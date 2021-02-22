Hiromu Takahashi will be out for an estimated six months due to a torn left pectoral.
Takahashi has not wrestled since February 19. NJPW announced the news in a post on Twitter. NJPW issued the following:
“After medical assessment, Hiromu Takahashi’s left pectoral injury will leave him out of action for an estimated six months. More information will follow.”
