New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that NJPW STRONG will be coming to the Grady Cole Center in North Carolina on July 24th for their High Alert event. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, May 27th. Full details can be found below.

July 24 will see NJPW STRONG come to the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte North Carolina for High Alert tapings. The event will see NJPW’s first appearance in the Grady Cole since New Beginning 2019, as the very best in pure professional wrestling comes to the heartland of pro-wrestling in Charlotte.

Tickets go on sale on Friday May 27 for what is sure to be a stacked night of action: stay tuned for updates on the lineup and matches you can expect to see!

NJPW STRONG Taping: High Alert

Sunday July 24, Grady Cole Center Charlotte NC

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY MAY 27 12PM ET