NJPW/Stardom Historic X-Over Results 11/20/22

Ariake Arena

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Lio Rush vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Sho with a forearm smash. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Togo is throwing haymakers at Yoh. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh kicks Togo in the gut. Rush with a leaping leg lariat. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh with a NeckBreaker. Yoh stomps on Sho’s chest. Yoh tags in Hashi. Hashi kicks Sho in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Hashi knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Hashi sends Sho to the corner. Hashi with two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Hashi drops Sho with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi stomps on Sho’s chest. Sho starts bending Hashi’s fingers. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad.

Sho whips Hashi into the exposed. House Of Torture clears the ring. Sho and Togo gangs up on Hashi. Togo stomps on the right hand of Hashi. Sho tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a straight right hand. Takahashi stomps on Hashi’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a low dropkick for a two count. Takahashi applies a wrist lock. Takahashi sends Hashi back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Togo. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL taunts Ishii. Hashi with three knife edge chops. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. EVIL whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii shoves EVIL into Sho. Ishii with a corner clothesline party. Sho knocks Togo off the apron.

Ishii uses the right leg of Takahashi as a weapon. Ishii ducks another clothesline from EVIL. Ishii shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Misfired Toe Kicks. Ishii blocks the side thrust kick. Ishii rocks EVIL with a forearm smash. Ishii gets distracted by Takahashi. EVIL applies a waist lock. Ishii decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Togo trips Ishii from the outside. EVIL tags in Togo. House Of Torture are putting the boots to Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Ishii with elbows into the midsection of Togo. Togo applies a side headlock. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Ishii tags in Rush. Togo begs for mercy. Rush kicks Togo in the gut. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Togo sends Rush chest first into the canvas. Takahashi kicks Hashi off the apron. Togo stands on the back of Rush’s neck. Togo wraps the garrote around Rush’s neck. Yoh attacks Togo from behind. Yoh dropkicks Sho. Togo rakes the eyes of Yoh. Rush and Yoh connects with The 3K to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Lio Rush via Pinfall

Second Match: Saya Kamitani, Lady C and AZM vs. Himeka, Thekla and Mai Sakurai In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Saya Kamitani and Himeka will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Himeka applies a side headlock. Kamitani whips Himeka across the ring. Kamitani ducks a clothesline from Himeka. Kamitani cartwheels around Himeka. Kamitani dropkicks Himeka. Himeka drops Kamitani with a shoulder tackle. AZM and Thekla are tagged in. AZM kicks Thekla in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by AZM. Thekla avoids the leg sweep from AZM. AZM avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Misfired Toe Kicks. Double Forearm. Thekla ducks a clothesline from AZM. Double Dropkick. Double Kip Up. Thekla is playing mind games with AZM. Thekla kicks AZM in the gut. AZM reverses out of the irish whip from Thekla. Double Toe Kick to Thekla. Double Leg Sweep. Double Basement Dropkick. AZM tags in Lady. Lady stomps on Thekla’a chest. Lady with The Giant Swing. AZM tags herself in. Thela clings onto the top rope. AZM kicks Thekla in the gut. AZM with a running forearm smash. AZM sends Thekla to the corner. Thekla kicks AZM in the face. Thekla applies The Upside Down. Thekla with a Running Bulldog for a two count.

Thekla kicks AZM in the chest. Thekla tags in Himeka. Himeka with a running shoulder tackle. Himeka knocks Lady off the ring apron. Kamitani with a shoulder block. Himeka reverses out of the irish whip from AZM. Himeka kicks Kamitani in the gut. Himeka whips Kamitani into AZM. Himeka with a double corner clothesline. Himeka with a Double Argentine BackBreaker. AZM ducks a clothesline from Himeka. Himekka blocks The Vertical Suplex. Himeka with the irish whip. AZM delivers The Missile Dropkick. AZM tags in Kamitani. Kamitani with Rising Knee Strike. Himeka answers with a running corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Himeka. Himeka with The Samoan Drop. Himeka tags in Sakurai. Sakurai and Thekla clears the ring. Sakurai and Thekla with Three Running Boots. Sakurai with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Sakurai applies The STF. The referee is losing control of this match. Kamitani side steps Sakurai into the turnbuckle pad. AZM and Lady with a Running Boot/Corner Dropkick Combination. Kamitani with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count.

