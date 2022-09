Kevin Blackwood has pulled out of Sunday’s NJPW Strong Autumn Attack tapings.

The promotion announced that he was out due to personal reasons. As previously noted, AEW’s Eddie Kingston pulled out of the tapings after testing positive for COVID-19. Here is the updated card for the tapings:

Homicide and Wheeler Yuta facing Jay White and Karl Anderson in a tag team match.

Kevin Knight facing Ariya Daivari.

Doc Gallows will now face Che Cabrera in a singles match.