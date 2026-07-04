Tomoaki Honma has announced that his in-ring career is coming to an end.

The longtime New Japan Pro Wrestling veteran revealed his decision during a non-televised NJPW event held in his hometown of Yamagata on Saturday. Honma addressed the live crowd before the show and confirmed that he has decided to retire from professional wrestling.

The decision comes after recent medical examinations raised additional concerns regarding the condition of his neck. Honma has dealt with lingering issues since suffering a devastating spinal injury in 2017 that temporarily left him paralyzed.

Speaking backstage after making the announcement, Honma reflected on the difficult decision.

“I agonized over this endlessly. I’ve decided to retire. I’ve been able to do what I love—pro wrestling—for 30 years, and I’m happy about that, but I’ve agonized over it and made up my mind. I’m retiring,” Honma said.

While announcing his retirement, Honma also shared that he hopes to improve his physical condition enough to compete in one final retirement match in his hometown next year.

Honma debuted in professional wrestling in 1997 with Big Japan Pro Wrestling before eventually becoming one of NJPW’s most recognizable veterans. During his career, he captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship alongside Togi Makabe, with the duo also winning the World Tag League tournament in both 2015 and 2016.