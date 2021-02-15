NJPW Young Lion, Yuto Nakashima, will miss the rest of the Castle Attack tour after suffering an elbow injury.

Nakashima suffered the injury about twenty seconds into his main roster debut match against Yuya Uemura on Sunday’s event. It happened when Nakashima planted his left arm on the mat to brace himself, but the arm gave way and he dislocated the elbow.

NJPW issued the following: