NJPW announced a new event that has been added to its schedule on Tuesday.
Sakura Genesis is back after taking a hiatus last year. New Japan Pro Wrestling is bringing back the Sakura Genesis event on April 8th at Ryōgoku Sumo Hall.
Before the event, NJPW will hold the Road to Sakura Genesis tour that begins on April 1st. That will continue through 4/2, 4/3, and 4/4.
The 2021 Sakura Genesis event saw Will Ospreay defeat Kota Ibushi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.
4月8日(土)両国国技館『SAKURA GENESIS 2023』開催！
『Road to SAKURA GENESIS 2023』4月1日(土)平塚大会のチケット販売スケジュールも決定！https://t.co/509uGBCMDe#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/D3rh5752g9
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 16, 2023