NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4/26/21

Hiroshima Sun Plaza

Hiroshima, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K & Tiger Mask In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks R3K and Tiger Mask before the bell rings. Desperado hammers down on the back of Yoh’s neck. Kanemaru whips Sho into the steel barricade. Desperado with a straight right hand. Kanemaru drops Sho with The Big Boot. Suzuki rolls Sho back into the ring. Desperado stomps on Sho’s chest. Desperado bodyslams Sho. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru bodyslams Sho. Kanemaru stomps on the back of Sho’s head. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Sho’s back and chest. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki argues with the referee. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Sho denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Sho creates distance with The Vertical Suplex. Yoh and Desperado are tagged in.

Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh scores the elbow knockdown. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a leaping forearm smash. Yoh dropkicks Kanemaru to the floor. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh drops Desperado with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Desperado applies a wrist lock. Yoh with a forearm smash. Desperado denies The SuperKick. Yoh decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Yoh sends Desperado tumbling to the floor. Yoh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger Mask with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count.

Tiger Mask delivers his combination offense. Tiger Mask dodges The Big Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Tiger Mask with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sho dumps Desperado out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Sho with a corner clothesline. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Tiger Mask follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Yoh dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Kanemaru negates The Tiger Suplex. Tiger Mask with Two HeadButts. Tiger Mask drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru with two back elbow smashes. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the face. Kanemaru shoves Sho into Tiger Mask. Kanemaru plants Tiger Mask with The Assisted Spear/Jackknife Cover Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Second Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tanga Loa and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Loa drives Sabre back first into the turnbuckle pad. Loa with the irish whip. Sabre crawls under Loa. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Loa. Sabre applies a side headlock. Loa whips Sabre across the ring. Loa drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Sabre with three uppercuts. Loa answers with a forearm smash. Loa talks smack to Sabre. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Loa rakes the eyes of Sabre. Loa with a Hip Toss. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre counters with The Guillotine Choke. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Loa. Loa denies The PK. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Loa holds onto the ropes. Sabre with Three Running Boots. Loa Powerslams Sabre. Tonga and Taichi are tagged in. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Taichi kicks Tonga in the gut. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Choke Hold Party. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber.

Tonga denies The Buzzsaw Kick. Tonga hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Taichi denies The Samoan Drop. Tonga blocks a boot from Taichi. Tonga with a Superman Punch. Taichi kicks Tonga in the face. Taichi goes for The Axe Bomber, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga clotheslines Douki over the top rope. Sabre uppercuts Tonga. Loa with a running forearm smash. Loa tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Tonga with a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. Loa follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jado argues with the referee. Jado goes for The Green Killer, but Douki gets in the way. Douki kicks Jado in the chest. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga attacks Douki from behind. Douki kicks Tonga in the face. Douki with a shoulder block. Douki with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Douki goes for The Suicide Dive, but Tonga counters with a massive ladder shot. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Tonga knocks down the referee. Tonga blasts Taichi with the ladder which causes the disqualification. After the match, Loa plants Sabre with Ape Shit.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki via Disqualification

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato vs. EVIL, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo, and Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Toru Yano and EVIL will start things off. The referee tells Yano to get rid of the blindfold. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. EVIL attacks Yano from behind. EVIL with a series of toe kicks. Hair Pull Exchange. Yano tags in Tenzan. Tenzan breaks the hair chain with clubbing mongolian chops. Tenzan kicks EVIL in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts EVIL. Tenzan with a knife edge chop. Tenzan levels EVIL with a Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills EVIL with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan tags in Wato. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Tenzan with an elbow drop. Wato hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo punches Wato in the back. Togo with two haymakers. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Wato with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato unloads a flurry of kicks. EVIL blocks a boot from Wato. EVIL rakes the eyes of Wato. EVIL whips Wato into the exposed steel. All hell is breaking loose in Hiroshima.

EVIL drives Yano back first into the steel barricade. Gedo applies a toe and ankle hold. Takahashi is choking Tenzan with his knee. EVIL puts Yano under the ring. EVIL with a cocky cover for a two count. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL sends Wato back first into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo toys around with Wato. Togo with a thumb to the eye. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a running fist drop for a two count. Togo tags in Gedo. Gedo whips Wato into the exposed steel. The referee is trying to get Yano out of the ring. Gedo kick Wato in the face. Gedo rakes the eyes of Wato. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori kicks Wato in the face. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori with a thumb to the eye. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with Two Desperation Boots. Ishimori punches Wato in the back. Double Irish Whip. Wato shoves Ishimori into Takahashi. Wato ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Wato drops Takahashi with The Big Boot. Wato with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wato tags in Taguchi.

Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack. Taguchi is fired up. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Ishimori rolls him over for a two count. Ishimori thrust kicks the midsection of Taguchi. Taguchi reveres out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahahsi with two knee lifts. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi dodges The Corner Hip Attack. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi kicks Taguchi in the ass. Taguchi responds with a Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi dropkicks Takahashi. Tanahashi knocks EVIL off the ring apron. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Tanahashi bodyslams Takahashi. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Takahashi avoids The SlingBlade. Takahashi starts biting Tanahashi’s fingers. Takahashi pie faces Tanahashi. Takahashi blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Takahashi sends Tanahashi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick.

Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Tanahashi counters with an open palm strike. Takahashi clotheslines Tanahashi. Takahashi tags in Togo. Togo is throwing haymakers at Tanahashi. Togo with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Togo with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. EVIl steals the turnbuckle pad. Togo kicks Yano in the gut. Togo whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. EVIL blasts Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Yano takes a ride on The Bullet Club Train. Togo kicks Yano in the gut. Togo puts the blindfold over Yano’s head. Togo connects with the schoolboy rollup for a two count. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. The referee is distracted by Gedo. Togo wraps the choker around Yano’s neck. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano puts the blindfold over Togo’s head. Yano shoves Gedo into Togo. Low Blow Exchange. EVIL puts the blindfold over Yano’s head. EVIL plants Yano with Everything Is EVIL which allows Togo to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo, and Dick Togo via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb

Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay will start things off. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Cobb attacks Takagi from behind. Ospreay knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Cobb in the face. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi drops Cobb with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Hip Toss on top of Cobb. Takagi with a Senton Splash. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi is choking Ospreay with his boot. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi punches Ospreay in the back. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Bushi with two overhand chops. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Ospreay for a two count. Bushi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay kicks Bushi in the face. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Cobb with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a forearm smash. Assisted Head Kick. Cobb stomps on the midsection of Bushi. Ospreay sends Takagi chest first into the steel barricade. Ospreay rakes the back of Takagi. All hell is breaking loose in Hiroshima.

Cobb rolls Bushi back into the ring. Cobb with the lateral press for a two count. Cobb hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb HeadButts Bushi. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay kicks Bushi in the gut. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Ospreay mocks LIJ. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Cobb applies The Bear Hug. Bushi nails Cobb with The Bell Clap. Cobb blocks a boot from Bushi. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Ospreay applies a bodyscissors hold. Bushi with elbows into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay blasts Bushi with a knife edge chop. Ospreay stands on top of Bushi. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Cobb applies a front face lock. Cobb with a Running Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bushi with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Ospreay stops Bushi in his tracks. Ospreay tried to cheap shot Takagi. Ospreay with the irish whip. Bushi side steps Ospreay into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Cobb in the face. Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ospreay. Takagi kicks Cobb in the gut. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi dodges the leaping back elbow smash. Takagi kicks Cobb in the gut. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cobb denies The Back Drop Driver. Cobb with the irish whip. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay with a Running European Uppercut. Ospreay gets Takagi tied up in the tree of woe. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the back. Ospreay with The Shibata Dropkick. Ospreay hits The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Takagi launches Ospreay over the top rope. Ospreay dives over Takagi. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi with The Pop Up Death Valley Driver for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Ospreay dodges The Siding Lariat. Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay.

Takagi goes for a German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Counter Display. Takagi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi knocks Cobb off the apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Bushi punches Ospreay in the back. Bushi drops Ospreay with The DDT for a two count. Bushi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Backstabber/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Running Lariat Exchange. Ospreay with The Stunner. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. United Empire connects with The Assisted OsCutter. Ospreay with The Helluva Kick. Bushi with The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Bushi denies The StormBreaker. Bushi with the backslide cover for a two count. Bushi with a Hurricanrana to Cobb. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Ospreay with The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Takagi with combo forearms. Ospreay answer with a knife edge chop. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Cobb responds with Tour Of The Islands. Ospreay nails Bushi with The Chelsea’s Grin. Ospreay plants Bushi with The StormBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Sanada vs. Aaron Henare w/Will Ospreay

