It was reported earlier today that Michael Elgin wouldn’t be returning to NJPW because he felt that Tama Tonga was an unsafe worker.

Tonga recently gave his side of the story during his Tama’s Island podcast. Here is what he had to say:

“The real reason that dumbass idiot Michael Elgin ain’t coming back to New Japan is because it’s his own stupid fault,” Tonga said. “This idiot he was contracted with [NJPW]. Our schedule was pretty busy. When contract season was coming up, he still had another year. This dumbass went and told New Japan, ‘Look, my son. I gotta spend more time. I can’t do this schedule. I gotta be home with my son.’ “New Japan, being the family company they are, let go of his contract and he went home. Soon after that he shows up at IMPACT. New Japan is blown away, ‘what the f— are you doing.’ The following month [Elgin] winds back in Japan working for All Japan. Elgin you are the biggest f—ing idiot I’ve ever seen in my life, bro.”

