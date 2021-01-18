New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company stars David Finlay and Rocky Romero will be holding a virtual meet-and-greet on Thursday January 21st on the NJPW Tokon Shop Youtube channel. Details are below.

On Thursday 21 January at 21:00 EST / 18:00 PST the two wrestlers will go LIVE on YouTube! They’ll be answering questions and signing autographs!

【How to participate】

Starting Tues January 19 at 16: 00 JST, purchase the following goods on Tokon Shop Global.

【List of merchandise】

Autographed King of Sneaky Style T-Shirt

Autographed Rocky Romero Portrait

Autographed Rocky Romero Headband

Autographed FinJuice Towel

Autographed Finjuice Cup Holder

Autographed Finjuice Glasses

*Links will be available on Tues 19 January at 16:00 JST

・ Enter a message or question in the memo field at the time of purchase.

・ You can purchase goods even during the live performance!

・ Please note that these goods have a limited quantity and will be discontinued when sold out.

Event information:

Host media: YouTube Live (New Japan Pro-Wrestling English YouTube site)

Date and time: Thursday, January 21, 2021 6:00 PM: Los Angeles time

(9:00 PM: NY time / January 22, 11:00 PM: Japan time)

Participants: David Finlay, Rocky Romero

You can use Super Chat during the live performance. Athletes will give priority to responding to messages and questions posted in Super Chat!

＜Please Note＞

This event is planned to last for 60 mins, but will only end when all purchased T-shirtshave been signed.

· We reserve the right to moderate any messages to Rocky & Finlay should the content be unsuitable.

You can use YouTube’s Super-chat function to submit questions during the stream. Rocky & Finlay will give priority to questions asked via Super-chat. Be aware questions may be cut in the interests of time.

■Important!

* Please note that payments made via credit card and PayPal will be processed as soon as the order is made.

* Customers ordering from outside the US may be subject to additional duties.

* As a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, there is a possibility that a significant delivery delay may occur.

■ Shipping available in the following countries;

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippians, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, USA

* Shipping in some countries may be temporarily unavailable due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Free shipping is available for all domestic orders over $200 and all international orders over $400!