Henare attacks Sanada before the bell rings. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare dumps Sanada out of the ring. Henare repeatedly whips Sanada into the steel barricades. Henare rolls Sanada back into the ring. Forearm Exchange. Henare whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada holds onto the ropes. Sanada kicks Henare in the face. Sanada with an Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Henare kicks Sanada off the ring apron. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Henare wraps the left leg of Sanada around the barricade. Henare kicks the barricade. Henare with The Knee Crusher on the barricade. Henare rolls Sanada back into the ring. Henare with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Henare decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown. Henare avoids The Standing MoonSault. Henare with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Henare stands on the left ankle of Sanada. Red Shoes admonishes Henare. Henare stomps on the left hamstring of Sanada. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Henare kicks Sanada in the gut. Henare HeadButts Sanada. Henare with the irish whip. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Second Forearm Exchange. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Henare to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Henare back into the ring. Sanada dives over Henare. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Sanada in the back. Henare unloads Three Mid-Kicks for a two count. Sanada avoids The PK. Sanada kicks Henare in the gut. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada denies The Samoan Drop. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Sanada kicks Henare in the chest. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Henare lands back on his feet. Henare runs Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada decks Henare with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Henare. Henar goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Sanada follows that with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Henare ducks out of the way. Henare goes for The Rampage, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Henare applies The Grounding Octopus Stretch. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. Sanada denies The SuperPlex. Third Forearm Exchange.

Sanada HeadButts Henare. Sanada goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Henare counters with The Samoan Drop. Henare with The PK. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada sends Henare to the corner. Henare decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Skull End Exchange. Henare goes for The Street Of Rage, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Henare gets his knees up in the air. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Henare delivers a gut punch. Sanada with forearm shivers. Henare with an elbow smash. Henare HeadButts Sanada. Henare with The Spinning Hook Kick. Henare goes for The Street Of Rage, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada kicks Henare in the face. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Sanada with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada follows that with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a one count. Sanada connect with The TKO. Sanada plants Henare with Two Muto MoonSaults to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. The Great O-Khan w/The United Empire

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Naito is playing mind games with Khan. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khan backs Naito into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Khan pats Naito on the forehead. Khan taunts Naito. Chain grappling exchange. Khan applies The Heel Hook. Khan transitions into a Knee Bar. Naito grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan repeatedly stomps on Naito’s left hamstring. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks the left knee of Khan. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito grabs Khan’s ponytail. Naito brings Khan down to the mat. Naito applies a Modified Surfboard Stretch. Naito transitions into The Camel Clutch. Naito wraps the ponytail around Khan’s neck. Naito repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Khan tumbles to the floor. Naito wraps the ponytail around the steel ring post. Khan whips Naito into the steel barricade. Khan bodyslams Naito on the floor. Khan is choking Naito with his boot. Khan tosses Naito around the ringside area. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Khan with an unique pinning combination for a two count. Khan toys around with Naito. Khan dumps Naito chest first on the turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Naito in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Naito with forearm shivers. Khan drops Naito with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Khan stands on Naito’s face. Khan stomps on Naito’s face. Naito whips Khan across the ring. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a NeckBreaker. Naito delivers his combination offense. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan’s head. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Khan. Combination Cabron for a two count. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Khan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan denies Gloria. Khan drives Naito back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan with a Big Biel Throw. Khan clotheslines the back of Naito’s neck. Khan puts Naito on the top turnbuckle. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Naito tied up in the tree of woe. Khan with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count.

Khan and Naito are trading back and forth shots. Naito with The Single Leg Dropkick. Naito with a Draping NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito puts Khan on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Khan decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan drops Naito with The FaceBuster. Khan hits The Delayed Reverse Suplex for a two count. Khan unloads two chops. Khan punches Naito in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito with The Satellite DDT. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito follows that with The Esperanza. Naito connects with The Destino for a one count. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan with an Inside Out Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito goes for The Flying Forearm Smash, but Khan counters with The Bear Hug. Khan with The Uranage Slam. Khan nails Naito with The Pump Kick for a two count. Naito denies The Eliminator. Khan applies a standing head & arm clutch. Khan with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Khan goes back to the head & arm clutch. Naito refuses to quit. Khan drills Naito with The TTD for a two count. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Naito counters with The Destino for a two count. Naito plants Khan with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

