NJPW Strong has announced their Autumn Attack TV tapings for Sunday, September 11 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CMLL’s Mistico has been announced for the tapings. This will be his Strong debut, and his first NJPW show since August 2019, not including the joint CMLL-NJPW shows he worked in January 2020.

This will also mark the Vegas debut for NJPW Strong. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 22 at 10am PT, ranging from $25 to $150.

No matches have been announced for the Autumn Attack tapings as of this writing, but others advertised along with Mistico include IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, Alex Zayne, and Tomohiro Ishii.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the Autumn Attack logo and Twitter announcement:

Breaking!@cmll_official have announced that the iconic Mistico will be a part of Autumn Attack in Vegas September 11! Grab your tickets this Friday on Ticketmaster!#njpwSTRONG https://t.co/Ld7aZfhkr4 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 19, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.