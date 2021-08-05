New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that NJPW STRONG is finally hitting the road.

The promotion first invades the Curtis Culwell Center in Texas on September 25th & 26th with their Autumn Attack special. Details below.

August 14 sees fans in the US return to NJPW events. Two nights later, and on August 16, a sold out Thunder Studios will see the first NJPW STRONG matches in front of fans. After STRONG makes history on the 16th, the STRONG roster will continue on the road, to two nights in Texas’ Curtis Culwell Center. The Center will see more matches taped for future airing on STRONG, with tickets set to go on sale 11AM Central on Sunday August 8. Tickets start at just $29, and double pack tickets will also bring added value, with savings and a free gift. An all star cast on both nights will include current STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor, current NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White, Lio Rush, Hikuleo and more to be announced. As we get deep into the autumn, the balance of power will continue to shift on Friday nights. Who will emerge STRONGest? Find out in person at Autumn Attack!

Next NJPW STRONG will make it’s appearance at the legendary 2300 arena in Philadelphia on October 16th & 17th for an event entitled, “Showdown.” Details are below.