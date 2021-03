The bracket is set for the 2021 New Japan Cup USA tournament.

It all starts on the April 2nd episode of NJPW Strong and will last through the month of April. The winner of the tournament will receive a title shot against the IWGP United States Champion.

First round matches will be:

Clark Connors vs. Lio Rush

Brody King vs. Chris Dickinson

Ren Narita vs. Tom Lawlor

Hikuleo vs. Fred Rosser