New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that rising star Karl Fredericks has suffered an injury and will no longer be competing in this year’s Super J-Cup tournament. He has been replaced by Kevin Knight for this Saturday’s show. Check out the full details below.

As a result of an injury, Karl Fredericks is unable to compete on Saturday’s Super J-Cup 2020 card. The card has been changed accordingly: Match 8 Ren Narita & Karl Fredericks vs Hikuleo & KENTA Ren Narita & Kevin Knight vs Hikuleo & KENTA We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Karl Fredericks compete. We appreciate your understanding and wish Karl the best in his recovery.