Sakurai drops Kamitani with The Stunner. Belly to Back Suplex/Missile Dropkick Combination. Double Irish Whip. Himeka holds onto the ropes. Thekla with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Sakurai with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sakurai follows that with The Tiny Buster for a two count. Sakurai ascends to the top turnbuckle. Lady comes in with a Running Boot. Lady Chokeslams Sakurai. AZM with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kamitani with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Himeka dodges The Running Boot. Himeka floors Lady with a Running Lariat. AZM responds with The La Mistica. AZM kicks Thekla in the gut. Thekla Spears AZM. AZM with a Roundhouse Kick. Kamitani goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Sakurai counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Sakurai with a Running Boot. Kamitani hits The Schoolboy Suplex for a two count. Kamitani drags Sakurai to the corner. Kamitani connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Saya Kamitani, Lady C and AZM via Pinfall

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Syuri vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Giulia

Syuri and Giulia starts shoving each other before the bell rings. Lawlor tells Sabre that George Michael still sucks. That leads us to a Pie Face Contest. Stereo Double Leg Takedowns. Lawlor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Syuri and Giulia spill to the floor. Lawlor repeatedly drives his knee into Sabre’s ribs. Raining Forearm Exchange. Lawlor applies the toe and ankle hold. Sabre transitions into a leg lock. Palm Strike Exchange. Lawlor rolls himself and Sabre up the ramp way. Sabre refuses to let go of the leg lock. Giulia is choking Lawlor with her boot. Syuri kicks Giulia in the back. Syuri bodyslams Giulia on top of Sabre. Stereo Snap Mare Takedowns. Stereo Back Kicks. Stereo Running Knee Strikes. Lawlor rolls Sabre back into the ring. Lawlor hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lawlor uppercuts Sabre. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes.

Guillotine Choke Exchange. Lawlor blocks The Zack Driver. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Lawlor answers with a Roundhouse Kick. Syuri and Giulia are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Lawlor carries Syuri to the corner. Lawlor talks smack to Giulia. Giulia slaps Lawlor in the face. Syuri kicks the left hamstring of Lawlor. Double Irish Whip. Double Running Elbow. Double Dropkick. Syuri and Giulia continue to gang up on Lawlor. Sabre with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Syuri drops Sabre with The CodeBreaker. Giulia dumps Lawlor out of the ring. Syuri ducks a clothesline from Giulia. Syuri with a Release German Suplex. Giulia with The Back Drop Driver. Syuri answers with a Roundhouse Kick. Giulia HeadButts Syuri. Lawlor and Sabre are tagged in.

Forearm/Uppercut/Chop Exchange. Sabre with a Release German Suplex. Sabre with a Running Boot. Lawlor drops Sabre with The Uranage Slam. Lawlor applies The Anaconda Vice. Sabre puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor kicks Sabre in the back. Sabre dodges The PK. Sabre scores the ankle pick. Stereo Cobra Twist. Lawlor applies The Stretch Muffler. Sabre transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Lawlor responds with The Ankle Lock. Sabre grabs the right arm of Lawlor. Lawlor with another Uranage Slam for a two count. Syuri drops Giulia with The STO. Sabre denies The NKOTB. Sabre rolls Lawlor over for a two count. Sabre uppercuts Lawlor. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor delivers his combination offense. Lawlor chops Sabre. Lawlor rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Sabre dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre connects with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Giulia via Pinfall

Fourth Match: El Desperado, Douki, Starlight Kid and Momo Watanabe vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Tam Nakano and Natsupoi In A 8-Person Tag Team Match

Taichi and Watanabe starts trading hamstring kicks before the bell rings. Starlight Kid and Natsupoi will start things off. Natsupoi kicks Kid in the gut. Kid reverses out of the irish whip from Natsupoi. Natsupoi cartwheels over Kid. Kid cartwheels out of the hammer throw from Natsupoi. Arm-Drag Exchange. Kid ducks a clothesline from Natsupo. Kid with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Kid with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Kid slams Natsupoi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Desperado and Kanemaru are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kanemaru applies a side headlock. Desperado reverses the hold. Kanemaru whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Kanemaru drops down on the canvas. Side Headlock Exchange. Kanemaru with a side headlock takeover. Desperado answers with the headscissors escape. Kanemaru grabs another side headlock. Desperado walks into the ropes which forces the break.

Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Desperado’s back. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kid clocks Kanemaru with a steel chair behind the referee’s back. Kanemaru tugs on Kid’s hair. Desperado dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Douki whips Kanemaru into the steel barricade. Kanemaru is getting mollywhopped on the outside. Watanabe with clubbing mid-kicks. Desperado goes into the lateral press for a two count. Desperado tags in Watanabe. Team Desperado gangs up on Kanemaru. Watanabe tags in Douki. Double Irish Whip. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Taichi whips Desperado into the barricade. Douki sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru kicks Douki in the face. Kanemaru drops Douki with The Satellite DDT. Nakano and Watanabe are tagged in. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Nakano with a Spinning Back Kick. Watanabe sends Nakano face first into the middle rope. Watanabe kicks Nakano in the back. Kid with a Tiger Feint Kick.

Double Irish Whip. Nakano cartwheels around Kid and Watanabe. Stereo Spinning Back Kicks. Stereo Running Blockbusters. Running Knee/Low Dropkick Combination. Desperado and Douki stops Nakano and Natsupoi in their tracks. Taichi and Kanemaru knocks Desperado and Douki off the apron. Assisted Stereo Crossbody Blocks to the outside. Standing Switch Exchange. Stereo Bridging German Suplex’s for a two count. Watanabe denies The Twilight Dream. Watanabe with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Nakano with a Spinning Heel Kick. Watanabe responds with a Roundhouse Kick. Taichi and Douki are tagged in. Douki dodges The Axe Bomber. Taichi kicks Douki in the gut. Taichi whips Douki across the ring. Douki with a Headscissors Takeover. Douki with a SpringBoard Back Elbow. Taichi goes for The Chokeslam, but Douki lands back on his feet.

Douki kicks Taichi in the gut. Douki drops Taichi with The DDT. Douki with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Taichi denies The Day Break. Taichi with a sumo style takedown. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi with a sumo takedown to Desperado. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Stereo Numero Dos. Taichi transitions into a greco roman throat hold. Desperado tugs on Natsupoi’s hair. Natsupoi slaps Desperado in the face. Kid attacks Natsupoi from behind. Double Irish Whip. Natsupoi holds onto the ropes. Natsupoi kicks Kid in the face. Natsupoi sends Desperado tumbling to the floor. Natsupoi with a Hurricanrana. Kid kicks Nakano in the gut. Nakano reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Nakano hits The Twilight Dream. Watanabe clocks Nakano with the baseball bat. Kanemaru blinds everybody with The Suntory Surprise. Stereo SuperKicks to Douki and Watanabe. Taichi connects with The Black Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Tam Nakano and Natsupoi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Utami Hayashishita vs. Hirooki Goto & Maika

Utami Hayashishita and Maika will start things off. Dueling Forearms to Goto and Tanahashi. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the rings. Maika with a double leg takedown. Maika applies a front face lock. Hayashishita grabs a side headlock. Hayashishita with a side headlock takeover. Maika answers with the headscissors escape. Tanahashi and Goto are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Goto with elbows into the midsection of Tanahashi. Goto reverses the hold. Tanahashi whips Goto across the ring. Goto drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi drops down on the canvas. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Goto with the headscissors escape. Hayashishita and Maika are tagged in. Hayashishita ducks a clothesline from Maika. Hayashishita with a Spinning Back Kick. Hayashishita bodyslams Maika. Hayashishita repeatedly kicks Maika in the face. Tanahashi grabs Maika from behind.

Hayashishita dropkicks Maika. Tanahashi and Hayashishita repeatedly stomps on Maika’s back. Hayashishita goes into the lateral press for a two count. Maika ducks a clothesline from Hayashishita. Maika with a Vertical Suplex. Hayashishita with a Release German Suplex. Tanahashi and Goto are tagged in. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Tanahashi with combo bodyshots. Tanahashi sends Goto to the corner. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Tanahashi blocks The Ushigoroshi. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Goto. Goto with Two Mid-Kicks. Tanahashi drops Goto with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Goto clotheslines the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Tanahashi answers with The SlingBlade. Hayashishita and Maika are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Maika with a running shoulder tackle. Maika sends Hayashishita to the corner. Maika with a corner clothesline. Maika with another running shoulder tackle. Hayashita follows that with The Olympic Slam. Hayashishita with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Stereo HeadButts to Tanahashi and Hayashishita. Goto brings Tanahashi to the outside. Maika with The Discus Lariat. Maika with a Twisting Side Slam for a two count. Maika with forearm shivers to Tanahashi. Tanahashi slaps Maika in the face. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Hayashishita. Hayashishita with The SlingBlade. Maika with a Back Drop Driver to Tanahashi. Hayashishita clotheslines Maika. Maika slips off Hayashishita’s shoulders. Maika dropkicks Hayashishita. Hayashishita with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Hayashishita connects with The Hijack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Utami Hayashishita via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi vs. Aussie Open, TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Gideon Grey In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

United Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Grey with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Grey with forearm shivers. Grey begs for mercy. Grey rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi decks Grey with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with a Knee Drop. Takagi with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. LIJ clears the ring. LIJ gangs up on Grey. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on the midsection of Grey. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito with a straight right hand. Naito sends Grey to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Grey. Combination Cabron. Double Irish Whip. Naito attacks Grey with the walking stick. Naito tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a double sledge. Grey with a chop/forearm combination. LIJ catches Grey in mid-air. LIJ dumps Grey back first on the canvas. Grey with a forearm/back elbow combination. Grey with a Running Double Crossbody Block. Grey tags in Perkins.

Perkins kicks Sanada off the ring apron. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins follows that with The Face Wash. Bushi kicks Perkins in the gut. Naito whips Perkins across the ring. Naito with a toe kick. Akira pulls Naito out of the ring. Perkins with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Flapjack/FaceBuster Combination. Perkins with a drop toe hold to Takagi. Assisted Senton Splash. Akira lands The SomerSault Plancha. Perkins blocks The SuperKick. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Perkins with a full nelson switch. Takahashi blocks a boot from Perkins. Takahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada and Davis are tagged in. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Davis. Sanada with two dropkicks. Davis reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Davis. Sanada sends Davis tumbling to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Davis back into the ring. Sanada goes into the lateral press for a two count. Davis with clubbing blows to Sanada’s back. Davis with a Reverse Exploder Suplex. Davis tags in Fletcher.

Fletcher with a running elbow smash. Double Irish Whip. Sanada side steps Fletcher into a turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Davis. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a drop toe hold into the backside of Fletcher. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi dropkicks Akira off the ring apron. Perkins kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Bushi drops Fletcher with The DDT for a two count. Fletcher blocks The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Naito kicks Fletcher. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Naito dumps Grey out of the ring. Fletcher blocks The CodeBreaker. Akira SuperKicks Bushi. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick. Perkins with a Running Knee Strike. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Takagi with a Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Double Lariat. Davis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davis with a Bear Hug. Fletcher dropkicks Sanada off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Davis into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Big Boot/SuperKick Combination. Double Lariat to Bushi. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open, TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Gideon Grey via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Kazuchika Okada, The Great Muta and Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare w/Gideon Grey In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Great Muta and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Khan avoids the green mist after the bell rings. Khan applies a rear chin lock. Khan wraps his braid around Muta’s neck. Khan dumps Muta out of the ring. Khan punches Muta in the back. Muta with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Muta wraps the cable cord around Khan’s neck. Muta rolls Khan back into the ring. Muta with an elbow drop. Muta ags in Okada. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a leaping elbow drop. Okada tags in Yano. Yano with a snap mare takedown. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Khan nails Yano with The Pump Kick. Khan tags in Henare. United Empire clears the ring. Henare repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Henare drops Yano with a Mid-Kick for a two count. Henare slams Yano’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare tags in Cobb. Cobb punches Yano in the back. Cobb goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Yano lands back on his feet.

Standing Switch Exchange. Cobb dropkicks Yano. Cobb mocks Yano. Cobb goes into the cover for a two count. Cobb with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Surf’s Up. United Empire knocks Okada and Muta off the apron. Forearm Exchange. Muta rolls the ring steps into the ring. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Cobb down to the mat. Muta and Khan are tagged in. Muta dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Muta with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Muta with a Running Enzuigiri. Muta follows that with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Khan blocks The Shining Wizard. Khan goes after the knees of Muta. Henare with clubbing hamstring kicks. Muta answers with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Muta tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Henare to the corner. Henare side steps Okada into a turnbuckle pad. Okada with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Yano pulls Khan off the ring apron.

