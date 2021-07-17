According to Fightful Select, there are several non-IMPACT names backstage for tonight’s Slammiversary pay per view.

The report states that NJPW stars David Finlay and Juice Robinson, who worked for the promotion a bunch earlier this year and even had a run as tag champs, are backstage. FinJuice did not attend the last round of tapings so they haven’t been seen on IMPACT programming for months.

Also backstage is Shawn Daivari and former WWE star Ariya Daivari. The publication mentions that Ariya is still under his non-compete clause following his WWE release and will most likely not be appearing, but there is a possibility that he asked out of it.

