NJPW announced a new event that has been added to its schedule on Tuesday.

Sakura Genesis is back after taking a hiatus last year. New Japan Pro Wrestling is bringing back the Sakura Genesis event on April 8th at Ryōgoku Sumo Hall.

Before the event, NJPW will hold the Road to Sakura Genesis tour that begins on April 1st. That will continue through 4/2, 4/3, and 4/4.

The 2021 Sakura Genesis event saw Will Ospreay defeat Kota Ibushi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.