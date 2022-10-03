NJPW Royal Quest Results 10/2/22

Crystal Palace National Sports Center

London, England

First Match: El Desperado & Douki defeated Michael Oka & Robbie X via Pinfall In 9:33 (El Es Culero)

Second Match: Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi defeated Ethan Allen & Luke Jacob via Submission In 14:04 (Skull End)

Third Match: Jazzy Gabbert defeated Ava White In A First Round Match In The Vacated IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament via Pinfall In 10:34 (Inoki Plex)

Fourth Match: Will Ospreay, Aussie Open, The Great O-Khan and Gideon Grey defeated FTR, Shota Umino, Gabriel Kidd and Ricky Knight Jr In A 10-Man Tag Team Match via Pinfall In 16:57 (The Eliminator)

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tama Tonga and Hikuleo defeated Jay White & The Good Brothers w/Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match via Pinfall In 10:54 (The GunStun)

Sixth Match: Kazuchika Okada defeated Bad Dude Tito via Pinfall In 8:13 (The Rain Maker)

Seventh Match: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yota Tsuji via Pinfall In 17:36 (Vertical Drop BrainBuster)

Eight Match: Tetsuya Naito defeated Zack Sabre Jr. via Pinfall In 21:05 (Destino) Naito Became The Number One Contender For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

