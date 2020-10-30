According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan Pro Wrestling earned roughly $2 million dollars in profits at the end of their 2019-2020 fiscal year (ended July 31st).

The promotion was set for a record year following their successful two-night WrestleKingdom 14 pay per view back in January, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic they were temporarily forced to shutdown operations, leading the company into the red. When they made their return over the summer for the New Japan Cup, they limited attendance to only 30-40% per venue, which has also caused significant drops in their revenue.

As of this writing the Japanese government is authorizing a limited capacity for next year’s WrestleKingdom special, which would cap out around 20,000 fans inside the Tokyo Dome. NJPW did announce that the annual event will once again be two nights.