NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4/19/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Dick Togo, and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Pre-match attack by Bullet Club. EVIL is trying to put the blindfold over Yano’s head. EVIL puts Yano under the ring. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Togo kicks Honma in the face. Honma ducks a clothesline from Togo. Honma drops Togo with a shoulder tackle. Honma with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Togo avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. EVIL clears the ring. Togo stomps on Honma’s back. Togo rams his boot across Honma’s back. EVIL drives Yano back first into the steel barricade. Togo is choking Honma with his boot. Togo repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL wraps a towel around Honma’s neck. EVIL pulls Honma down to the mat for a two count. Honma unloads five chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Honma. EVIL tags in Gedo. Gedo dumps Honma out of the ring. EVIL and Togo gangs up on Honma. EVIL rolls Honma back into the ring. Gedo with the lateral press for a two count. Gedo talks smack to Honma.

Gedo rakes the eyes of Honma. Gedo rams his boot across Honma’s face. Gedo taunts Tanahashi. Gedo starts choking Honma. Gedo applies a rear chin lock. Honma with elbows into the midsection of Gedo. Gedo punches Honma in the back. Gedo kicks Honma in the chest. Honma with a Hip Toss. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. EVIL and Togo clears the ring. Togo with two chops. Double Irish Whip. Honma side steps Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Honma kicks Togo in the face. Honma ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Honma creates distance with his DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a series of polish hammers. Tanahashi whips Gedo into Togo and EVIL. Tanahashi with a Triple Crossbody Block. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop. Tanahashi follows that with The SomerSault Senton for a two count.

Tanahashi goes for The Ace Runner, but EVIL gets in the way. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Gedo answers with a thumb to the eye. Gedo tags in Togo. Tanahashi decks Togo with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at EVIL. Yano rakes the eyes of Togo. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano holds onto the ropes. EVIL blasts Yano with the turnbuckle pad behind the referee’s back. Togo knocks Honma off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Togo puts the blindfold over Yano’s head. Togo rolls Yano over for a two count. Togo stomps on Yano’s back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Bullet Club with Two Senton Splashes for a two count. The referee tells EVIL to get out of the ring. Togo wraps the choker around Yano’s neck. Yano delivers the low blow. Tanahashi puts the blindfold over Togo’s head. Tanahashi with an open palm strike to EVIL. Yano shoves Togo into EVIL. Yano with a double low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Second Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

The United Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Ospreay tees off on Takagi. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the gut. Ospreay whips Takagi across the ring. Ospreay scores the elbow knockdown. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a double hand chop. Ospreay pops back on his feet. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Ospreay leapfrogs over Takagi. Ospreay avoids The Sliding Lariat. Ospreay with a Buzzsaw Kick. Ospreay tags in Henare. Double Irish Whip. Ospreay with a gut punch. Henare kicks out the legs of Takagi. Ospreay with a knee drop. Takagi denies The PK. Ospreay attacks Takagi from behind. Takagi with a Double Vertical Suplex. Takagi tags in Sanada. Second Forearm Exchange. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Henare. Henare with a running forearm smash. Misfired Suplexes. Sanada applies a waist lock. Henare decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare with a Spinning Side Walk Slam. Henare tags in Khan.

Khan stomps on Sanada’s back. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Sanada counters with a deep arm-drag. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Khan in the gut. Naito punches Khan in the back. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Khan in the face. Naito decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Khan. Cobb kicks Naito in the back. Khan kicks Naito in the gut. Khan punches Naito in the back. Double Irish Whip. Naito avoids the corner clothesline. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Khan with a toe kick. Khan hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Naito kicks Khan in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Takagi dumps Ospreay out of the ring. Takagi whips Ospreay into the steel barricade. Naito grabs Khan’s ponytail. Standing Switch Exchange. Khan applies The Claw.

Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Naito lands back on his feet. Khan with a throat thrust/mongolian chop combination. Naito drops Khan with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Cobb and Bushi are tagged in. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Bushi with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi kicks the left knee of Cobb. Bushi with The La Magistral for a two count. Bushi rolls Cobb over for a two count. Cobb drives Bushi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with The Helluva Kick. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Cobb goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi counters with The Pumping Bomber. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Henare with The Rampage. Naito kicks Henare in the gut. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Henare with an elbow smash. Khan drops Naito with The Flatliner. Apron Enzuigiri/Rising Knee Strike Combination. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickp the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Ishii with a forearm smash. Takahashi ducks a forearm from Ishii. Takahashi runs into Ishii. Takahashi drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Ishii with a running clothesline. Takahashi dumps Ishii face first on the top rope. Takahashi kicks Ishii out of the ring. Takahashi drives Ishii back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi grabs the pimp stick. The referee admonishes Takahashi. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Takahashi nails Ishii with the pimp stick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi with three elbow drops for a two count. Ishii unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Takahashi backs Ishii into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a one count. Takahashi pie faces Ishii. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Takahashi with a sharp elbow strike. Ishii answers with a shoulder tackle.

Ishii toys around with Takahashi. Ishii is lighting up Takahashi’s chest. Takahashi shoves Ishii. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii shoves the referee. Ishii repeatedly kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Takahashi whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Takahashi bodyslams Ishii. Takahashi blocks a boot from Ishii. Takahashi sends Ishii face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi mocks Ishii. Forearm Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Takahashi with a Snap German Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Ishii hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Takahashi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii Powerslams Takahashi. Takahashi rises back on his feet. Takahashi with Two Big Boots. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Ishii with a corner clothesline.

Ishii puts Takahashi on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Ishii and Takahashi plays hop potato with the referee. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Ishii HeadButts Takahashi. Takahashi with The Alabama Slam. Takahashi with The Sliding Lariat. Takahashi follows that with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Takahashi tells Ishii to get up. Misfired Lariats. Takahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi HeadButts Ishii. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi blocks a lariat from Ishii. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii clotheslines Takahashi. Ishii PowerBombs Takahashi for a two count. Ishii with Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii plays to the crowd. Takahashi denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Takahashi hits The Spike DDT. Takahashi with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Ishii negates Pimp Juice. Takahashi throws Ishii into the canvas. Ishii with a HeadButt/Lariat Combination for a two count. Ishii plants Takahashi with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hirooki Goto w/Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taiji Ishimori

Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Goto. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with the irish whip. Ishimori slides under Goto. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Goto. Ishimori kicks Goto in the gut. Ishimori ducks under two clotheslines from Goto. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto is putting the boots to Ishimori. Goto hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Goto whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Goto runs after Ishimori. Goto kicks Ishimori in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Ishimori with a dragon screw arm-whip. Ishimori kicks the left shoulder of Goto. Ishimori wraps the left shoulder around the steel barricade. The referee admonishes Ishimori. Goto whips Ishimori into the barricade. Ishimori drives Goto shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori continues to work on the left shoulder of Goto. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Ishimori repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Goto. Goto with an overhand chop. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Ishimori drops Goto with The Arm-Breaker. Ishimori delivers The Sacrifice. Ishimori slams Goto’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori is mauling Goto in the corner. Goto is displaying his fighting spirit. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Goto avoids The ShotGun Meteora. Goto with a Vertical Suplex. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Ishimori denies The Ushigoroshi. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori drops Goto with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori with a running knee strike for a two count. Goto denies The Cipher Utaki.

Ishimori with a knee lift. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Goto. Ishimori dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Goto put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori goes back to targeting the left shoulder of Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori repeatedly kicks Goto in the face. Ishimori with a Flatliner into the turnbuckle pad. Goto puts Ishimori on the top turnbuckle. Goto with clubbing blows to Ishimori’s back. Goto with The Draping NeckBreaker. Goto and Ishimori are trading back and forth shots. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Goto with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Goto connects with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Goto blasts Ishimori with The Mid-Kick. Goto goes for The GTR, but Ishimori counters with the backslide cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Fifth Match: KENTA vs. Yoshi Hashi w/Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto

Kenta is playing mind games with Hashi. Hashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Hashi rolls Kenta back into the ring. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Hashi with The Head Hunter. Hashi stomps on Kenta’s chest. Hashi applies a wrist lock. Hashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Kenta. Hashi with two forearm smashes. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta heads to the outside. Hashi with a running axe handle strike. Hashi punches Kenta in the back. Hashi sends Kenta chest first into the barricade. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Kenta with The DDT on the floor. Kenta sends Hashi face first into the steel ring post. Kenta stomps on Hashi’s back. Kenta whips Hashi back first into the barricade. Kenta stares down Ishii. Kenta rolls Hashi back into the ring. Kenta hooks the outside leg for a one count. Kenta is putting the boots to Hashi. Kenta unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Forearm Exchange. Kenta with a drop toe hold. Kenta drops his elbow across the back of Hashi’s neck. Hashi with a forearm smash. Kenta answers with a running knee lift. Kenta removes the blue turnbuckle pad.

Red Shoes admonishes Kenta. Ishii yells at Kenta. Kenta whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Kenta with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Hashi with elbows into the midsection of Kenta. Kenta pulls Hashi down to the mat. Kenta kicks Hashi in the back. Hashi tells Kenta to bring it. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks for a one count. Kenta toys around with Hashi. Palm Strike Exchange. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Hashi drops Kenta with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Kenta blocks it. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Kenta with a running knee lift. Kenta applies a waist lock. Hashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Kenta with The Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta applies The STF. Hashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kenta kicks Hashi in the back. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s back. Kenta kicks Hashi in the chest. Kenta hits The Green Killer for a two count. Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Hashi avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Hashi kicks Kenta in the face. Kenta Powerslams Hashi for a two count. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Hashi denies The GTS. Second Forearm Exchange. Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Kenta kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Kenta with a Spinning Back Fist. Hashi answers with an open palm strike. Hashi blocks The Mid-Kick. Hashi HeadButts Kenta. Hashi catapults Kenta face first into the exposed steel. Hashi with The Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Kenta denies The Kumagoroshi. Hashi with The BackStabber. Hashi with a Running Meteora. Hashi follows that with The Kumagoroshi for a two count.

Kenta denies Karma. Kenta shoves Hashi towards Red Shoes. Hashi with a back elbow smash. Kenta drops Hashi with The DDT for a two count. Kenta kicks Red Shoes out of the ring. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta grabs the bo staff. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Hashi grabs the bo staff. Kenta begs for mercy. Red Shoes admonishes Hashi. Kenta with a Rising Knee Strike. Kenta with another DDT. Kenta nails Hashi with the bo staff. Kenta is trying to wake up Red Shoes. Hashi rolls Kenta over for a two count. Kenta with a Running Lariat. Hashi negates The GTS. Kenta with forearm shivers. Hashi SuperKicks Kenta. Hashi with the schoolboy rollup for a two count. Hashi slaps Kenta in the face. Hashi goes for Karma, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta drives Hashi face first into the exposed steel. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. Kenta connects with The Busaiku Knee Strike for a two count. Kenta plants Hashi with The GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

