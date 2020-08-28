NJPW star SHO from the Roppongi 3K tag team announced in his post-show promo of today’s Summer Struggle event that he and his partner YOH are vacating the IWGP Junior tag team championship. SHO reveals that the team is not dissolving, but that YOH will be out of action, with no return date set for them to defend their gold.

NJPW later confirmed the news on Twitter.

After SHO's match last night in Korakuen Hall, he declared that he and YOH will be vacating the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. Stay tuned for official information when it becomes available. Watch: https://t.co/q1m6LTwRnO#njpw #njsst pic.twitter.com/wvQ3sjHrPr — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 28, 2020

Roppongi 3K won the belts at this year’s WrestleKingdom 14 event from the Tokyo Dome, their fourth reign as junior champions.