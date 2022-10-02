NJPW Royal Quest Results 10/1/22

Crystal Palace National Sports Center

London, England

First Match: Gabriel Kidd defeated Dan Moloney via Pinfall in 9:19 (PileDriver)

Second Match: Ricky Knight Jr & Michael Oka defeated The Great O-Khan & Gideon Grey via Pinfall in 12:17 (Good Night Driver)

Third Match: Ava White & Alex Windsor defeated Jazzy Gabbert & Kanji via Pinfall In 6:18 (GTF)

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Zack Sabre Jr, El Desperado and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match via Pinfall In 14:29 (Destino)

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii defeated Bad Dude Tito & Zack Knight via Pinfall In 12:47 (Vertical Drop Brain Buster)

Sixth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tama Tonga, Hikuleo and Jado defeated Jay White, The Good Brothers and Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match via Pinfall In 12:15 (High Fly Flow)

Seventh Match: Will Ospreay defeated Shota Umino via Referee Stoppage In 15:30

Eight Match: FTR defeated Aussie Open via Pinfall In 31:59 (The Big Rig) To Remain The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions

