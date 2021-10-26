New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update to the condition of top superstar Kota Ibushi, who suffered a grueling injury during his G1 Climax finals against Kazuchika Okada, which was caused the referee to award Okada the winner. In the update NJPW reveals that Ibushi dislocated his right shoulder, sustained joint lip damage, and will need two months to recover. Full statement below.

On October 21’s G1 final, Kota Ibushi suffered an injury in the ring that led to the match being stopped. After treatment from ringside medical staff, he was taken for a thorough evaluation.

The evaluation revealed a right anterior dislocation of the shoulder, and joint lip damage. Recovery is expected to take two months.

Further updates will be provided as to Ibushi’s return when more information is available.

We apologise for any concern caused, and join fans in wishing Ibushi the very best in his recovery.