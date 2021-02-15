NJPW Young Lion, Yuto Nakashima, will miss the rest of the Castle Attack tour after suffering an elbow injury.
Nakashima suffered the injury about twenty seconds into his main roster debut match against Yuya Uemura on Sunday’s event. It happened when Nakashima planted his left arm on the mat to brace himself, but the arm gave way and he dislocated the elbow.
NJPW issued the following:
Yuto Nakashima injured; to miss remainder of tour
Yuto Nakashima has sustained a left elbow injury, and will not be competing on the remainder of the Road to Castle Attack tour. Changes have been made to remaining cards on the tour accordingly, with his preshow opening matches in Korakuen Hall events removed.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling apologises to fans who were looking forward to see Nakashima wrestle, and we appreciate your understanding. We wish Nakashima the very best in his recovery.