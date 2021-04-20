NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4/20/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K & Tomoaki Honma In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

El Desperado and Yoh will start things off. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Desperado with clubbing blows to Yoh’s back. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Desperado whips Yoh across the ring. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Yoh with a elbow/forearm knockdown combination. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a spinning elbow strike. Yoh knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Yoh stomps on Desperado’s chest. Yoh punches Desperado in the back. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Desperado side steps Yoh into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh kicks Kanemaru off the apron. Yoh rocks Desperado with a forearm smash. Kanemaru pulls Yoh off the apron. That leads us to a massive pier six brawl. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru rolls Yoh back into the ring. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Desperado applies Numero Dos.

Sho breaks up the submission hold. Desperado stomps on Yoh’s chest. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Sho off the apron. Kanemaru goes back to stomping on the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru whips Yoh across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru drags Yoh to the corner. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Yoh dropkicks the left knee of Suzuki. Yoh tags in Honma. Honma unloads four knife edge chops. Honma with the irish whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with The Running Bulldog. Suzuki avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki blocks a boot from Honma. Suzuki with a single leg takedown. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Honma responds with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Suzuki transitions into a Knee Bar. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Honma. Suzuki talks smack to Honma. Honma with Two HeadButts.

Sho and Kanemaru are tagged in. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the face. Sho with forearm shivers. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Sho knocks Desperado off the apron. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with Combination Kicks. Sho blasts Kanemaru with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru tugs on Sho’s hair. Sho kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Desperado kicks Sho in the back. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sho. Desperado kicks Yoh off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Big Boot Exchange. Yoh SuperKicks Desperado. Double SuperKick to Kanemaru. Dominator/Running Cutter Combination for a two count. Honma dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Sho hits The Backstabber. Yoh with a single leg dropkick. Desperado negates The 3K. Kanemaru rolls Sho over for a two count. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Kanemaru rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Second Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Tonga is choking Taichi. Jado whips Douki with the kendo stick. Douki attacks Jado with the lead pipe. Tonga tugs on Douki’s hair. Tonga punches Douki in the back. Tonga whips Douki across the ring. Douki ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Douki with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Loa kicks Douki in the gut. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa with the irish whip. Douki repeatedly kicks Loa in the face. Loa catches Douki in mid-air. Loa with The Uranage Slam. Loa knocks Taichi off the ring apron. Loa rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Jado with clubbing kendo stick shots on the outside. Loa rolls Douki back into the ring. Loa tags in Jado. Jado unloads four knife edge chops. Tonga punches Douki behind the referee’s back. Jado toys around with Douki. Douki with forearm shivers. Jado drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Jado flexes his muscles. Jado tags in Tonga. Tonga with clubbing blows to Douki’s chest. Tonga taunts Taichi. Tonga whips Douki across the ring. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga applies a front face lock. Tonga tags in Loa.

Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Loa with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Douki is displaying his fighting spirit. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga is playing mind games with Taichi. Douki avoids The Stinger Splash. Tonga denies The Tornado DDT. Douki ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Douki creates distance with The Pop Up DDT. Douki tags in Taichi. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Tonga denies The Back Drop Driver. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Loa attacks Taichi from behind. Loa with the irish whip. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Choke Hold Party. Tonga begs for mercy. Taichi goes for The Buzzsaw Kick, but Tonga counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tonga with a running elbow smash. Tonga hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga dodges The Axe Bomber. Tonga hits The Tongan Twist. Tonga goes for The Gun Stun, but Taichi blocks it. Tonga unloads a flurry of strikes. Taichi drops Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa and Sabre are tagged in.

