Impact World Tag Team Champion David Finlay of NJPW is apparently considering a run with WWE.

David’s father, the legendary Fit Finlay, recently appeared on the “Stories” podcast with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Gerald Brisco, and discussed his son being in Japan amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

“He’s [David Finlay] in Japan right now,” Fit said. “So I guess Japan have had an outbreak of COVID and so they started cancelling shows. He [works] for New Japan Pro Wrestling. They started having an outbreak. A lot of the talent got COVID so they were sending them home. They went to the airport yesterday and almost all of them were tested positive for COVID so they were sent back.

“They were gonna go to [a] government hotel but then they made a deal and they put them in the dojo so, my son David and Jay White are in the dojo, quarantined there for another ten days or so which is ridiculous so, the COVID has just — the whole world had just put everything on standstill for a little bit and we’ll get over it but, he’s doing well there. I don’t know how New Japan are going to handle this new outbreak or — I don’t know, no one does.”

Regarding his future, Fit noted that David is confused about what to do next, and indicated that he is considering a full-time run in the United States with WWE.

“But, he’s a little bit confused at the minute as what to do next, you know?,” Fit continued. “Is he going to stay in Japan, does he want to try here, like WWE or whatever. But him and I are gonna sit down when he does eventually come home and try and figure it out but he just needs a little bit of wisdom put in his head. Not that I have any.”

David is currently in the FinJuice tag team with fellow NJPW star Juice Robinson. They have been working Impact due to the NJPW-Impact working relationship, and won the titles from The Good Brothers back at Sacrifice on March 13.

