New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA will make his debut for Game Changer Wrestling on March 17 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City as part of the promotion’s GCW Eye For An Eye event.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am Eastern.

KUSHIDA hasn’t worked a match since December 14, when he and Kevin Knight lost to TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste).