– Kevin Knight, a standout talent from New Japan Pro Wrestling, has been making waves in the free-agent market.

In early January, reports surfaced that Knight’s contract with NJPW had expired, effectively making him a free agent. Shortly after, he and KUSHIDA dropped the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

Since then, Knight has continued to compete across multiple promotions. He has appeared at MLW and ROH/AEW tapings—both of which he worked in the past—as well as making his return to GCW/JCW for the first time since 2023.

Sources within AEW confirmed that during his recent ROH appearance, Knight engaged in conversations with Tony Khan and Rocky Romero. Additionally, he has been in discussions with NJPW about a potential new deal. Knight has also expressed interest in exploring opportunities with WWE to make the best decision for his future. However, it remains unclear whether any formal talks between WWE and Knight have taken place.

– WWE has announced a Lumberjack match with Je’Von Evans taking on Ethan Page at the upcoming NXT Live event scheduled for this Saturday, February 22, in Sebring, Florida.