Loa with a shoulder tackle. Sabre with rapid fire uppercuts. Loa answers with a forearm smash. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Loa. Sabre cranks on the left shoulder of Loa. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Loa. Loa denies the irish whip. Sabre uppercuts Loa. Tonga with a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. Loa follows that with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Tonga knocks Douki off the apron. Sabre denies The Magic Killer. Sabre with two uppercuts. GOD connects with The Guerrilla Warfare for a one count. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi repeatedly kicks Loa in the face. Taichi with a Mid-Kick. Tonga nails Taichi with the IWGP Tag Team Title Belt. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jado kicks Douki in the gut. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Jado. Douki with The Slingshot Pescado. Sabre repeatedly kicks Loa in the face. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Loa plants Sabre with Ape Shit to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. EVIL & Gedo w/Dick Togo

Tanahashi and Yano attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Yano dumps EVIL out of the ring. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yano. EVIL drives Yano back first into the steel barricade. EVIL is choking Yano with a chair. EVIL stomps on the midsection of Yano. EVIL rolls Yano back into the ring. EVIL applies The Abdominal Stretch. EVIL uses Togo for leverage. EVIL with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL stomps on Yano’s face. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL tags in Gedo. Gedo kicks the left shoulder of Yano. Gedo applies a hammerlock. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Gedo repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Gedo with a straight right hand. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Gedo. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Gedo with a thumb to the eye. Yano whips Gedo into the exposed steel.

Yano pulls EVIL down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with two dropkicks. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip to Togo. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Gedo. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The Ace Runner, but EVIL gets in the way. EVIL blocks a boot from Tanahashi. EVIL throws the right leg of Tanahashi into the referee’s hands. EVIL goes for a side thrust kick, but Tanahashi counters with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. EVIL whips Tanahashi into the exposed steel. The referee gets distracted by Togo. Gedo grabs the brass knuckles. Tanahashi kicks Gedo in the gut. Yano knocks Togo off the apron. EVIL delivers two low blows. Togo repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Gedo blasts Tanahashi with the brass knuckles which causes the disqualification. After the match, EVIL destroys Yano’s KOPW Trophy.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Disqualification

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Naito is wearing a Great O-Khan t-shirt. United Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Ospreay whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito punches Khan in the back. Khan headbutts the midsection of Naito. Khan punches Naito in the back. Khan sends Naito chest first into the barricade. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Cobb rolls Bushi back into the ring. Bushi with forearm shivers. Cobb denies the irish whip. Khan with a Mongolian Chop. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double PK for a two count. Cobb hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cobb applies The Bear Hug. Cobb throws Bushi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Double Irish Whip. Bushi kicks Cobb in the face. Bushi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Misfired Hurricanrana from Bushi. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ospreay. Misfired Clotheslines. Takagi shoves Khan into Ospreay. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi knocks Henare off the ring apron. Takagi whips Ospreay across the ring. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd.

Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi HeadButts Ospreay. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi launches Ospreay over the top rope. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay tags in Henare. Henare toys around with Takagi. Henare with forearm shivers. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Henare unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Takagi drops Henare with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Sanada with a forearm smash. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dives over Henare. Sanada side steps Henare into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a Back Drop Driver. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Henare back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. Henare fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Sanada in the back. Henare with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sanada kicks Henare in the chest. Sanada applies Skull End.Sanada denies The Street Of Rage. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Naito and Khan are tagged in.

Khan blocks a boot from Naito. Forearm Exchange. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Naito with The Running Boot for a two count. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes in the corner. Khan avoids The Corner Dropkick. Naito with a gut punch. Naito whips Khan across the ring. Naito kicks Khan in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Naito applies The Knee Bar. Ospreay breaks up the submission hold. Takagi dumps Ospreay out of the ring. Khan with clubbing blows to Naito’s back. Naito kicks the right knee of Khan. Naito plays around with Khan’s ponytail. Naito kicks the right knee of Khan. Khan is pissed. Khan with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Naito with two back elbow smashes. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito dropkicks the right knee of Khan. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Bushi drops Khan with The DDT for a two count. Khan denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker.

Khan nails Bushi with The Pump Kick. Khan kicks Sanada into the barricade. Khan applies The Claw. Bushi denies The Eliminator. Takagi with The Pumping Bomber. Ospreay dives over Takagi. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi goes for a Wheelbarrow Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Ospreay with The Hook Kick. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sanada sends Ospreay tumbling to the floor. Henare kicks Sanada in the gut. Henare sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare with a Modified Uranage Slam. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan’s head. Cobb kicks Naito in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but Cobb counters with The Spin Cycle. Bushi dropkicks Cobb. Cobb with a Running Lariat. Khan applies The Claw. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi (c) vs. KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi For The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Yoshi Hashi and Kenta will start things off. Kenta is playing mind games with Hashi. Goto and Ishimori are tagged in. Goto kicks Ishimori in the gut. Goto with clubbing blows to Ishimori’s back. Goto applies a side headlock. Ishimori tugs on Goto’s hair. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Goto. Goto drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Goto punches Ishimori in the back. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Kenta kicks Goto in the back Hashi returns the favor. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Takahashi drops Hashi with The Big Boot. Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Ishii with a forearm smash. Goto follows that with a corner clothesline. Double Shoulder Tackle. Triple PK. Kenta denies The War Drum Party. Kenta whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Ishimori with a straight right hand. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Ishimori rolls Goto back into the ring. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Goto. Ishimori slams Goto’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori unloads four knife edge chops. Ishimori tags in Kenta.

War Drums to Goto. Kenta with two elbow drops for a two count. Kenta whips Goto into the exposed steel. Kenta tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi slams Goto’s head on the exposed steel. Goto is displaying his fighting spirit. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Goto. Red Shoes is trying to get Hashi and Ishii out of the ring. Kenta whips Goto across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Kenta with two haymakers. Kenta with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kenta tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Goto’s neck for a two count. Hashi clears the ring. Ishimori dumps Hashi out of the ring. Kenta sends Hashi back first into the barricade. Ishimori whips Goto into the exposed steel. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Ishii off the apron. Takahashi toys around with Goto. Goto with forearm shivers. Takahashi repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Goto blocks a boot from Takahashi. Goto applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Goto creates distance with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Ishii.

Forearm Exchange. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii swats away a dropkick from Ishimori. Ishii drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Kenta kicks Ishii in the gut. Kenta with the irish whip. Ishii side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Kenta inadvertently kicks Takahashi in the face. Ishiii with a shoulder tackle. Ishii Powerslams Takahashi. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Ishii denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with Two Boots. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi counters with The Reverse DDT. Ishii blocks a lariat from Takahashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Ishii denies The Olympic Slam. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishi with a Release German Suplex. Hashi and Kenta are tagged in.

Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi drops Kenta with The Head Hunter. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Hashi kicks Kenta in the gut. Kenta with a running knee lift. Goto with forearm shivers. Ishimori dodges The Discus Lariat. Standing Switch Exchange. Goto shoves Ishimori into Kenta. Double Boot into the midsection of Goto. RoundHouse Kick/Pump Kick Exchange. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick to Ishii. Takahashi clotheslines Ishii. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Hashi denies The GTS. Kenta with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Kenta with a Running Knee Strike. Kenta denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Kenta. Ushigoroshi/SuperKick/Sliding Lariat/Running Meteora Combination for a two count. Hashi plays to the crowd. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Kenta denies Karma. Kenta drops Hashi with The DDT. Kenta tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori with a running knee strike for a two count. Ishimori hits The Cipher Utaki. Ishimori goes for The 450 Splash, but Hashi ducks out of the way. Hashi side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with an Inside Out Lariat. Goto sends Ishimori to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Ishimori denies The Ushigoroshi. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a HandSpring Enzuigiri. Double Irish Whip. Goto side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Double Boot into the midsection of Goto. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a double clothesline. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Hashi SuperKicks Ishimori.

Ishimori negates The GYW. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi slams Goto’s head on the top rope. Kenta attacks Ishii and Goto with the bo staff. Ishimori rolls Goto over for a two count. Kenta shoves down Red Shoes. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Hashi attacks Bullet Club with the bo staff. Ishimori kicks Goto in the face. Ishimori uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Misfired Clotheslines. Goto goes for The GTR, but Ishimori counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Ishii rocks Ishimori with a forearm smash. Ishimori clotheslines Ishii. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Goto negates The Bloody Cross. Ishimori delivers his combination offense. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Goto denies The YES! Lock. Goto HeadButts Ishimori. Goto connects with The GYW. Goto plants Ishimori with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