Okada bodyslams Henare. Okada with The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Henare denies The Rain Maker. Henare delivers his combination offense. Okada dodges The Rising Knee Strike. Henare with a back elbow smash. Henare with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Khan knocks Muta off the apron. Khan sends Okada to the corner. Khan with a corner clothesline. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Henare follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Cobb with The Spin Cycle. Henare blasts Okada with The PK for a two count. Khan dumps Yano out of the ring. Cobb grabs Muta from behind. Khan inadvertently blinds Cobb with the green mist. Muta blinds Khan with the red mist. Henare with a Spinning Back Kick. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Okada whips Henare across the ring. Okada dropkicks Henare. Muta connects with The Shining Wizard. Okada plants Henare with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, The Great Muta and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Eight Match: Will Ospreay (c) w/The United Empire vs. Shota Umino For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Umino backs Ospreay into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Umino pats Ospreay on the chest. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Ospreay backs Umino into the ropes. Umino ducks under a chop from Ospreay. Umino with forearm shivers. Umino applies a side headlock. Ospreay whips Umino across the ring. Ospreay drops down on the canvas. Ospreay leapfrogs over Umino. Umino with a running shoulder tackle. Ospreay pops back on his feet. Umino kicks Ospreay in the gut. Umino whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay dives over Umino. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Umino. Umino blocks The OsCutter. Ospreay denies The Death Rider. Double Lariat. Umino ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Umino goes for a Hurricanrana, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Umino avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Umino ducks out of the way. Umino with a side headlock takeover. Ospreay answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Forearm Exchange. Ospreay kicks Umino in the face. Short-Arm Reversal by Umino. Umino sends Ospreay chest first into the canvas. Umino with a Running Corkscrew Uppercut. Umino hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Umino punches Ospreay in the back. Umino kicks Ospreay in the gut. Umino with a forearm smash. Umino applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Umino applies a rear chin lock. Umino slams Ospreay’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ospreay kicks Umino in the face. Umino with a forearm smash. Ospreay dumps Umino face first on the top rope. Ospreay with a Running Boot for a one count. Ospreay unloads two knife edge chops. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Umino’s neck. Ospreay with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ospreay with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Umino’s chest. Ospreay applies the cravate. Umino with elbows into the midsection of Ospreay. Osprey answers with a knee lift. Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Umino lands back on his feet.

Umino applies a waist lock. Ospreay decks Umino with a back elbow smash. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Umino scores the elbow knockdown. Umino with a basement dropkick. Umino with forearm shivers. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Umino. Umino kicks Ospreay in the face. Umino with a Back Body Drop. Umino with a Running Uppercut. Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Umino drops Ospreay with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Ospreay blocks The Fisherman’s Buster. Umino with Three Knee Lifts. Umino dropkicks Ospreay to the floor. Umino with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Umino rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Umino with a Shotgun Dropkick. Umino with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Umino with hammer elbows. Umino whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay with The Slingshot Pescado. Ospreay rolls Umino back into the ring. Ospreay with Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Umino blocks it.

Kawada Kick/Knee Lift Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Umino with three uppercuts. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Umino with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Umino whips Ospreay across the ring. Umino goes for a dropkick, but Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay goes for The Standing Shooting Star Press, but Umino gets his knees up in the air. Umino with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Umino whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with The Leaping Liger Bomb. Umino avoids The Chelsea Grin. Standing Switch Exchange. Ospreay with a Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Umino lands back on his feet. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Umino. Umino with Two Dropkicks. Umino puts Ospreay on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay blocks The SuperPlex. Ospreay with heavy bodyshots. Ospreay HeadButts Umino. Ospreay drills Umino with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick.

