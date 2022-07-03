New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Jado was pulled from today’s event at Korakuen Hall due to a fever, and would be replaced in his tag team contest on the show.
Jado was originally scheduled to team up with Rysuke Taguchi to take on the duo of BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi. However, in his absence the United Empire’s Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan would step up to compete instead. Full details can be found below.
Jado, who was scheduled to team with Ryusuke Taguchi against Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI on July 3 in Korakuen Hall, has presented with a fever. Although he has tested negative with both antigen and PCR testing for COVID, he will not compete this evening out of an abundance of caution.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Jado wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
The following change has been made to this evening’s card:
Jado & Ryusuke Taguchi vs Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI
Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan vs Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI