponytail. Naito tags himself in. Naito hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Naito repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Naito with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito kicks Khan in the chest. Khan goes for a Powerslam, but Naito lands back on his feet. Khan applies The Claw. Khan repeatedly drives his knee into Naito’s back. Khan drops Naito with The Flatliner for a two count. Khan slams Naito’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Naito in the back. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan kicks the backside of Naito. Khan tags in Henare. Double Irish Whip. Ospreay with a knee lift. Henare kicks the left hamstring of Naito. Ospreay with a knee drop. Henare blasts Naito with The PK for a two count.

Henare knocks Sanada off the ring apron Ospreay stands on Naito’s face. Henare attacks the left knee of Naito. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Sanada breaks up the submission hold. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare dumps Sanada out of the ring. Henare repeatedly whips Sanada into the steel barricades. Cobb is mauling Naito in the corner. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Naito’s back. Cobb with The Running Stampede. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan talks smack to Naito. Takagi attacks Khan from behind. Takagi decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a forearm smash. Khan kicks Takagi in the gut. Khan dumps Takagi out of the ring. Naito with forearm shivers. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Takagi and Ospreay are tagged in. Takagi with a knee lift. Takagi sends Ospreay to the corner. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Chop Exchange. Ospreay turns a Vertical Suplex into The Stunner. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay tags in Henare.

Double Irish Whip. Takagi side steps Henare into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takagi decks Henare with a back elbow. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi tags in Sanada. Henare delivers his combination. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Henare. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Henare back into the ring. Sanada dives over Henare. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare whips Sanada across the ring. Henare connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada kicks Henare in the face. Sanada with a Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi and Cobb are tagged in. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Bushi with forearm shivers. Cobb denies the irish whip. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Bushi drops Cobb with The DDT for a two count.

Cobb denies The CodeBreaker. The Empire gangs up on Bushi. Cobb with The Spin Cycle for a two count. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Bushi kicks Cobb in the face. Bushi with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Big Boot Exchange. Naito ducks a clothesline from Henare. Naito with a Step Up Enuzigiri. Takagi drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay dives over Takagi. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi connects with The Pop Up Death Valley Driver. BackStabber/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Bushi with a Rewind Kick. Cobb negates The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Cobb plants Bushi with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 252 of The Hoots Podcast