Ospreay with The Falcon Arrow. Ospreay lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Umino blocks The OsCutter. Ospreay with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Ospreay hits The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay is raining down forearms across the back of Umino’s neck. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on the back of Umino’s neck. Ospreay viciously kicks Umino in the face. Umino refuses to stay down. Ospreay with Two SuperKicks. Ospreay drops Umino with The Chelsea’s Grin. Umino avoids The Hidden Blade. Umino with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Umino with Two Cross Rhodes. Umino follows that with The Bloody Sunday for a two count. Umino kicks Ospreay in the gut. Ospreay denies The Death Rider. Ospreay kicks Umino in the gut. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Umino lands back on his feet. Ospreay nails Umino with The Hook Kick. Umino with a Pop Up Uppercut. Umino with a Twisting NeckBreaker for a two count. Umino follows that with an Elevated Death Rider. Ospreay answers with a Pop Up Forearm. Ospreay connects with The Hidden Blade for a two count. Ospreay delivers another Hidden Blade. Ospreay plants Umino with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Kairi vs. Mayu Iwatani For The IWGP Women’s Championship

Test Of Strength. Iwatani kicks Kairi in the gut. Iwatani applies a side headlock. Kairi whips Iwatani across the ring. Kairi drops down on the canvas. Iwatani reverses out of the irish whip from Kairi. Iwatani with a deep arm-drag. Iwatani with a low dropkick. Kairi regroups on the outside. Iwatani lands The Suicide Dive. Iwatani rolls Kairi back into the ring. Iwatani with a Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Iwatani applies a top wrist lock. Kairi puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Iwatani wraps the right shoulder of Kairi around the bottom rope. Iwatani with a Running Dropkick. Iwatani stomps on the right hand of Kairi. Iwatani kicks the right shoulder of Kairi. Iwatani drags Kairi to the corner. Iwatani drops her knee on the right shoulder of Kairi. Kairi heads to the outside. Iwatani continues to kick the right shoulder of Kairi. Iwatani applies a wrist lock. Iwatani transitions into a hammerlock. Kairi with three sharp elbow strikes. Kairi whips Iwatani across the ring. Kairi Spears Iwatani. Kairi blocks a boot from Iwatani. Kairi with an Axe Kick. Kairi with three overhand chops. Kairi with a Corner Dropkick.

Kairi drives Iwatani head first into the canvas. Kairi with a Sliding Dropkick. Kairi with clubbing blows to Iwatani’s back. Kairi brigs Iwatani up the ramp way. Forearm Exchange. Iwatani blocks The Alabama Slam. Iwatani with a Spinning Back Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Iwatani kicks Kairi in the back. Kairi with a drop toe hold. Kairi with a Running Knee Strike. Kairi drags Iwatani back into the ring. Kairi with a Flying Forearm Smash for a two count. Kairi applies a Figure Four Headlock. Iwatani puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Iwatani blocks The Alabama Slam. Iwatani dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Iwatani kicks the right shoulder of Kairi. Kairi ducks a clothesline from Iwatani. Iwatani with a back elbow smash. Iwatani SuperKicks Kairi. Kairi with a Spinning Back Fist. Both ladies are knocked down after a double palm strike. Second Forearm Exchange. Iwatani with a Corner Dropkick. Kairi with clubbing blows to the left hamstring of Iwatani. Kairi and Iwatani are trading back and forth shots. Kairi gets Iwatani tied up in the tree of woe.

Iwatani slaps Kairi in the chest. Iwatani with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Iwatani drags Kairi to the corner. Iwatani with The Frog Splash for a two count. Kairi blocks The Dragon Suplex. Iwatani ducks a clothesline from Kairi. Iwatani with a Flying NeckBreaker. Iwatani goes for The MoonSault, but Kairi ducks out of the way. Kairi with a running forearm smash. Kairi Spears Iwatani into a turnbuckle pad. Kairi applies The Anchor. Kairi repeatedly kicks the hamstring of Iwatani. Kairi with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Kairi rolls Iwatani back into the ring. Kairi with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Kairi with Two Spinning Back Fists. Iwatani responds with The Scorpion Kick. Iwatani nails Kairi with The Tombstone PileDriver. Iwatani with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Kairi responds with another Spinning Back Fist. Kairi with The Alabama Slam. Kairi with a Diving Elbow Drop. Kairi connects with The Insane Elbow for a two count. Kairi with forearm shivers. Iwatani hits The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Iwatani kicks the right shoulder of Kairi. Iwatani with another Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Iwatani blocks The Spinning Back Fist. Iwatani with a Dragon Suplex into the ropes. Kairi avoids The SuperKick. Kairi with The Big Boot for a two count. Kairi drops Iwatani with The Spinning Back Fist. Kairi kicks Iwatani in the ribs. Kairi plants Iwatani with The Insane Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Women’s Champion, Kairi via Pinfall

