NJPW star Aaron Henare recently joined the Te Ao Toa’ to discuss all things pro-wrestling, where he revealed that he’s been dealing with a lingering neck injury. Hear his full thoughts below.

Says he was nearly paralyzed and is now dealing with a neck injury:

Right now, I’ve been going back and forth [to Japan] for like the last five years but this time was my neck. The guy jumped off the rope and landed right on my head and I almost got paralyzed but, luckily we do some neck exercises as you can see in wrestling so.

How he thought his neck was just sprained but then got an MRI and saw he had a disc out of place:

Yeah, a part of pro wrestling is that if you’ve got a tour, you can’t just have one match and then go away, because it’s always someone underneath you waiting to take your spot, but I didn’t even know because we do so much conditioning I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s just a sprained neck or something. I’ll get back’ and then I took an MRI and the disc was out. I was like, ‘Oh, doc, I think I’m injured.’

