New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Jado was pulled from today’s event at Korakuen Hall due to a fever, and would be replaced in his tag team contest on the show.

Jado was originally scheduled to team up with Rysuke Taguchi to take on the duo of BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi. However, in his absence the United Empire’s Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan would step up to compete instead. Full details can be found below.