New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM have announced three mixed tag team matchups for the Historic X-Over event taking place on November 20th. These bouts will join the previously announced finals to crown the first-ever IWGP women’s champion. You can read about that here.

UPDATED CARD:

-Finals for the IWGP women’s title tournament

-Hiroshi Tanahashi/Utami Hayashishita vs. Hirooki Goto/Maika

-Syuri/Tom Lawlor vs. Giulia/Zack Sabre Jr.

-El Desperado/DOUKI/Momo Watanabe/Starlight Kid vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru/Natsupoi/Taichi/Tam Nakano